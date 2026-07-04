Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Prediction

Gujarat will take on Jammu & Kashmir in their second match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Motera in Ahmedabad and the action will begin from 9.30 AM IST from December 20.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Gujarat played a draw against Tripura in their first match in Agartala, while Jammu & Kashmir were thrashed by defending champions Madhya Pradesh by an innings and 17 runs. Gujarat were placed in Elite Group A in the 2021-22 as they won one and lost two matches. Jammu & Kashmir, who were placed in Elite Group C, also won a match and lost two games. Both the teams failed to qualify for the later stages of the competition.

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning

Priyank Panchal-led Gujarat are the firm favourites to win the match. The last time the two side met, Gujarat won the match by an innings and 64 runs. Panchal has got in the groove from the very first match. He scored a first innings hundred against Tripura before accumulating 85 more runs in the second innings. The bowlers also showed a lot of fire. Pace sensation Arzan Nagwaswalla picked a total of four wickets in the match, aided by fellow pacers Shen Patel and Chintan Gaja.

On the flip side, the Jammu & Kashmir batting unit has a lot to ponder upon. Madhya Pradesh rolled them over 98 in the first innings and 193 in the second. Having lost three first-class matches in a row, the side will be under immense pressure when they take the field against Gujarat on Tuesday.

Our Prediction

We are backing Gujarat to win the match by a decent margin. Gujarat would be playing at home and are expected to take a good advantage from it. Priyank Panchal smashed a hundred in his first outing of the season and can hurt Jammu & Kashmir badly. Once Het Patel, who scored 429 runs at an average of 85.80 in the previous season, gets going the batting unit will only grow stronger. The threat from express pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla also can't be ignored. The previous season had seen him pick 14 wickets in three matches - just one less than his partner in crime Chintan Gaja.

No batter from Jammu & Kashmir scored more than 250 runs in the last season, and that weakness is expected to come to the fore again. The bowlers did a decent job in the first match against Madhya Pradesh, however, it was the batting unit which let Jammu & Kashmir down once again.

Gujarat to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

Jammu & Kashmir to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

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Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the 2021-22 edition of the Ranji Trophy, Gujarat kicked off their campaign with a thumping innings and 139-run win over Meghalaya. However, they came down crumbling once they met stronger oppositions in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. This time around, they played a draw against Tripura to start with and will look to grab their first win of the season by beating Jammu & Kashmir in Motera. Elite Group D which have Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Punjab, Tripura, Chandigarh and Railways alongside Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir, will give Gujarat a decent opportunity to qualify for the knockouts at least.

A vulnerable Jammu & Kashmir side will have to do something extraordinary if they are to leave an impact this season. The batting unit and its weakness could cause a major hindrance in Jammu & Kashmir's dream to move further in the elite red-ball competition.

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Toss Prediction

Odisha won the toss and elected to field first in the last Ranji Trophy match which was hosted by Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Motera. The match ended in a draw. In the previous encounter, Saurashtra won the match by an innings and 131 runs after electing to bat first against Odisha. Odisha played against Mumbai at the same venue before their clash against Saurashtra. In the match, Odisha elected to bat first but lost the match by an innings and 108 runs. Clearly, there has been no set trend in the last three matches. But we predict that any team winning the toss would most probably look to bat first.

Weather Report

Sun will be shining bright in Motera during the course of the play from December 20 to 23. The temperature during the course of the series would hover around 31 to 33 degree celsius. The maximum wind speed could go up to 8 to 10 kmph.

Gujarat Player List

Gujarat squad:

Priyank Panchal (c), Het Patel (wk) (vc), Saurav Chauhan, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Hardik Patel, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel

Gujarat Predicted XI:

Kathan Patel Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Bhargav Merai Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Het Patel (WK) Batter Manan Hingrajia Batter Kathan Patel All-rounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Shen Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

In their first match against Tripura, Gujarat rode on the back of Priyank Panchal hundred and managed to score 271 in the first innings despite the failure on the middle-order. Manan Hingrajia and Karan Patel also chipped in with handy contributions. Something similar happened in the second innings. Gujarat were 82 for 5 before Panchal again rose to the occasion and scored 85 and stitched a 99-run partnership with Karan Patel. The side will expect the middle-order, specially Het Patel to chip in with the bat.

The bowlers did well with Arzan Nagwaswalla leading the pack superbly with four wickets. Chintan Gaja and Shen Patel were also amongst wickets and rounded up the pace unit perfectly. Gujarat would expect their spinner Siddharth Desai also to find rhythm soon. He had picked 14 wickets at an average of 30.21 in three matches last season.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Jammu & Kashmir squad:

Shubham Pundir (c), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Shubham Khajuria, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Suryansh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma, Tahir Bhat, Umar Nazir Mir, Vivrant Sharma, Yudhvir Singh

Jammu & Kashmir Predicted XI:

Shubham Khajuria Batsman Vivrant Sharma Batter Henan Nazir Batter Shubham Pundir (c) Batter Musaif Ajaz Batter Shivansh Sharma (WK) Batter Sahil Lotra All-rounder Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Auqib Nabi Bowler Yudhvir Singh Bowler Umar Nazir Mir Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir lost their first match by an innings and 17 runs and that tells a story. The side's batting is again under scrutiny after getting bundled out for 98 and 193 in the two innings. Across the two innings only one batter from the team scored a fifty. The bowling unit did comparatively well and managed to restrict defending champions Madhya Pradesh to 308.

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Head to Head

The two sides have faced only once in the Ranji Trophy. In 2017, Gujarat defeated Jammu & Kashmir by an innings and 64 runs.

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Gujarat to win

We are backing Gujarat to win the match by a decent margin. Gujarat would be playing at home and are expected to take a good advantage from it. Priyank Panchal smashed a hundred in his first outing of the season and can hurt Jammu & Kashmir badly. Once Het Patel, who scored 429 runs at an average of 85.80 in the previous season, gets going the batting unit will only grow stronger. The threat from express pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla also can't be ignored. The previous season had seen him pick 14 wickets in three matches - just one less than his partner in crime Chintan Gaja.

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Team Batsmen

Priyank Panchal to be Gujarat's top batter

Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal scored a hundred in the first innings and 85 in the second innings to make a roaring start to the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He scored a couple of hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he scored 78 in the last match against Himachal Pradesh. Overall, he has scored 7514 runs in 107 first-class matches at an average of 45.53. He has hit a total of 25 hundreds and 29 fifties in red-ball cricket.

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir's top batter

One of the most experienced batters in the Jammu and Kashmir line-up, Shubham Khajuria scored 72, 78, 71, 76 and 120 in his last five innings (all List A) before playing his first match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season against Madhya Pradesh. However, he registered scores of 1 and 2 in the two innings. Jammu & Kashmir would want Khajuria to come good against Gujarat. He has scored 3004 runs at an average of 32.30 in 52 first-class matches.

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Team Bowlers

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be Gujarat's top bowler

Pace sensation Arzan Nagwaswalla picked 14 wickets in the previous season. In his first match of the ongoing season, the left-arm pacer picked four wickets across two innings. Overall, the 25-year-old has played 23 first-class matches and picked 87 wickets at an averege of 24.71.

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu & Kashmir's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq picked three wickets for 51 runs in the only innings he bowled against Madhya Pradesh. He got rid of two settled batters in Shubham Sharma and Saransh Jain. In the previous season, he was is side's second-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps at an average of 29.90. Overall, he has featured in 14 first-class matches and picked 42 wickets at an average of 23.45.