Gujarat vs Karnataka Match Prediction GUJ 29 % Chance of Winning KAR 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat and Karnataka will lock horns with each other in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match at the former’s home ground - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, from January 12 to January 15. While Karnataka won by seven wickets against a dismal Punjab side in Hubli, Gujarat won by 111 runs against Tamil Nadu in Valsad.

Gujarat vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Gujarat were right on the money in their opening encounter of the season and in home conditions, they made sure Tamil Nadu had no leeway to enjoy. So much so that Ravi Bishnoi and Arzan Nagwaswalla left the opposition in tatters, from which Tamil Nadu could never recover. With another home game reckoning, Gujarat will aim to secure another win and bolster their standing in the Group C table.

In front of them, they have Karnataka to play. The eight-time champions dominated Punjab like a beast to leave a sour aftertaste. Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal scored centuries each for Karnataka after V Koushik’s seven-wicket haul called shots for the Southern Indian side. Just be sure that this trend will continue and Karnataka will have the upper hand in the process.

GUJ’s chance of winning is 29%

KAR’s chance of winning is 71%

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Gujarat vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Devdutt Padikkal has made it a habit of scoring runs for Karnataka and one thing that can never be in doubt is his scoring pattern for the next game. While one could be sure about that, put your money on Manish Pandey too. Ravi Bishoni, in my opinion, will be a heavy-performer in the next game as well - ensuring things stay more even. Manan Hingrajia is another batter to keep an eye on.

Gujarat vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the encounter, but if one goes by the reputation of the venue, this is considered the most spin-friendly venue in recent times. Since Jan 2021, when the stadium underwent a renovation, the stadium has hosted eight games with the average first innings score being 283. The average comes down because India created extreme conditions for England in 2021, but if you look at it, Mumbai scored 544 runs against Saurashtra, which would interest batters from both sides.

Weather Report

There is no prediction for the entire duration of the match, but the tricky part is the dew. The early morning start means Ahmedabad will have enough dew factor to help the spinners who can skid the balls but more importantly, aid pacers through and through.

Gujarat Player List

Aarya Desai, Priyank Panchal, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel (wk), Ripal Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Chintan Gaja (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Siddharth Desai, Axar Patel, Het Patel, Shen Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Aarya Desai Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Kshitij Patel Batter Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Ripal Patel Batter Manan Hingrajia All-rounder Umang Kumar All-rounder Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat are fresh from a victory against Tamil Nadu by a huge margin of 111 runs, and they know carrying that confidence will help them massively in the encounter. Under Chintan Gaja, they have become a competent unit in the red-ball format - which is understandable from the fact that Gujarat are the run-away favourites.

Karnataka Players List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Rohit Kumar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Sujay Sateri, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Dega Nischal, Kishan Bedare, Shashi Kumar K

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ravikumar Samarth Batter Manish Pandey Batter Nikin Jose Batter Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Rohit Kumar Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

When it comes to red-ball cricket, Karnataka are tailor-made to succeed. With the likes of Padikkal, Pandey and Agarwal, they have players who value their wickets. V Koushik has become a potent force in himself, hence, the result in the first round was a foregone conclusion. Expect them to continue the trend.

Gujarat vs Karnataka Head-To-Head

Gujarat and Karnataka have played each other five times in the history of the Ranji Trophy, with both sides securing just one win each and the remaining three ending up as draws. The last time both sides met was in 2018 at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, with the match ending in a draw.

Gujarat vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Figuring out the best bets from this game is not a very difficult affair. Bank on Mayank Agarwal to do well wth the bat. In conditions where pacers don’t enjoy an insane amount of advantage, you can be sure that Agarwal will set up his stall. After the last innings, you know that Devdutt Padikkal is in form and will do everything to put pressure on Gujarat.

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Gujarat vs Karnataka Best Batters

Priyank Panchal to be Gujarat’s best batter (Parimatch)

Priyank Panchal has 8037 runs in first-class cricket - an unrivaled superstar in domestic cricket and one of the few cricketers who could be considered unlucky having not made his India debut. An average of 46.18, along with 26 centuries and 32 half-centuries, tell you that he is never a dull performer.

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s best batter (Parimatch)

In 95 first-class matches, Mayank Agarwal has 7120 runs at an average of 45.35, bolstered by his 15 hundreds and 39 half-centuries. He scored a pair in the previous game, but you need to be living in a fool’s paradise to disqualify what he can do. So move beyond your recency bias and take the bet head-on.

Gujarat vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Chintan Gaja to be Gujarat’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Chintan Gaja is consistency personified. One of the most potent bowlers on the Indian domestic circuit, Gaja has taken 161 wickets at an average of 22.68. An economy rate of 2.79 tells you how he strangles the opposition. With 10 five-wicket hauls in the format, Gaja has ensured that his career is shaping up well.

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka's best bowler (Parimatch)

Vasuki Koushik made his first-class debut at the age of 27, but in 10 games he has played for Karnataka, he hasn’t stopped. A tally of 49 wickets at an average of 14.75 doesn’t lie. Koushik picked a seven-wicket haul in the previous game against Punjab to break their back. With such a record to back it, don’t be surprised if he comes back firing on all cylinders once again.