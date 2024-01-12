Gujarat vs Karnataka Match Prediction
GUJ
29%
Chance of Winning
KAR
71%
Test
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- Gaja has taken 161 wickets at an average of 22.68 while maintaining an economy rate of 2.79.
- Koushik has a tally of 49 wickets at an average of 14.75 in first-class cricket, including a seven-wicket haul in the last game.
- Priyank Panchal has 8037 runs in first-class cricket with an average of 46.18, along with 26 centuries and 32 half-centuries.
Gujarat vs Karnataka Chance of Winning
Gujarat were right on the money in their opening encounter of the season and in home conditions, they made sure Tamil Nadu had no leeway to enjoy. So much so that Ravi Bishnoi and Arzan Nagwaswalla left the opposition in tatters, from which Tamil Nadu could never recover. With another home game reckoning, Gujarat will aim to secure another win and bolster their standing in the Group C table.
In front of them, they have Karnataka to play. The eight-time champions dominated Punjab like a beast to leave a sour aftertaste. Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal scored centuries each for Karnataka after V Koushik’s seven-wicket haul called shots for the Southern Indian side. Just be sure that this trend will continue and Karnataka will have the upper hand in the process.
GUJ’s chance of winning is 29%
KAR’s chance of winning is 71%
Gujarat vs Karnataka Betting Tips
Devdutt Padikkal has made it a habit of scoring runs for Karnataka and one thing that can never be in doubt is his scoring pattern for the next game. While one could be sure about that, put your money on Manish Pandey too. Ravi Bishoni, in my opinion, will be a heavy-performer in the next game as well - ensuring things stay more even. Manan Hingrajia is another batter to keep an eye on.
Gujarat vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the encounter, but if one goes by the reputation of the venue, this is considered the most spin-friendly venue in recent times. Since Jan 2021, when the stadium underwent a renovation, the stadium has hosted eight games with the average first innings score being 283. The average comes down because India created extreme conditions for England in 2021, but if you look at it, Mumbai scored 544 runs against Saurashtra, which would interest batters from both sides.
Weather Report
There is no prediction for the entire duration of the match, but the tricky part is the dew. The early morning start means Ahmedabad will have enough dew factor to help the spinners who can skid the balls but more importantly, aid pacers through and through.
Gujarat Player List
Aarya Desai, Priyank Panchal, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel (wk), Ripal Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Chintan Gaja (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Siddharth Desai, Axar Patel, Het Patel, Shen Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aarya Desai
|
Batter
|
Priyank Panchal
|
Batter
|
Kshitij Patel
|
Batter
|
Urvil Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ripal Patel
|
Batter
|
Manan Hingrajia
|
All-rounder
|
Umang Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Priyajitsing Jadeja
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Chintan Gaja
|
Bowler
|
Arzan Nagwaswalla
|
Bowler
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat are fresh from a victory against Tamil Nadu by a huge margin of 111 runs, and they know carrying that confidence will help them massively in the encounter. Under Chintan Gaja, they have become a competent unit in the red-ball format - which is understandable from the fact that Gujarat are the run-away favourites.
Karnataka Players List
Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Rohit Kumar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Sujay Sateri, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Dega Nischal, Kishan Bedare, Shashi Kumar K
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Ravikumar Samarth
|
Batter
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batter
|
Nikin Jose
|
Batter
|
Srinivas Sharath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shubhang Hegde
|
All-rounder
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
|
Rohit Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Vidhwath Kaverappa
|
Bowler
|
Vasuki Koushik
|
Bowler
Karnataka Team Form
When it comes to red-ball cricket, Karnataka are tailor-made to succeed. With the likes of Padikkal, Pandey and Agarwal, they have players who value their wickets. V Koushik has become a potent force in himself, hence, the result in the first round was a foregone conclusion. Expect them to continue the trend.
Gujarat vs Karnataka Head-To-Head
Gujarat and Karnataka have played each other five times in the history of the Ranji Trophy, with both sides securing just one win each and the remaining three ending up as draws. The last time both sides met was in 2018 at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, with the match ending in a draw.
Gujarat vs Karnataka Betting Odds
Figuring out the best bets from this game is not a very difficult affair. Bank on Mayank Agarwal to do well wth the bat. In conditions where pacers don’t enjoy an insane amount of advantage, you can be sure that Agarwal will set up his stall. After the last innings, you know that Devdutt Padikkal is in form and will do everything to put pressure on Gujarat.
Gujarat vs Karnataka
Test
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
Gujarat vs Karnataka Best Batters
Priyank Panchal to be Gujarat’s best batter (Parimatch)
Priyank Panchal has 8037 runs in first-class cricket - an unrivaled superstar in domestic cricket and one of the few cricketers who could be considered unlucky having not made his India debut. An average of 46.18, along with 26 centuries and 32 half-centuries, tell you that he is never a dull performer.
Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s best batter (Parimatch)
In 95 first-class matches, Mayank Agarwal has 7120 runs at an average of 45.35, bolstered by his 15 hundreds and 39 half-centuries. He scored a pair in the previous game, but you need to be living in a fool’s paradise to disqualify what he can do. So move beyond your recency bias and take the bet head-on.
Gujarat vs Karnataka Best Bowlers
Chintan Gaja to be Gujarat’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Chintan Gaja is consistency personified. One of the most potent bowlers on the Indian domestic circuit, Gaja has taken 161 wickets at an average of 22.68. An economy rate of 2.79 tells you how he strangles the opposition. With 10 five-wicket hauls in the format, Gaja has ensured that his career is shaping up well.
Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka's best bowler (Parimatch)
Vasuki Koushik made his first-class debut at the age of 27, but in 10 games he has played for Karnataka, he hasn’t stopped. A tally of 49 wickets at an average of 14.75 doesn’t lie. Koushik picked a seven-wicket haul in the previous game against Punjab to break their back. With such a record to back it, don’t be surprised if he comes back firing on all cylinders once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karnataka
GUJ to win @ 2.70 (Parimatch)
KAR to win @ 1.41 (Parimatch)
Parimatch