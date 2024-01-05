Delhi vs Puducherry Match Prediction DEL 87 % Chance of Winning PON 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Delhi and Puducherry are poised to meet for the first time during the Ranji Trophy from January 5 to January 8, 2024. Their encounter is going to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, and it is scheduled to begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Delhi vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Delhi’s last match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Uttarakhand was rather unfortunate. They won the toss and decided to field first, allowing Uttarakhand to post a total on the board. The latter was able to muster a score of 221 runs, which was a relatively decent total all things considered. Delhi, however, faltered in their chase and got bowled out in 46.2 overs for just 170 runs. They lost by 51 runs in the end.

Puducherry went up against Tripura in their final match of the season. They won the toss and put Tripura to bat first. They seemed to have been on the right path as they were able to curtail the opposition’s scoring, limiting them to a mere 160 runs before bowling them out. Somehow, despite having done everything right, Puducherry got bowled out in 40.1 overs for 135 runs, and they conceded defeat to Tripura by a mere 25 runs.

Delhi chance of winning - 87%

Puducherry chance of winning - 13%

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Delhi vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Himmat Singh was the leading batsman for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 337 runs in seven innings. He was also great in the Ranji Trophy last season, having amassed 362 runs in eight innings. Ayush Badoni was their second highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 277 runs in six innings. Navdeep Saini was their second highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Paras Dogra emerged as Puducherry’s leading run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 186 runs in seven innings. He was also among the top scorers in the Ranji Trophy last season, having garnered 444 runs in 14 innings. Gaurav Yadav led their bowling attack in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 14 wickets in the bag.

Delhi vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. A total of 37 test matches have been hosted at this venue so far - teams batting first have won on six occasions while teams batting second emerged victorious 14 times. The advantage of bowling first is evidenced by the last match played here during the previous season of the Ranji Trophy between Delhi and Mumbai. The former won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Mumbai to set a target. They scored 293 and 170 runs, whereas Delhi scored 369 and 97/7, having won by a margin of eight wickets. Taking this recent outcome into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather at Delhi is likely to be conducive for a game of cricket as clear skies are expected with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to remain around 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Yash Dhull (c), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Vikas Mishra, Kuldip Yadav, Tishant Dabla, Hiten Dalal, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Divij Mehra, Prince Choudhary, Arpit Rana, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Kshitiz Sharma Batter Jonty Sidhu Batter Yash Dhull (C) Batter Ayush Badoni All-rounder Himmat Singh All-rounder Lakshay Thareja Wicket-keeper Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Harsh Tyagi Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler Vaibhav Sharma Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi started their campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with two wins but lost their momentum going forward as they could only secure one more win in the remaining fixtures.

Puducherry Player List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Gurvinder Singh, Manik Beri, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Jay Pande, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav, Nitin Pranaav, Pougajendy Akash.

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Damodaran Rohit (C) Batter Paras Dogra Batter Nitin Pranaav All-rounder Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Pougajendy Akash Batter Premraj Rajavelu Batter A Aravinddaraj Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler Saurabh Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry was able to overcome Railways and Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but had no luck against any other team.

Delhi vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Delhi and Puducherry have never played against each other in the Ranji Trophy before. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Delhi vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry

Puducherry, in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, went up against Tripura but faced a disappointing outcome. Their opening duo, Akash Kargave and Arun Karthik, only managed to score one run between them before the latter’s wicket was taken on just the second ball of the innings. Delhi, too, did not achieve a particularly remarkable partnership against Uttarakhand in their previous match, given that their opening pair, Kshitiz Sharma and Jonty Sidhu, scored 16 runs in 5.5 overs when the former’s wicket was taken. Taking this into account, Delhi seems to be in a decent position to outperform Puducherry in terms of first wicket partnership.

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Delhi vs Puducherry Best Batters

Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Ayush Badoni emerged as Delhi’s leading batsman in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Uttarakhand, wherein he scored 87 runs from 97 deliveries. He was their second highest run-getter overall with 277 runs in six innings. He can be anticipated to continue as their top batsman.

Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Akash Kargave was Puducherry’s second highest run-getter during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having accumulated 133 runs in five innings. In their last match of the season against Tripura, he achieved a half-century as he scored 54 runs from 77 deliveries. There is a good chance he could be their top batsman.

Delhi vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Navdeep Saini to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Navdeep Saini captured eight wickets in just three innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. During their match against Uttarakhand, he captured three wickets in seven innings, having allowed just 23 runs in the process. He can be expected to emerge as their best bowler in the upcoming match.

Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Gaurav Yadav was Puducherry’s leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 14 wickets in seven innings. During their last match of the season against Tripura, he captured three wickets in ten overs, having conceded just 23 runs. He can be relied upon to remain their leading bowler.