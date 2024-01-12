Goa vs Chandigarh Match Prediction GOA 68 % Chance of Winning CHAN 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Goa and Chandigarh will clash in the Group C fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game will be played from January 12-14 at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Goa vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning

Goa finished in the bottom half of their points table last season. They did not make the play-offs and are trying every year to get better at domestic cricket in the country. Goa are placed in the Elite Group C this season but were unable to produce positive results as they are coming from a defeat in their first game. They are placed at the bottom of their group table with a net run rate of -1.313.

Chandigarh had an awful campaign last season and finished at the bottom of their group table with no wins in their campaign. Chandigarh had a similar opening in the current competition and were severely punished throughout the fixture. Although, the match ended up in a draw, it displayed a weak front of the Chandigarh squad. They are positioned at the 5th position in the Group C table with a point and a net run rate of +0.158.

Goa's chance of winning: 68%

Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 32%

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Goa vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Chandigarh to score low before 1st dismissal

Chandigarh have a very fragile batting order in the competition. The team is backed by the openers namely Arslan Khan and Abhijeet Garg. Khan and Garg average at 38.16 & 12.10 in their First-class career. Arslan Khan did not have a good campaign in the previous season where he averaged at 23.22. The duo posted the scores of 19 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the two innings. Khan scored 10 & 7 runs whereas Garg posted the scores of 5 & 0 in the game. That said, Chandigarh failed to establish a strong batting front in the game and are expected to face an early dismissal in the next game against Goa.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chandigarh to win the match 2.47 Bet on Parimatch Goa to win the match 1.48 Bet on 1xBet Chandigarh to win the match 2.52 Bet on Melbet

Goa vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

The Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The skipper should opt to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather predicts a clear forecast on the day of the game. The temperature will be around 34 degree Celsius on January 12.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Vikas Singh, Shubham Tari

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa had a terrible start to their campaign and lost their first game of the tournament by 237 runs. They leaked too many runs and needed to do better with their bowling order.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Sandeep Sharma, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arpit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Raman Bishnoi, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Shresth Nirmohi, Arjun Azad, Karan Kaila, Nipun Pandita, Mandeep Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Arjun Azad Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Gaurav Puri Batter Arpit Pannu Wicket-keeper Karan Kaila Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Nipun Pandita Bowler Mandeep Singh Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh’s form has taken a dip after their display of cricket in the last game. They only scored 96 & 90 runs in the two innings of their last game whereas their bowlers conceded a lot of runs in the game.

Goa vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the sides will meet in the format.

Goa Won: 0

Chandigarh Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Goa vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Goa faced Tripura in their first game of the Ranji Trophy. Tripura scored 484 runs in the first innings of the game. Mohit Redkar was the only successful bowler from Goa who picked 4 wickets in the innings. Chasing the score, Goa could only score 135 runs. They lagged behind an awful lot of runs in the game. Tripura increased the difference with their score of 151 runs in the second innings. Goa posted only 263 runs in the second innings and eventually lost the game by 237 runs. Krishnamurthy Siddharth was the best batter from Goa with the score of an unbeaten 151 runs in the game. Whereas Redkar picked another 2 wickets in the second innings.

Chandigarh, in their previous encounter against Railways, posted a score of 96 runs in the first innings. It was a disappointing batting outing in the game. Responding to the low total, Railways scored 313 runs in the game. Chandigarh had no reply to Railways and knocked 90 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in the game. The game did not yield a definitive result and ended up in a draw. Arpit Pannu picked 2 wickets in the game whereas Kunal Mahajan scored 43*, highest in the game for Chandigarh.

Goa vs Chandigarh Test Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, null Goa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.58 Bet Now!

Goa vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Krishnamurthy Siddharth to be the top batter for Goa

Krishnamurthy Siddharth was fantastic in the last game with the bat. Where every batter of Goa failed in the first game, he scored 4 & 151* runs in the two innings of the game. His 151 came against 258 balls in the game.

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh's top batter

Manan Vohra was one of the top scorers in the squad of Chandigarh. He scored 393 runs in the last season of the competition in 8 innings at an average of 49.12, including two centuries. He scored 5 & 11 runs in the first game of the competition but will be anticipated for an impressive strike in the next game.

Goa vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Mohit Redkar to be the top bowler for Goa

Mohit Redkar picked 19 wickets in the competition for Goa in the previous year of the competition. He managed to pick 6 wickets on his own in the previous game. He is the top bowling pick in the team.

Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Sandeep Sharma is a terrific bowler from Punjab. He picked 15 wickets for the team in the previous season. He only picked a wicket in the last game but is expected to come around in the next game.