Delhi vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction DEL 35 % Chance of Winning UTRH 65 % Registration Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From January 26 to January 29, 2024, Delhi and Uttarakhand are poised to go head-to-head in the Ranji Trophy. They will meet at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Delhi has been in dismal shape so far, and their plight only seems to worsen progressively with each match. Their previous match against Madhya Pradesh was not terrible, but they did not have it in them to come out on top or, at the very least, draw the match. They were doomed the second they lost the toss and were asked to field first. At first, the odds seemed to be in their favor as they limited Madhya Pradesh to just 171 runs in the first innings and managed to take the lead in their chase, albeit by a small margin. With 205 runs on the board, Delhi allowed their opponents to amass 251 runs in the following innings and struggled in their attempt to chase it down. They were, unfortunately, bowled out for 131 runs in the final innings and lost by 86 runs.

Uttarakhand, surprisingly, experienced a reversal in fortune against Puducherry last time around. After drawing their match against Madhya Pradesh and winning over Himachal Pradesh, they seemed poised to edge out another victory. However, they ran out of luck after they won the toss and elected to field first. Puducherry scored 204 runs in their first innings which, under normal circumstances, would have been achievable for Uttarakhand. However, they got bowled out for just 123 runs. Puducherry added 131 runs to the tally and nailed the hammer on the head as they restricted Uttarakhand to 157, winning by 55 runs.

Delhi chance of winning - 35%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 65%

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Delhi vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Delhi’s squad has been immensely disappointing, considering their leading batsman is Yash Dhull, their opener, with just 123 runs in five innings. He is their sole contributor as the only batsman from the team to have surpassed the 100-run milestone in the three matches they have participated in. Himanshu Chauhan leads the bowling unit with 13 wickets in four innings so far. Hrithik Shokeen is next in line with nine wickets under his belt.

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, continues to lead their run charts with 319 runs in six innings, including a century and two half-centuries. He stands clear of all other batsmen in the team, considering the second highest run-getter is Kunal Chandela with 176 runs. Deepak Dhapola leads their bowling attack with 17 wickets while Swapnil Singh trails behind with 12 wickets in five innings.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh. A total of 14 test matches have been played here in the past, wherein four matches were won by teams batting first and five were won by the chasing side. Bowling first seems to be an advantage here considering the last match held here was between Punjab and Tripura earlier this season, where the latter won the toss and chose to field first. Unfortunately, there was no play for two days and the match was drawn. However, despite this, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is anticipated to be partly cloudy on the day of the match with no chance of rain, and the temperature is likely to remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Himmat Singh (c), Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Vikas Mishra, Kuldip Yadav, Himanshu Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Hiten Dalal, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Salil Malhotra, Divij Mehra, Prince Choudhary, Arpit Rana, Jitesh Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Salil Malhotra Batter Yash Dhull Batter Jonty Sidhu Batter Himmat Singh (C) Batter Vaibhav Sharma Batter Ayush Badoni All-rounder Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Divij Mehra Bowler Vikas Mishra Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s form has been abysmal to say the least and their inconsistency is preventing them from seeing the light.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Aditya Tare, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri, Deepesh Nailwal, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Devendra Singh Bora.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyanshu Khanduri Batter Jiwanjot Singh (C) Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Deepesh Nailwal Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Dikshanshu Negi All-rounder Yuvraj Chaudhary Bowler Mayank Mishra Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Devendra Singh Bora Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand’s defeat against Puducherry appears to be an outlier as it stands since they showcased brilliant form against Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Delhi and Uttarakhand are yet to play against each other in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

Priyanshu Khanduri and Jiwanjot Singh, Uttarakhand’s opening duo, failed to achieve a partnership together in their first innings against Puducherry as the former got out in 2.2 overs. They performed marginally better in the second innings where they managed to score 17 runs before the fall of the former’s wicket. Delhi’s openers, Salil Malhotra and Yash Dhull, collaborated for 27 runs in their first innings against Madhya Pradesh but could not muster a partnership in the second innings, considering the former’s wicket was taken on the third ball of the innings. Comparing these recent performances, it seems likely that Delhi could establish a better first wicket partnership than Uttarakhand.

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Delhi vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Yash Dhull to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Yash Dhull leads Delhi’s run charts at the moment with 123 runs in five innings. In their previous match against Madhya Pradesh, he amassed 47 runs from 109 deliveries in the first innings and 33 runs from 46 balls in the following innings. Considering that he is their major contributor with the bat, he could be anticipated to be their top batter once again.

Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, is their top run-getter with 319 runs in six innings. He was their leading batsman in their first innings against Puducherry, having scored 40 runs from 70 deliveries. Although his performance took a downturn in the following innings where he scored just four runs, he could be relied upon to bounce back and emerge as their standout batsman.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Himanshu Chauhan to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Himanshu Chauhan is Delhi’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in four innings so far. He was incredible against Madhya Pradesh in their previous encounter, given that he bagged five wickets in 17 overs during his first spell and added four more wickets to the tally in the second innings. Taking this recent performance into account, he could continue to be their leading bowler.

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Deepak Dhapola stands as Uttarakhand’s top wicket-taker with 17 wickets in just five innings. In his first spell against Puducherry, he managed to capture just one wicket. However, he kicked it up a notch in the second innings wherein he claimed a whopping six wickets in 11 overs. Considering this incredible spell, he could be expected to emerge as their top bowler once again.