Goa vs Gujarat Match Prediction

GOA

25%

Chance of Winning

GUJ

75%

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Test

Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground

Goa and Gujarat will meet in the Group C fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game will be played from February 26-29 at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Gujarat won their last game whereas Goa are coming from a loss here.
  • Goa are placed at the 8th place of the group table whereas Gujarat are positioned at the 3rd position of the group table.

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Goa vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Goa finished in the bottom half of their points table last season. They did not make the play-offs and are trying every year to get better at domestic cricket in the country. Goa are placed in the Elite Group C this season but were unable to produce positive results so far. The team has four losses and two draws in six games and are placed at the bottom of the group table. Goa has 4 points and a net run rate of +0.775.

Gujarat had a terrible campaign last season. They finished 5th in the group table with only two wins. This season, they had a fantastic start with two consecutive wins against two strong teams. But their form soon wore off as they faced two defeats after that. They are back in action as they won their last game against Punjab. With three wins, two losses and a draw, Gujarat are placed 3rd in the Group C table with 19 points and a net run rate of +1.061. Gujarat will be keen on jumping higher in table standings with a win in the next game.

  • Goa's chance of winning: 25%
  • Gujarat’s chance of winning: 75%

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Goa vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Goa to score low before 1st dismissal

Goa has not won a game in the competition yet. They have consistently delivered underwhelming performances in the competition. Their opening order revolves around Suyash Prabhudessai, Amogh Sunil Desai and Ishaan Gadekar who average at 65.9, 37 & 13.28 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 23, 79, 7, 25, 1 & 0 before their first dismissal in the first innings of their six outings. Gujarat will be making full use of this situation and looking to pick quick wickets in the next game against Goa.

Goa vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

The Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The skipper should opt to bat here first and put up a high score.

Weather Report

The weather predicts a clear forecast on the day of the game. The temperature will be around 34 degree Celsius on February 16. It is a perfect day for a game of cricket.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Vikas Singh, Shubham Tari

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar

Batter

Snehal Kauthankar

Batter

Suyash Prabhudessai

Batter

Rahul Tripathi

Batter

Darshan Misal (C)

All-rounder

Krishnamurthy Siddharth

Wicket-keeper

Deepraj Gaonkar

Batter

Arjun Tendulkar

Bowler

Vikas Singh

Bowler

Lakshay Garg

Bowler

Mohit Redkar

Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa have not won any game in the competition. They are coming from a loss against Railways by 63 runs.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Sunpreetsingh Bagga, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Aditya Patel, Shen Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal

Batter

Het Patel

Wicket-keeper

Sunpreetsingh Bagga

Batter

Manan Hingrajia

All-rounder

Kshitij Patel

Batter

Umang Kumar

Batter

Ripal Patel

All-rounder

Chintan Gaja (C)

Bowler

Siddharth Desai

Bowler

Rinkesh Vaghela

Bowler

Arzan Nagwaswalla

Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat seems to be in brilliant shape. The team returned after a loss and registered a win against Punjab by 299 runs. The team will be looking to win their next game against Goa.

Goa vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once before in the Ranji Trophy where Gujarat managed to win the game. The sides will be at it again after a long gap in between.

  • Goa Won: 0
  • Gujarat Won: 1
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Goa vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Goa met Railways in the last game but lost the match by 63 runs. Railways batted first and scored 297 runs in the 1st innings. Goa replied with 200 runs in the 1st innings. Railways replied with 208 runs in the 2nd innings. Goa were overwhelmed and despite a brave effort, they could only score 242 runs in the game, losing the match by 63 runs. Amogh Sunil Desai scored 61 & 13 runs in the game whereas Suyash Prabhudessai smashed 0 & 67 runs. Darshan Misal was the best bowler from the side with 6 wickets in the game.

Gujarat went against Punjab in their last outing. Gujarat batted first and secured 339 runs in the 1st innings. Punjab were outplayed by the Gujarat bowling order and could only score 219 runs in the 1st innings. Gujarat piled up another 290 runs in the 2nd innings and managed to bundle out Punjab at 111 to win the game by 299 runs. Priyank Panchal (77) and Aditya Patel (58) were the top scorers in the 1st innings for Gujarat. It was their bowlers who won them the game. Priyajitsing Jadeja picked 10 wickets whereas Chintan Gaja picked 5 wickets in the game.

Goa vs Gujarat Top Batters

Suyash Prabhudessai to be the top batter for Goa

Suyash Prabhudessai will be the top batter from Goa in the next game. He scored 0 & 67 runs in his last game. This makes him the top scorer of the team with 659 runs in 11 innings, averaging at 65.9. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Umang Kumar to be Gujarat's top batter

Umag Kumar will be the top batting pick from Gujarat. He has scored 505 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.50. He scored 40 & 41 runs in the last game and has remained consistent throughout the competition.

Goa vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be the top bowler for Goa

Darshan Misal has been the top bowler from Goa in the competition. He has a total of 29 wickets in 10 innings and possesses an economy rate of 2.89. He picked 6 wickets in his last game against Railways.

Priyajitsing Jadeja to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Priyajitsing Jadeja has been a crucial bowler from Gujarat. He has picked a total of 13 wickets in 4 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.86 in the competition.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Gujarat

The sides have clashed once before in the format where Gujarat managed to win the game by 464 runs. There is a considerable gap between the skills of both sides. Gujarat has a stronger squad in the competition and will be expected to win this affair. Goa have not won a single fixture in the competition and are lacking a strong batting front. Whereas Gujarat has had more success in their campaign. Gujarat will enter as match favourites in the next game against Goa.
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