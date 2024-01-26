Goa vs Punjab Match Prediction GOA 36 % Chance of Winning PUN 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Goa and Punjab will meet in the Group C fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game will be played from January 26-29 at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Goa vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Goa finished in the bottom half of their points table last season. They did not make the play-offs and are trying every year to get better at domestic cricket in the country. Goa are placed in the Elite Group C this season but were unable to produce positive results so far with a loss and two draws. The team is placed 6th in the group table with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.501. Punjab will be eager to do better with their batting whereas their bowlers are struggling to pick wickets in the competition.

Punjab finished second in their group table last season and contested till the quarter finals until they were knocked out. This season did not start in their favour. They began their campaign with a loss followed by two draws. With 4 points and a net run rate of -0.070, they are placed 7th in the group table. The team performed well in their batting order and also showed great potential with the ball.

Goa's chance of winning: 36%

Punjab’s chance of winning: 64%

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Goa vs Punjab Betting Tips

Punjab to score low before 1st dismissal

Punjab have a very fragile batting order in the competition. The team is backed by the openers namely Prabhsimran SIngh and Abhishek Sharma. Singh and Sharma average at 41.00 & 31.20 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 15, 15 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games. Although the batters average high in the competition, they are taking their sweet time in adjusting to the conditions. That said, Goa will be expected to pick their first wicket early in their next clash.

Goa vs Punjab Toss Prediction

The Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The skipper should opt to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather predicts a clear forecast on the day of the game. The temperature will be around 32 degree Celsius on January 26.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Vikas Singh, Shubham Tari

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa are coming from two consecutive draws in their campaign. They are doing well in the batting order but lack severely in their bowling department.

Punjab Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Gitansh Khera, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhinav Sharma, Vishwanath Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Naman Dhir All-rounder Mandeep Singh (C) Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Gitansh Khera Wicket-keeper Prerit Dutta Bowler Abhinav Sharma Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab’s form has taken a dip. They are losing wickets very quickly and the bowlers have leaked too many runs. They need to do better and get back in the competition in their next outing.

Goa vs Punjab Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once before in the Ranji Trophy where Punjab managed to win the game.

Goa Won: 0

Punjab Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Goa vs Punjab Betting Odds

Goa met with Karnataka in their last outing. They went in to bat first and secured 321 runs in the 1st innings. Snehal Kauthankar scored 83 runs whereas the deep order came in handy in the game. Arjun Tendulkar smashed 52 runs whereas Heramb Parab chipped in 53 runs in the game. Karnataka responded with 498 runs where only a few Goan bowlers were successful in the game. Darshan Misal picked 6 wickets whereas Mohit Redkar picked 3 wickets. In their second innings, Goa scored 282 runs where Suyash Prabhudessai knocked an unbeaten 143 runs whereas Krishnamurthy Siddharth played an innings of 57 runs. The duration of the game ended without any conclusive results and had to be declared a draw. Goa has displayed every intention of winning in their games. They have fallen short in some aspects but tend to improve upon it in the next game.

Punjab went against Tripura in their last outing. The bad lighting reduced the game to 2 days where none of the party won the game and the match ended up in a draw. Punjab scored 109 runs with the only impressive innings coming out of the bat of Nehal Wadhera who scored 56 runs. However, the team lost all their wickets scoring only 109 runs in an innings. Tripura replied with 51 runs with the loss of two wickets before the game was dismissed. Punjab has a great opportunity to display their cricketing skills in the next game against Goa.

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Goa vs Punjab Top Batters

Suyash Prabhudessai to be the top batter for Goa

Suyash Prabhudessai will be the top batter from Goa in the next game. He scored 13 & 9, 197 and 24 & 143* runs respectively in all the innings. This makes him the top scorer of the team with 386 runs in 5 innings, averaging at 96.50. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Nehal Wadhera to be Punjab's top batter

Nehal Wadhera batted pretty impressively in the last game. He scored 56 runs in the game. With 129 runs in 4 innings, he averages at 32.25 in the competition.

Goa vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be the top bowler for Goa

Darshan Misal has been the top bowler from Goa in the competition. He has a total of 14 wickets in 4 innings and possesses an economy rate of 3.12. He picked 6 wickets in his last game against Karnataka.

Siddharth Kaul to be the top bowler for Punjab

Siddharth Kaul has picked a total of 6 wickets in 3 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.37 in the competition. He picked a single wicket in his last game against Tripura.