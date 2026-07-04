Delhi vs Hyderabad Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match Prediction 2023

Delhi and Hyderabad are going to lock horns with each other on 24th January 2023 Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy Elite Group B. This will be the last league match for both these teams who have had a very disappointing run at the Ranji Trophy this time around. Delhi is in the seventh position in the points table whereas Hyderabad is in the eighth which is the last position on the points table.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Delhi has been one of the most successful teams in the Ranji Trophy over the years but they have performed poorly this season. Delhi has only one win from six games, with two losses and three draws. They are in the second-last position in the points table with just 11 points.

Delhi’s batting lineup has performed decently this season barring a few matches. Dhruv Shorey has been the standout batter this tournament. He has the most runs this Ranji season and is leading the top scorer charts by a good margin. He is on top with 807 runs in 10 innings at an average of 100.88. No other Delhi batter has contributed much this season.

The bowlers of the Delhi team have been disappointed a lot this time around as they have conceded a lot of runs in almost every match. They have not been able to control the scoring of the opponents this 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy. No Delhi bowler is among the top 10 wicket-takers at the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

The Hyderabad team has played extremely poor cricket this time around in the Ranji Trophy as they have not won a single game till now this season. They have only 1 point from six games, where they have lost five and drawn one.

Hyderabad’s batting has been below par this season as they have only one 300+ total score in the six matches that they have played. Their batters have failed to contribute in every match and have even faced follow-on in a few of the matches.

Their bowling department has performed much better than their batting department but it still has not been enough. The one match they have drawn is also because of their bowling lineup. Their bowlers have mostly failed to take 20 wickets in the match which is necessary for winning a test match.

Below is the analysis and prediction for the upcoming match between Delhi and Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B.

Delhi vs Hyderabad Chance of Winning

If we see the results of the previous matches of both these teams, the Hyderabad team feels very weak on paper but the Delhi team has also not been great so far in the tournament. Both the teams are very low on confidence and would want to finish this tournament with a win. We will back Delhi in this match because they are coming in this match with an important win against a solid Mumbai side.

Our Prediction

We think Delhi will be the better team in this match as they have the ability to outclass Hyderabad just by their batting. Considering the fact that Hyderabad’s batting is very weak, this match could well be over before the completion of four days.

Our Prediction – Delhi to win the match or draw.

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Delhi vs Hyderabad Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

In the last match, Delhi played against Mumbai and beat them by a huge margin of 8 wickets. They are high on confidence going into the last match of the season and also have momentum with them. Hyderabad on the other hand has zero confidence as well as momentum. They are at rock bottom currently and the only way is up for them. It will be interesting to see how this clash of the bottom-placed team's fairs out in the tournament.

If Delhi bat first, they are very much capable of scoring over 400 runs in the first innings. If Hyderabad somehow manage to bat first, they would not be able to score more than 250 runs in their first innings.

Final Prediction – Delhi to win the match or the match could end in a draw.

Delhi vs Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The pitch in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad is a slow pitch with little patches of grass on it. Bowlers get assistance from the pitch as the match progresses as it becomes slow and cracks open up. The weather conditions will also favour the bowlers during the match. The captains are expected to invite the other team to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be moderate with a chance of rain. We might see a delay or some interruption due to rain in the match. The conditions along with the pitch will favour the bowlers more in the test match because the weather is expected to be windy which could help the bowlers swing the ball.

Delhi Player List

Delhi Squad – Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Lakshay Thareja, Jonty Sidhu, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Lalit Yadav, S Vashisht, Yogesh Sharma, Divij Mehra, Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayan, Hrithik Shokeen, Vaibhav Sharma, V Rawal, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh (c).

Delhi Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE V Rawal Batter Nitish Rana Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Anuj Rawat (wk) Batter Vaibhav Sharma All-rounder Himmat Singh (c) Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Pranshu Vijayan All-rounder Yogesh Sharma Bowler Divij Mehra Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s team has not been in very good form this season honestly. It is quite visible from their position in the points table that they have performed below par this time around. Having only one win from six matches, it is going to be an uphill task for them to go into the next match with positive intent and strong determination.

Hyderabad Player List

Hyderabad Squad – S Reddy, A Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Prateek Reddy, Rahul Buddhi, Mickil Jaiswal, Ajay Dev Goud, T Thyagarajan, Jaweed Ali, Akshath Reddy, Abar Mohiuddin, Mehrotra Shashank, Bhagath Varma, Bhavesh Seth, Alankrit Agarwal, B Punnaiah, P Nitesh Reddy, Kartikeya Kak, Aniketh Reddy, C R Reddy, Chandan Sahani, T Ravi Teja, T Goud, Rohit Rayudu, Rahul Radesh (wk), Tanmay Agarwal (c).

Hyderabad Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Rohit Rayudu Batter T Goud All-rounder Chandan Sahani Batter Tanmay Agarwal (c) Batter Rahul Radesh (wk) Batter Aniketh Reddy Batter Kartikeya Kak All-rounder T Ravi Teja Bowler C R Reddy Bowler P Nitesh Reddy Bowler B Punnaiah Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has so far been the worst side in the Elite Group B this Ranji Trophy season. They have not won a single match and have lost five out of six games that they have played. It will take an outstanding effort from them to beat this Delhi side who has Dhruv Shorey in it.

Delhi vs Hyderabad Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Delhi winning the match are 1.74 whereas in favour of Hyderabad winning is 2.11. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Delhi vs Hyderabad Top Team Batters

For Delhi, the top batter without any doubt is Dhruv Shorey. It will, unfortunately, be his last match this season and he might lose on his top spot in the highest run scorers chart.

Hyderabad can bank on their captain and best batter Tanmay Agarwal to score big runs in the final match of the season for them and go home with a win in the tournament. Let us how he fairs out in this dead-rubber match.

Delhi vs Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Harshit Rana and Hrithik Shokeen can be trusted with the ball for Delhi’s team. They have played decently this season and have been much better than other Delhi bowlers.

Hyderabad has T Ravi Teja and Kartikeya Kak as their top bowlers and they will expect a lot from these two in the last league match. They will have to face the challenge of Dhruv Shorey in this upcoming match.