Gujarat vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

The third round of Ranji Trophy games starts on December 27 and Gujarat is slated to take on Chandigarh Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad. The match will start at 9:30 AM.

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Gujarat is coming into this game after a victory against Jammu and Kashmir in their last game. They had a chance to win their game by a bonus point as they were chasing only 11 runs but they lost their captain in the run chase and won the game by 9 wickets. Their first game of the tournament against Tripura ended in a draw. While on the other hand, Chandigarh lost their last game against the defending champions by an innings and 125 runs. They were behind the game against Punjab too in their first game but managed to draw the game after conceding the first innings lead.

Gujarat vs Chandigarh chances of winning

Gujarat will definetely enter this game as the fovourites as they will be playing on their home ground. Their captain is in fine form as he has already notched up 2 fifties and a hundred in 4 innings while SA Desai has 15 wickets with a 10 wicket haul in the game and two five wicket hauls. Chandigarh, meanwhile has struggled in the tournament as their whole squad has struggled so far. Gaurav Puri has scored a century but he has also bagged two ducks in 4 innings.

Our Prediction

Gujarat will be playing at this ground for the first time on this ground so it could mean that it might be a even contest but looking at the contrasting forms of the two sides Chandigarh will have to punch above their weight to challenge Gujarat on their home turf. They were bowled out for 57 and 127 against MP and Kumar Kartikeya was the chief arctichect in that game. Chandigarh will have to deal with another left-arm orthodox in the form of SA Desai and things won’t be easy for them.

Gujarat to win - 1.55 (Melbet)

Chandigarh to win - 2.30 (Melbet)

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Gujarat are currently 3rd in the points table and Chandigarh are on the 7th position. Gujarat have 7 points and Chandigarh have just one point. This season these two sides are in Elite Group D alongside Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Vidarbha, Tripura, Railways and Jammu & Kashmir. If Gujarat wins this game they will give themselves every chance to qualify for the next round which they failed to do the last season after losing two games out of three. Chandigarh on the other hand have a tough assignment ahead of them and they will have to play out of their skin to remain in contention. They will also need to be dependent on the other results to go their way.

Gujarat vs Chandigarh Match Toss Prediction

The last game which was played on this ground was between Odisha and Goa in the last season where Odisha won the toss and elected to filed first. They bowled out Goa for just 181 runs in the first innings. So this time too, the team winning the toss might be tempted to bowl first.

Gujarat vs Chandigarh Weather Prediction

The match won’t be affected by rain as the weather is expected to remain pleasant on all the 4 days with temperatures ranging between 29 degrees celsius to 14 degree celsius.

Gujarat Player List

Gujarat Team

Priyank Panchal Chintan Gaja Bhargav Merai Hardik Patel Karan Patel Siddharth Desai Kathan PatelmManan Hingrajia Het Patel Shen Patel SD Chauhan Arzan Nagwaswalla Tejas Patel Priyesh PatelUmang Kumar

Gujarat Predicted XI

P Panchal Batsman Karthik Patel All-rounder B Merai Batsman SD Chauhan Batsman Het Patel Batsman and wicket-keeper Chintan Gaza All-rounder Manan Batsman Karan Patel Batsmen SA Desai Bowler S Patel Bowler H Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team form

Priyank Panchal and SA Desai have been in top form in the tournament but the rest of the players have not been able to stand up. The likes of Merai and Het Patel need to score runs while SA Desai would also need support from other bowlers. Gujarat enters this game after defeating Jammu and Kashmir in their last match. They had a chance to win by a bonus point because they were chasing only 11 runs, but they lost their skipper during the chase and won by 9 wickets. Their first tournament game against Tripura resulted in a draw. Gujarat will undoubtedly enter this game as favourites because they will be playing on their home turf. Their captain is in good form, having already scored two fifties and a century in four innings, while SA Desai has 15 wickets, including a ten-wicket haul in the game and two five-wicket hauls.

Chandigarh Player List

Chandigarh Team

Arslan Khan, Arjit Pannu (wk), Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Gaurav Puri, Kunal Mahajan, Bhagmender Lather, Gurinder Singh, Rohit Dhanda, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Sandeep Sharma Jagjit Singh, Akshit Rana, Gaurav Gambhir, Abhijeet Garg

Predicted XI

A Khan Batsman A Pannu Batsman and wicket-keeper M Vohra Batsman A Koushik Batsman G Puri Batsman B Lather Batsman Kunal M All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Gurinder Singh Bowler Rohit Bowler H Kapoor Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh was defeated by the defending champions by an innings and 125 runs in their previous game. They trailed Punjab in their first game as well, but managed to draw the game despite surrendering the first innings lead. Chandigarh has struggled throughout the competition, as has their entire squad. Gaurav Puri has achieved a century but also two ducks in four innings. They were knocked out for 57 and 127 against MP, with Kumar Kartikeya leading the way. Chandigarh will face another left-arm orthodox in the form of SA Desai, and things will be difficult for them.

Gujarat vs Chandigarh Head to Head

Both these sides have never played first-class cricket against each other till date.

Gujarat vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Priyank Panchal to be Gujarat’s top batters

The ever reliable Panchal is the leading run-scorer for his side after the first two rounds of the games in the ongoing season. He has 248 runs in 4 innings at a decent strike rate of 60.48. Overall he has an experince of 108 FC games and has 7566 runs. He has also been part of the Indian team set up so he would look to use all of his experience and help his side get their second win of the season.

Ankit Kaushik to be Chandigarh Top Batter

Kaushik is the leading run scorer for them this season with 167 runs in 4 innings. He has hit just one fifty. But his form in the last 10 games has been staggering. In 10 games he has 662 runs. Overall in 15 games he has 936 runs with 4 hundreds and three half-centuries.

Gujarat vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

SA Desai to be Gujarat’s Top Bowler

Desai has 15 wickets in 4 innings at an astounding average of 13.46 this season. He has been terrific for them since making his debut. The 22-year-old has 100 wickets in 22 games while in the last 8 games he has taken 44 wickets.

Sandeep Sharma to be Chandigarh’s Top Bowler

Sandeep has 7 wickets in 2 games but he has not been at his best. He is still their most experienced bowler and he would be eager to deliver in this game. In 48 FC games he has 175 wickets with 10 five-wicket hauls.