Delhi vs Odisha Match Prediction DEL 60 % Chance of Winning ODI 40 % Bet Now! Delhi and Odisha are going to square off against each other in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. Their encounter will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Delhi vs Odisha Chances of Winning

Delhi encountered their second victory of the season against Himachal Pradesh in their last match despite having lost the toss and being asked to bat first. During their first innings, they posted a decent total of 264 runs but it was not nearly enough to keep Himachal Pradesh at bay. The latter batted next and established a lead, having amassed 319 runs. Delhi retaliated perfectly by adding 381 runs to their tally with major contributions from Ayush Badoni who garnered a ton and openers Yash Dhull and Anuj Rawat who achieved a half-century each. They declared the score and managed to limit the opposition to 250 runs, allowing them to snatch a 76-run victory.

Odisha, on the other hand, conceded massive defeat to Uttarakhand in their previous encounter. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first, which turned out to be a favorable decision as they achieved 342 runs in their initial innings. Odisha struggled since they lost three early wickets and could not consolidate their position, having been dismissed for 169 runs. Uttarakhand scored an additional 203 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Odisha, in their second innings, amassed 214 runs but ultimately lost by 162 runs.

Delhi chance of winning - 60%

Odisha chance of winning - 40%

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Delhi vs Odisha Betting Tips

Himmat Singh continues to be Delhi’s leading run scorer with 373 runs in ten innings while Yash Dhull, their opener, is a close second with 322 runs in 11 innings. They are the major contributors with the bat while the rest of the team has shown signs of struggle. Himanshu Chauhan leads their bowling attack with 28 wickets in nine innings.

Sandeep Pattnaik extends his lead as their top run scorer with 428 in eleven innings which includes two centuries and a half-century. Subhranshu Senapati trails closely behind with 420 runs. Rajesh Mohanty leads their bowling attack with 30 wickets in just ten wickets while Sunil Roul has claimed 21 wickets so far.

Delhi vs Odisha Toss Prediction

The match will be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The previous match held here during the tournament was between Delhi and Puducherry which, surprisingly, the home side lost after a disastrous attempt at setting a competitive total. They lost the toss and were relegated to batting first. Given this result, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on the day of the match with absolutely no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Himmat Singh (c), Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Vikas Mishra, Kuldip Yadav, Himanshu Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Hiten Dalal, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Salil Malhotra, Divij Mehra, Prince Choudhary, Arpit Rana, Jitesh Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Sharma, Prince Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Siddhant Sharma, Akhil Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dhull Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Ayush Badoni All-rounder Himmat Singh (C) Batter Jonty Sidhu Batter Kshitiz Sharma Batter Pranshu Vijayran Bowler Siddhant Sharma Bowler Akhil Chaudhary Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi seems to have picked up some momentum after their recent, and rather convincing, victory over Himachal Pradesh. It looks like they could carry their form into the upcoming match as well.

Odisha Player List

Shantanu Mishra (c), Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan, Jayanta Behera, Sunil Roul, Sumit Sharma, Aasirwad Swain, Biplab Samantray, Harshit Rathod.

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra (C) Batter Aasirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Subhranshu Senapati Batter Govinda Poddar Batter Biplab Samantray All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan All-rounder Prayash Singh Bowler Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Harshit Rathod Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha’s form took a downturn once again which resulted in their third defeat of the season. They do not appear to be in a position to overcome Delhi.

Delhi vs Odisha Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters, Delhi has emerged victorious on two occasions while the remaining three matches have ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Delhi - 2

Odisha - 0

Draw - 3

Delhi vs Odisha Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Odisha

Odisha’s opening partnerships in both their innings against Uttarakhand were lackluster as Shantanu Mishra and Aasirwad Swain scored eleven runs together in the first innings and seven runs in the following innings, while the skipper was the one to lose his wicket on both occasions. Delhi’s opening pair, Yash Dhull and Anuj Rawat, performed much better given that they collaborated for ten runs in the first innings and went on to achieve a partnership of 66 runs. Based on these recent results, Delhi could establish a better first wicket partnership than Odisha.

Delhi vs Odisha Best Batters

Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Ayush Badoni played brilliant knocks against Himachal Pradesh in both innings as he achieved a half-century and a century. He scored 51 runs off 80 deliveries in the first innings and went on to garner 111 runs off 115 balls in the following innings. He has amassed 271 runs in eight innings so far and could be anticipated to be their top batter.

Subhranshu Senapati to be Odisha’s Best Batter

Subhranshu Senapati stands as the second highest run-getter for Odisha with 420 runs in 12 innings so far. Although his performance in their first innings against Uttarakhand was forgettable, having scored just four runs, he made up for it in the second innings where he amassed a half-century with 61 runs off 151 balls. He could be relied upon to emerge as their standout batsman.

Delhi vs Odisha Best Bowlers

Himanshu Chauhan to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Himanshu Chauhan is Delhi’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with 28 wickets in just nine innings. He was their top bowler against Himachal Pradesh as well, having captured three wickets in the first innings and five more in the second innings. Given his current form, he could be anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.

Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s Best Bowler

Rajesh Mohanty showcased his wicket-taking prowess once more against Uttarakhand, wherein he bagged a single wicket in the first innings and added three more to his tally in the following innings. He leads their bowling attack with 30 wickets in ten overs, making him a dependable player to emerge as their leading bowler in the next game.