Delhi vs Baroda Match Prediction DEL 35 % Chance of Winning BOB 65 % Bet Now! Delhi and Baroda will lock horns in the Ranji Trophy from February 2 to February 5, 2024, at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi. The action is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 A.M IST.

Delhi vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Delhi finally found the light at the end of the tunnel as they edged out a victory over Uttarakhand in their previous outing. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, and the odds seemed to be in their favor for quite a while as they restricted Delhi to 147 runs in the first innings. They managed to take the lead and posted 239 runs on the board. Delhi added 264 runs to their original tally for the loss of nine wickets and declared the total, which left Uttarakhand to chase down the target. However, it being the fourth innings, they faltered in their attempt to chase the score and got bowled out for 165, leading Delhi to win by a mere seven runs.

Baroda was on the cusp of losing their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir but just about managed to draw. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first which turned out to be a major boon as they amassed 457 runs in the first innings. Baroda batted next and scored 383 runs while Jammu & Kashmir accumulated an additional 193 runs for the loss of seven wickets. However, as they came to the end of day four, the match concluded in a draw.

Delhi chance of winning - 35%

Baroda chance of winning - 65%

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Delhi vs Baroda Betting Tips

Himmat Singh, Delhi’s skipper, is their top run scorer with 263 runs in seven innings so far. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs, considering the second highest is Yash Dhull with 170 runs to his credit. They are the major contributors with the bat as no other batsman has surpassed the 100-run milestone. Himanshu Chauhan leads their bowling attack with a whopping 20 wickets in six innings while Hrithik Shokeen trails closely behind with 15 wickets.

Shashwat Rawat is currently the leading batsman for Baroda, having accumulated 344 runs in six innings while Shivalik Sharma has amassed 316 runs in just two innings. Jyotsnil Singh, their opener, has also contributed 260 runs so far. In the bowling department, Mahesh Pithiya has captured 20 wickets and trailing closely behind are Bhargav Bhatt and Atit Sheth with 19 wickets and 16 wickets, respectively.

Delhi vs Baroda Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be hosted at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi. The previous match held here was between Services and Saurashtra wherein the former elected to bat first. They went on to post a total of 536/7 before they declared the innings. Saurashtra scored 462 runs in their chase and drew the match. However, considering the high scoring nature of the pitch, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to bat first.

Weather Report

The skies are likely to be clear with periodic clouds and absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Himmat Singh (c), Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Vikas Mishra, Kuldip Yadav, Himanshu Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Hiten Dalal, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Salil Malhotra, Divij Mehra, Prince Choudhary, Arpit Rana, Jitesh Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Sharma, Prince Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Vaibhav Sharma Batter Arpit Rana Batter Yash Dhull Batter Kshitiz Sharma Batter Himmat Singh (C) Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Lakshay Thareja Wicket-keeper Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s form has been fluctuating with a win, a draw and two defeats. They do not seem to be in a position to overcome Baroda.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya, Pratyush Kumar, Shivang Sane, Akash Singh, Babashafi Pathan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh All-rounder Kinit Patel Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki (C) Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Ninad Rathva All-rounder Atit Sheth Bowler Shivang Sane Wicket-keeper Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has been much more consistent this season with three consecutive victories. They are yet to face defeat this season and appear to be rather strong at the moment.

Delhi vs Baroda Head-to-Head

In their last five matches versus each other, Delhi has emerged victorious on two occasions while the remaining three matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Delhi - 2

Baroda - 0

Draw - 3

Delhi vs Baroda Betting Odds

Baroda to have a better opening partnership than Delhi

Delhi’s opening pair, Vaibhav Sharma and Arpit Rana, seemed to have struggled against Uttarakhand in their last match. In their first innings, they scored just eleven runs together before the former’s wicket was taken in 5.5 overs. They regressed further in the next innings as they failed to achieve a partnership at all. Baroda, on the other hand, batted just one innings against Jammu & Kashmir, wherein openers Jyotsnil Singh and Kinit Patel added 83 runs to the first wicket and kept their partnership alive for 21.4 overs when the latter’s wicket fell. Based on these outcomes, Baroda could establish a better first wicket partnership than Delhi.

Delhi vs Baroda Best Batters

Himmat Singh to be Delhi’s Best Batter

The skipper displayed mixed form in their last match against Uttarakhand, considering he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and came back with a vengeance in the next innings where he fell short of a double century with 194 runs off 217 balls. He leads their run charts with 263 runs in seven innings and could be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Shivalik Sharma is Baroda’s top second highest run scorer with 316 runs in just two innings, which includes two centuries. In their previous encounter against Jammu & Kashmir, he accumulated an incredible ton as he scored 128 runs off 238 deliveries. Taking his current form into account, there is a great possibility he could remain their leading batsman.

Delhi vs Baroda Best Bowlers

Himanshu Chauhan to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Himanshu Chauhan stands as Delhi’s leading wicket-taker with a whopping 20 wickets in a mere six innings. In their first innings against Uttarakhand, he bagged two wickets in 20 overs and in the following innings, he captured five wickets in 25 overs. He has also maintained an impressive overall economy rate of 2.75, making him the top pick to continue as their best bowler.

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Mahesh Pithiya is Baroda’s top wicket-taker at the moment, having captured 20 wickets in just six innings so far. In their previous match versus Jammu & Kashmir, he claimed two wickets in the first innings and added five more to the tally in the next innings. He could be anticipated to remain their top bowler in the next game.