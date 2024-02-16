Goa vs Gujarat Match Prediction GOA 25 % Chance of Winning GUJ 75 % Bet Now! Goa and Gujarat will meet in the Group C fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game will be played from February 26-29 at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Goa vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Goa finished in the bottom half of their points table last season. They did not make the play-offs and are trying every year to get better at domestic cricket in the country. Goa are placed in the Elite Group C this season but were unable to produce positive results so far. The team has four losses and two draws in six games and are placed at the bottom of the group table. Goa has 4 points and a net run rate of +0.775.

Gujarat had a terrible campaign last season. They finished 5th in the group table with only two wins. This season, they had a fantastic start with two consecutive wins against two strong teams. But their form soon wore off as they faced two defeats after that. They are back in action as they won their last game against Punjab. With three wins, two losses and a draw, Gujarat are placed 3rd in the Group C table with 19 points and a net run rate of +1.061. Gujarat will be keen on jumping higher in table standings with a win in the next game.

Goa's chance of winning: 25%

Gujarat’s chance of winning: 75%

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Goa vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Goa to score low before 1st dismissal

Goa has not won a game in the competition yet. They have consistently delivered underwhelming performances in the competition. Their opening order revolves around Suyash Prabhudessai, Amogh Sunil Desai and Ishaan Gadekar who average at 65.9, 37 & 13.28 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 23, 79, 7, 25, 1 & 0 before their first dismissal in the first innings of their six outings. Gujarat will be making full use of this situation and looking to pick quick wickets in the next game against Goa.

Goa vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

The Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The skipper should opt to bat here first and put up a high score.

Weather Report

The weather predicts a clear forecast on the day of the game. The temperature will be around 34 degree Celsius on February 16. It is a perfect day for a game of cricket.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Vikas Singh, Shubham Tari

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa have not won any game in the competition. They are coming from a loss against Railways by 63 runs.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Sunpreetsingh Bagga, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Aditya Patel, Shen Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Het Patel Wicket-keeper Sunpreetsingh Bagga Batter Manan Hingrajia All-rounder Kshitij Patel Batter Umang Kumar Batter Ripal Patel All-rounder Chintan Gaja (C) Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Rinkesh Vaghela Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat seems to be in brilliant shape. The team returned after a loss and registered a win against Punjab by 299 runs. The team will be looking to win their next game against Goa.

Goa vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once before in the Ranji Trophy where Gujarat managed to win the game. The sides will be at it again after a long gap in between.

Goa Won: 0

Gujarat Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Goa vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Goa met Railways in the last game but lost the match by 63 runs. Railways batted first and scored 297 runs in the 1st innings. Goa replied with 200 runs in the 1st innings. Railways replied with 208 runs in the 2nd innings. Goa were overwhelmed and despite a brave effort, they could only score 242 runs in the game, losing the match by 63 runs. Amogh Sunil Desai scored 61 & 13 runs in the game whereas Suyash Prabhudessai smashed 0 & 67 runs. Darshan Misal was the best bowler from the side with 6 wickets in the game.

Gujarat went against Punjab in their last outing. Gujarat batted first and secured 339 runs in the 1st innings. Punjab were outplayed by the Gujarat bowling order and could only score 219 runs in the 1st innings. Gujarat piled up another 290 runs in the 2nd innings and managed to bundle out Punjab at 111 to win the game by 299 runs. Priyank Panchal (77) and Aditya Patel (58) were the top scorers in the 1st innings for Gujarat. It was their bowlers who won them the game. Priyajitsing Jadeja picked 10 wickets whereas Chintan Gaja picked 5 wickets in the game.

Goa vs Gujarat Top Batters

Suyash Prabhudessai to be the top batter for Goa

Suyash Prabhudessai will be the top batter from Goa in the next game. He scored 0 & 67 runs in his last game. This makes him the top scorer of the team with 659 runs in 11 innings, averaging at 65.9. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Umang Kumar to be Gujarat's top batter

Umag Kumar will be the top batting pick from Gujarat. He has scored 505 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.50. He scored 40 & 41 runs in the last game and has remained consistent throughout the competition.

Goa vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be the top bowler for Goa

Darshan Misal has been the top bowler from Goa in the competition. He has a total of 29 wickets in 10 innings and possesses an economy rate of 2.89. He picked 6 wickets in his last game against Railways.

Priyajitsing Jadeja to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Priyajitsing Jadeja has been a crucial bowler from Gujarat. He has picked a total of 13 wickets in 4 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.86 in the competition.