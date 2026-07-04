Goa vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Goa and Rajasthan are scheduled to lock horns in an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on Monday, December 12. The match will be played at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim. The match will start at 9:30 am IST and is expected to be an exciting one. Both teams will look to get off to a winning start and set the tone for the rest of the tournament. Goa had a disappointing campaign last time around as they failed to win a single match and finished at the bottom of Elite Group D. Rajasthan also were the cellar dwellers in their group, but managed to win one of their three matches.

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Goa vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Rajasthan, on paper, is the stronger of the two teams. Having won the Ranji Trophy two times, they know the art of going all the way in the domestic first-class tournament. They have a decent blend of youngsters and experienced players and that should help them to a large extent in going deep into the tournament. Goa, on the other hand, have to play out of their skins if they are to get off to a decent start in the tournament.

Our Prediction

It won't be a surprise if Rajasthan go on to win the match. They have a much stronger unit, comprising of players with experience of playing international cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Goa, on the other hand, don't have a whole lot of experience in their squad and may not find it easy in their opening game of Ranji Trophy 2022-23. If weather permit, Rajasthan should be able to ease past Goa.

Goa to win @ 2.6 (Melbet)

Rajasthan to win @ 1.44 (Melbet)

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Goa vs Rajasthan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Rajasthan will fancy their chances of winning the first game against an opponent, who haven't quite lived up to their potential of late.

Goa vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

Nothing much is known about the venue, but since it's a new pitch, teams may opt to field first after winning the toss. Keeping in mind the overcast conditions, bowlers are likely to get quite a bit of assistance from the surface. Rajasthan may not mind fielding first keeping in mind the strength they have in their bowling department.

Weather Report

There are chances of heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could lead to frequent delays in the match. Cloud cover will be there throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Goa Players List

Goa Squad

Snehal Suhas Kauthankar (c), Sumiran Amonkar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Prathamesh Gawas, Aditya Kaushik, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shubham Ranjane, Amit Yadav, Shrikant Wagh, Samar Shravan Dubhashi, Eknath Kerkar, Felix Alemao, Harshad Hanumant Gadekar, Lakshay Garg, Amulya Pandrekar, Vishambar Kahlon, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Malliksab Sirur

Goa Predicted XI

AS Desai Batsman Aditya Kaushik Batsman and Wicketkeeper Snehal Suhas Kauthankar (Captain) Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai All Rounder Shubham Ramjane All Rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicketkeeper Darshan Misal All-rounder Srikanth Wagh Bowler Lakshay Garg Al Rounder Amit Yadav Bowler Maliksab Sirur Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa haven't been a brute force in India's domestic circuit. They haven't won a lot in Ranji Trophy cricket and they also flattered to deceive in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the previous edition of the VHT, Goa won only two out of seven matches and finished with a net run rate of 0.071.

Rajasthan Players List

Rajasthan Squad

Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Yash Kothari, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Arafat Khan, Salman Khan, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar

Rajasthan Predicted XI

Ashok Menaria (Captain) Batsman Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Mahipal Lomror Al Rounder Yash Kothari Batsman Shubham Sharma All Rounder Samarpit Joshi Batsman Salman Khan All-rounder Arafat Khan All-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan haven't had much to cheer for in the previous few editions of the Ranji Trophy. Recently, they also had a pretty indifferent campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they won only four out of seven matches and finished fourth in Elite Group B with a net run rate of 0.952. With change in format, they will be looking for change in fortunes as well.

Goa vs Rajasthan Head to Head

Goa and Rajasthan have played four times in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Goa are yet to beat Rajasthan. Even as three matches ended in draws, Rajasthan won the other game by 10 wickets back in the 2018-19 edition of the tournament. Goa need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to have any chance of even competing against Rajasthan.

Goa vs Rajasthan betting odds

Rajasthan to pick up more wickets

Rajasthan have a power-packed bowling attack and most of their bowlers are genuine wicket-taker. Goa don't have the strongest of batting lineups and here lies a chance for the Rajasthan bowlers to cash in. It won't be a surprise if Rajasthan dismiss Goa both times in the group match, starting Tuesday.

Rajasthan's bowler, without a doubt, is stronger. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed the best of batters during his U19 days, for India and the IPL. It won't be easy for batters for get him away. Kamlesh Nagarkoti can also rattle woodworks with his sheer pace. Aniket Chaudhary was their leading wicket-taker last season and is expected to play a major role even this time around.

Goa vs Rajasthan Top Team Batsman

Suyash Prabhudessai to be the top batsman for Goa

Suyash Prabhudessai is pretty much a known name in the cricket fraternity especially after he got a contract to take part in the IPL. He can be mightily effective in the middle order and is more than capable of playinf big knocks. He also played well in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy. In three matches, Prabhudessai scored 236 runs at an average of 39.33 with two half-centuries to his name. He also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.90

Ashok Menaria to be the top batsman for Rasjathan

Ashok Menaria has been a stalwart for Rajasthan in first-class cricket and has to lead from the front. Tha Rajasthan skipper was the top run-scorer for his team in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy. He scored 239 runs from three matches at an average of 39.83 with one half century and a top score of 79. Menaria can also roll his arms over in the hour of need. Rajasthan will look up to their stalwart to deliver a match-winning performances this time around.

Goa vs Rajasthan Top Team Bowlers

Lakshay Garg to be the top bowler for Goa

Lakshay Garg was the pick of the bowlers for Goa in the previous edition of the Ranji season. In three matches, he picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 3.34 with one six-wicket haul to show for his efforts. Garg also scored a half-century last time around and it shows that he is pretty handy with the bat in hand. Garg has to fire if Goa are to beat Rajasthan in their opening match.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Kamlesh Nagarkoti played only one Ranji match last season and picked up one wicket. He is someone who can rattle the best of batters with his pace. However, injury hasn't helped him in his career. If he stays fit, he could be an asset for the Rajasthan team. Not to forget that Nagarkoti is more than handy with the bat in hand. Having played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Nagarkoti is aware of handling pressure.