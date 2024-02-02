GOA (Goa) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction
GOA
36%
Chance of Winning
TAMI
64%
Test
Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground
Facts:
- Goa is responsible for the highest total so far this season, having scored 618 runs against Chandigarh.
- Tamil Nadu has achieved the second highest total of the season against Chandigarh, having scored 610 runs.
Goa vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning
Goa lost yet another match against Punjab in their previous encounter. Punjab won the toss and chose to field first, relegating Goa to bat first and secure the target. Goa managed to amass a meager total of 104 runs in their first innings before getting bowled out. Punjab had absolutely no trouble in taking the lead as they went on to accumulate 190 runs in their innings. Goa added 179 runs to their original tally but it was absolutely not enough to keep Punjab at bay, considering they chased it down with ease and won with six wickets in hand.
Tamil Nadu showcased phenomenal form in their last encounter against Chandigarh. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 111 runs in the first innings. Tamil Nadu, in their chase, amassed a whopping 610 runs for the loss of four wickets with incredible contributions from the top order. Narayan Jagadeesan achieved a remarkable triple century while Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Baba Indrajith garnered a century each. Chandigarh had absolutely no response as they got bowled out for just 206 runs in their chase, leading Tamil Nadu to win by an innings and 293 runs.
- Goa chance of winning - 36%
- Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 64%
Goa vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips
Suyash Prabhudessai is at the top of Goa’s run charts with 409 runs in seven innings so far. He is in a league of his own as the second highest run-getter is Krishnamurthy Siddharth, their wicket-keeper batsman, who has amassed 320 runs. On the bowling front, Darshan Misal and Mohit Redkar have been prolific with 17 wickets and 15 wickets, respectively.
As for Tamil Nadu, it goes without saying that Narayan Jagadeesan has been mighty impressive with 600 runs to his credit in a mere four innings. This remarkable feat makes him their leading batsman by a substantial margin as Baba Indrajith is next in line with 242 runs. Sai Kishore, their skipper, is their leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets in just six innings so far. Sandeep Warrier and Ajith Ram have also claimed 15 wickets and 11 wickets, respectively.
Goa vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction
The match is going to be played at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim. The previous match hosted at the venue was between Goa and Punjab, wherein the latter elected to field first. The home team was bested and they lost by a significant margin which could prompt the toss winner of the upcoming match to field first and avail the advantage.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts slightly overcast conditions with no chance of rain on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius.
Goa Player List
Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Amulya Pandrekar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ishaan Gadekar
|
Batter
|
Suyash Prabhudessai
|
Batter
|
Krishnamurthy Siddharth
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Snehal Kauthankar
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Deepraj Gaonkar
|
All-rounder
|
Darshan Misal (C)
|
Bowler
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Redkar
|
Bowler
|
Heramb Parab
|
Bowler
|
Vijesh Prabhudessai
|
Bowler
Goa Team Form
Goa has experienced a mixed bag of results with two defeats and two draws. At the moment, they lack the strength to overcome a formidable adversary like Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu Player List
Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suresh Lokeshwar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Vimal Khumar, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajith Ram, Mohammed Mohammed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, Boopathi Kumar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohamed Ali.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Balasubramaniam Sachin
|
Batter
|
Narayan Jagadeesan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Pradosh Ranjan Paul
|
All-rounder
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Batter
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
Batter
|
Sai Kishore (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ajith Ram
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
Bowler
|
Mohamed Ali
|
Bowler
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu showcased exceptional form in their previous match. It seems highly likely that they could carry their form into the upcoming fixture.
Goa vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head
Goa and Tamil Nadu have faced each other on two occasions, out of which the latter won their previous encounter while the remaining match concluded in a draw.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Goa - 0
Tamil Nadu - 1
Draw - 1
Goa vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds
Narayan Jagadeesan to score a half-century against Goa
Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu’s wicket-keeper batsman, has exhibited exceptional form in the past two matches. With 600 runs to his credit, he has amassed two back-to-back centuries in their last two matches. In their match against Railways, he notched up a double century with 245 runs off 402 balls. As if that were not impressive enough, he took it a step further and achieved a triple century against Chandigarh, having scored 321 runs from 403 deliveries. Considering his insane run of form lately, there is a good possibility he could score a half-century or higher in the upcoming match.
Goa vs Tamil Nadu
Test
Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, null
Goa vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters
Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s Best Batter
Suyash Prabhudessai is currently Goa’s leading batsman with 409 runs in seven innings. However, he did not perform particularly well against Punjab as he scored 21 runs off 56 deliveries in the first innings and regressed further in the second innings where he scored just two runs. Despite this, there is a good chance he could bounce back and emerge as their top batsman against Tamil Nadu.
Narayan Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter
Narayan Jagadeesan has been nothing short of sensational, having accumulated a whopping 600 runs in a mere four innings. His most remarkable performance was against Chandigarh, wherein he garnered an incredible triple century with 321 runs off 403 deliveries. He is absolutely the most obvious candidate to depend upon to be their top batter once again.
Goa vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers
Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler
The skipper stands as Goa’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in six innings so far. Against Punjab, he captured two wickets in the first innings and added one more wicket to the tally in the following innings. Considering his brilliant overall economy rate of 3.03, he could be anticipated to remain their top bowler in the next match as well.
Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler
Sai Kishore, Tamil Nadu’s captain, has managed to gather a haul of 19 wickets in just six innings. Against Chandigarh, he captured three wickets in the first innings and went on to bag five additional wickets in the second innings. Given his current form, he could be relied upon to be their leading bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tamil Nadu
- Goa to win @ 2.24 (Parimatch)
- Tamil Nadu to win @ 1.56 (Parimatch)
Parimatch