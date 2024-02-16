Delhi vs Odisha Match Prediction
DEL
60%
Chance of Winning
ODI
40%
Test
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- Himmat Singh, Delhi’s skipper, remains their leading batsman with 373 runs in ten innings.
- Rajesh Mohanty stands as Odisha’s top wicket-taker with 30 wickets so far in just ten innings.
Delhi vs Odisha Chances of Winning
Delhi encountered their second victory of the season against Himachal Pradesh in their last match despite having lost the toss and being asked to bat first. During their first innings, they posted a decent total of 264 runs but it was not nearly enough to keep Himachal Pradesh at bay. The latter batted next and established a lead, having amassed 319 runs. Delhi retaliated perfectly by adding 381 runs to their tally with major contributions from Ayush Badoni who garnered a ton and openers Yash Dhull and Anuj Rawat who achieved a half-century each. They declared the score and managed to limit the opposition to 250 runs, allowing them to snatch a 76-run victory.
Odisha, on the other hand, conceded massive defeat to Uttarakhand in their previous encounter. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first, which turned out to be a favorable decision as they achieved 342 runs in their initial innings. Odisha struggled since they lost three early wickets and could not consolidate their position, having been dismissed for 169 runs. Uttarakhand scored an additional 203 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Odisha, in their second innings, amassed 214 runs but ultimately lost by 162 runs.
- Delhi chance of winning - 60%
- Odisha chance of winning - 40%
Delhi vs Odisha Betting Tips
Himmat Singh continues to be Delhi’s leading run scorer with 373 runs in ten innings while Yash Dhull, their opener, is a close second with 322 runs in 11 innings. They are the major contributors with the bat while the rest of the team has shown signs of struggle. Himanshu Chauhan leads their bowling attack with 28 wickets in nine innings.
Sandeep Pattnaik extends his lead as their top run scorer with 428 in eleven innings which includes two centuries and a half-century. Subhranshu Senapati trails closely behind with 420 runs. Rajesh Mohanty leads their bowling attack with 30 wickets in just ten wickets while Sunil Roul has claimed 21 wickets so far.
Delhi vs Odisha Toss Prediction
The match will be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The previous match held here during the tournament was between Delhi and Puducherry which, surprisingly, the home side lost after a disastrous attempt at setting a competitive total. They lost the toss and were relegated to batting first. Given this result, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.
Weather Report
Clear skies are anticipated on the day of the match with absolutely no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.
Delhi Player List
Himmat Singh (c), Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Vikas Mishra, Kuldip Yadav, Himanshu Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Hiten Dalal, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Salil Malhotra, Divij Mehra, Prince Choudhary, Arpit Rana, Jitesh Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Sharma, Prince Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Siddhant Sharma, Akhil Chaudhary.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yash Dhull
|
Batter
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Vaibhav Kandpal
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
All-rounder
|
Himmat Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Jonty Sidhu
|
Batter
|
Kshitiz Sharma
|
Batter
|
Pranshu Vijayran
|
Bowler
|
Siddhant Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Akhil Chaudhary
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Chauhan
|
Bowler
Delhi Team Form
Delhi seems to have picked up some momentum after their recent, and rather convincing, victory over Himachal Pradesh. It looks like they could carry their form into the upcoming match as well.
Odisha Player List
Shantanu Mishra (c), Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan, Jayanta Behera, Sunil Roul, Sumit Sharma, Aasirwad Swain, Biplab Samantray, Harshit Rathod.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shantanu Mishra (C)
|
Batter
|
Aasirwad Swain
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Subhranshu Senapati
|
Batter
|
Govinda Poddar
|
Batter
|
Biplab Samantray
|
All-rounder
|
Debabrata Pradhan
|
All-rounder
|
Prayash Singh
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Pattnaik
|
Batter
|
Rajesh Mohanty
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rathod
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Roul
|
Bowler
Odisha Team Form
Odisha’s form took a downturn once again which resulted in their third defeat of the season. They do not appear to be in a position to overcome Delhi.
Delhi vs Odisha Head-to-Head
In their previous five encounters, Delhi has emerged victorious on two occasions while the remaining three matches have ended in draws.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Delhi - 2
Odisha - 0
Draw - 3
Delhi vs Odisha Betting Odds
Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Odisha
Odisha’s opening partnerships in both their innings against Uttarakhand were lackluster as Shantanu Mishra and Aasirwad Swain scored eleven runs together in the first innings and seven runs in the following innings, while the skipper was the one to lose his wicket on both occasions. Delhi’s opening pair, Yash Dhull and Anuj Rawat, performed much better given that they collaborated for ten runs in the first innings and went on to achieve a partnership of 66 runs. Based on these recent results, Delhi could establish a better first wicket partnership than Odisha.
Delhi vs Odisha Best Batters
Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s Best Batter
Ayush Badoni played brilliant knocks against Himachal Pradesh in both innings as he achieved a half-century and a century. He scored 51 runs off 80 deliveries in the first innings and went on to garner 111 runs off 115 balls in the following innings. He has amassed 271 runs in eight innings so far and could be anticipated to be their top batter.
Subhranshu Senapati to be Odisha’s Best Batter
Subhranshu Senapati stands as the second highest run-getter for Odisha with 420 runs in 12 innings so far. Although his performance in their first innings against Uttarakhand was forgettable, having scored just four runs, he made up for it in the second innings where he amassed a half-century with 61 runs off 151 balls. He could be relied upon to emerge as their standout batsman.
Delhi vs Odisha Best Bowlers
Himanshu Chauhan to be Delhi’s Best Bowler
Himanshu Chauhan is Delhi’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with 28 wickets in just nine innings. He was their top bowler against Himachal Pradesh as well, having captured three wickets in the first innings and five more in the second innings. Given his current form, he could be anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.
Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s Best Bowler
Rajesh Mohanty showcased his wicket-taking prowess once more against Uttarakhand, wherein he bagged a single wicket in the first innings and added three more to his tally in the following innings. He leads their bowling attack with 30 wickets in ten overs, making him a dependable player to emerge as their leading bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi
Parimatch