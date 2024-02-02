GOA (Goa) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction GOA 36 % Chance of Winning TAMI 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Goa and Tamil Nadu are going to square off in the Ranji Trophy from February 2 to February 5, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim, and it will commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Goa lost yet another match against Punjab in their previous encounter. Punjab won the toss and chose to field first, relegating Goa to bat first and secure the target. Goa managed to amass a meager total of 104 runs in their first innings before getting bowled out. Punjab had absolutely no trouble in taking the lead as they went on to accumulate 190 runs in their innings. Goa added 179 runs to their original tally but it was absolutely not enough to keep Punjab at bay, considering they chased it down with ease and won with six wickets in hand.

Tamil Nadu showcased phenomenal form in their last encounter against Chandigarh. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 111 runs in the first innings. Tamil Nadu, in their chase, amassed a whopping 610 runs for the loss of four wickets with incredible contributions from the top order. Narayan Jagadeesan achieved a remarkable triple century while Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Baba Indrajith garnered a century each. Chandigarh had absolutely no response as they got bowled out for just 206 runs in their chase, leading Tamil Nadu to win by an innings and 293 runs.

Goa chance of winning - 36%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 64%

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Goa vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Suyash Prabhudessai is at the top of Goa’s run charts with 409 runs in seven innings so far. He is in a league of his own as the second highest run-getter is Krishnamurthy Siddharth, their wicket-keeper batsman, who has amassed 320 runs. On the bowling front, Darshan Misal and Mohit Redkar have been prolific with 17 wickets and 15 wickets, respectively.

As for Tamil Nadu, it goes without saying that Narayan Jagadeesan has been mighty impressive with 600 runs to his credit in a mere four innings. This remarkable feat makes him their leading batsman by a substantial margin as Baba Indrajith is next in line with 242 runs. Sai Kishore, their skipper, is their leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets in just six innings so far. Sandeep Warrier and Ajith Ram have also claimed 15 wickets and 11 wickets, respectively.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim. The previous match hosted at the venue was between Goa and Punjab, wherein the latter elected to field first. The home team was bested and they lost by a significant margin which could prompt the toss winner of the upcoming match to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts slightly overcast conditions with no chance of rain on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Amulya Pandrekar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Snehal Kauthankar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Darshan Misal (C) Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler Heramb Parab Bowler Vijesh Prabhudessai Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa has experienced a mixed bag of results with two defeats and two draws. At the moment, they lack the strength to overcome a formidable adversary like Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suresh Lokeshwar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Vimal Khumar, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajith Ram, Mohammed Mohammed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, Boopathi Kumar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohamed Ali.

Predicted Playing XI



Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Pradosh Ranjan Paul All-rounder Baba Indrajith Batter Boopathi Kumar Batter Sai Kishore (C) All-rounder Ajith Ram Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Mohamed Ali Bowler Vijay Shankar All-rounder

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu showcased exceptional form in their previous match. It seems highly likely that they could carry their form into the upcoming fixture.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head

Goa and Tamil Nadu have faced each other on two occasions, out of which the latter won their previous encounter while the remaining match concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Goa - 0

Tamil Nadu - 1

Draw - 1

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Narayan Jagadeesan to score a half-century against Goa

Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu’s wicket-keeper batsman, has exhibited exceptional form in the past two matches. With 600 runs to his credit, he has amassed two back-to-back centuries in their last two matches. In their match against Railways, he notched up a double century with 245 runs off 402 balls. As if that were not impressive enough, he took it a step further and achieved a triple century against Chandigarh, having scored 321 runs from 403 deliveries. Considering his insane run of form lately, there is a good possibility he could score a half-century or higher in the upcoming match.

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Goa vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s Best Batter

Suyash Prabhudessai is currently Goa’s leading batsman with 409 runs in seven innings. However, he did not perform particularly well against Punjab as he scored 21 runs off 56 deliveries in the first innings and regressed further in the second innings where he scored just two runs. Despite this, there is a good chance he could bounce back and emerge as their top batsman against Tamil Nadu.

Narayan Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Narayan Jagadeesan has been nothing short of sensational, having accumulated a whopping 600 runs in a mere four innings. His most remarkable performance was against Chandigarh, wherein he garnered an incredible triple century with 321 runs off 403 deliveries. He is absolutely the most obvious candidate to depend upon to be their top batter once again.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

The skipper stands as Goa’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in six innings so far. Against Punjab, he captured two wickets in the first innings and added one more wicket to the tally in the following innings. Considering his brilliant overall economy rate of 3.03, he could be anticipated to remain their top bowler in the next match as well.

Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Sai Kishore, Tamil Nadu’s captain, has managed to gather a haul of 19 wickets in just six innings. Against Chandigarh, he captured three wickets in the first innings and went on to bag five additional wickets in the second innings. Given his current form, he could be relied upon to be their leading bowler once again.