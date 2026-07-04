Gujarat vs Punjab Match Prediction

Gujarat and Punjab will lock horns with each other in Elite Group D match at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Valsad. The match will start from 9:30 AM and will be played from 3rd January to 6th January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Gujarat started their campaign with a draw against Tripura and defeated Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh by huge margin. Punjab, on the other hand, are yet to register their first win of this season. They settled with draws against Chandigarh, Railways and Tripura.

In the previous season, Gujarat found themselves in Elite Group A where they lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Kerala at their home ground. They defeated Meghalaya by an innings and 139 runs in their last game. On the other hand, Punjab topped Elite Group F, however, lost to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals.

Gujarat vs Punjab Match Chance of Winning

Gujarat are the more likely side to win the match against Punjab. The last three games for Punjab have resulted in a draw and probably they will have to wait for their first win. The Mandeep Singh-led side has failed to perform consistently. The team heavily relies on Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh in the bowling unit. After a dominant performance from the batsman in the first game against Chandigarh, Punjab’s batting order has crumbled in pressure situations. In the first innings they were bundled out at 202, against Tripura and didn’t get the support from bowlers as well.

On the flip side, Gujarat batters showed great form. Skipper Priyank Panchal is in terrific form. He scored a hundred and double hundred and two half centuries in his last five innings. All-rounder Chintan Gaja also chipped in both departments. The bowling department also did considerably well and made Jammu & Kashmir to follow on after restricting them to 135 in the first innings. Siddarth Desai took 14 wickets in that game.

With a more balanced side, Gujarat should manage to grab a win against Punjab.

Our Prediction

Gujarat, who came up with an all-round show against Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh in their last two matches, are very likely going to beat Punjab in their upcoming match. Gujarat are the more superior team with a more compact and experienced unit consisting of some very talented players. Punjab look inconsistent and undisciplined in their bowling attack as a team and might find it difficult to beat Gujarat. Further, Punjab have failed to beat Gujarat in their last five matches dating back to 2013.

Gujarat to win - 2.20 (Melbet)

Punjab to win - 1.60 (Melbet)

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Gujarat vs Punjab Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Gujarat found themselves in Elite Group A in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. where they lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Kerala at their home ground. They defeated Meghalaya by an innings and 139 runs in their last game.

Punjab, on the other hand, played a draw against Himachal Pradesh to start and later defeated Haryana and Tripura to top Elite Group F. Later, they lost to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final.

Gujarat and Punjab are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Tripura, Railways, Chandigarh and Jammu & kashmir. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Gujarat definitely have the firepower to travel the distance but they will have to be wary of competitions from Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Vidarbha.

Gujarat vs Punjab Toss Prediction

This is the only game scheduled at this venue. Gujarat won the toss and elected to bat first as they defeated Goa by 464 runs in the last Ranji Trophy match played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Valsad. Notably, the match was played during the 2019-20 season. In a match earlier, Gujarat defeated Punjab by 110 runs after electing to bat first. The trend suggests that the team winning the toss would most likely look to bat first.

Weather Report

A bit of cloud is expected on the first day of the match. Bright sunshine can be expected on the next three days. The temperature will hover around 28 to 32 degree celsius with a wind speed between 12 to 18 kmph.

Gujarat Player List

Gujarat Squad:

Priyank Panchal (c), Het Patel (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Hardik Patel, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel.

Gujarat Predicted XI

Kathan Patel Batsman Priyank Panchal (c) Batsman Bhargav Merai Batsman Saurav Chauhan Batsman Het Patel Batsman and Wicket Keeper Karan Patel All-rounder Manan Hingrajia Batsman Chintan Gaja All-rounder Siddharth Desai Bowler Shen Patel Bowler Hardik Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat drew with Tripura in the season opener, but they didn’t have to wait much for their first win. Gujarat hammered Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets in their second game and thrashed Chandigarh by an innings and 87 runs. Both the departments of Gujarat have performed exceptionally well in the last three games and would like to continue their winning momentum against Punjab.

Punjab Player List

Punjab Squad:

Mandeep Singh (c), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Baltej Singh, Vinay Choudhary, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Jass Inder Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh

Punjab Predicted XI

Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Prabhsimran Singh (wk) Batsman Naman Dhir All-rounder Mandeep Singh (c) Batsman Anmolpreet Singh Batsman Anmol Malhotra Batsman and Wicket Keeper Baltej Singh Bowler Sanvir Singh All-rounder Siddarth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Vinay Choudhary Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab are yet to register their first win of this season. They settled with draws against Chandigarh, Railways and Tripura and would want to beat Gujarat. Priyank Panchal is in red hot form and if Punjab want to register their first win, they will have to send back Gujarat skipper to the dug out as soon as possible.

Gujarat vs Punjab Head to Head

The clash between both teams had always been a thriller to watch and that’s what their past record suggests. Since 2013, both teams had met five times and four out of five games were drawn. Gujarat defeated Punjab in 2020 by 110 runs at the same venue.

Gujarat vs Punjab Betting Odds

Gujarat to win

Gujarat are favorites to win this contest at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Valsad. Gujarat’s batsmen are in sublime form and will look to capitalise on it, especially their skipper Priyank Panchal. In the first game against Tripura their top order failed but Panchal held his nerve and smashed a century. They have the mix of experience and youth in their bowling attack that makes Gujarat a very balanced team on paper.

Gujarat vs Punjab Top Team Players

Priyank Panchal to be Gujarat’s top batman

The 32-year-old Priyank Panchal will again be in action from 3rd January. He is having a wonderful season so far. Panchal can create a difference with his batting and can be a serious threat for the opposition. Overall, he has played 109 first class games and amassed 7823 runs with the average of 46.84.

Mandeep Singh to be Punjab’s top batman

Mandeep Singh will have to lead his side from the front for their first win and he would be charged up to do so. The middle order batter will have the responsibility to tackle the spin of Gujarat. The threat of Siddharth Desai would be hovering over the batting order of Punjab, who took 14 wickets against Jammu & Kashmir. Singh has 87 first class games and scored 5949 runs with an average of 49.16.

Gujarat vs Punjab Top Team Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s top bowler

The left arm spinner of Gujarat Siddharth Desai has impressed in his short and promising first class career. He has taken 106 wickets in just 23 games with an economy rate of 3.08. In the second match against Jammu & Kashmir, Desai was on a roll. He dismissed 14 batsmen of Jammu & Kashmir and guided his side to a comfortable win.

Baltej Singh to be Punjab's top bowler

The right arm medium pacer has made his name in the domestic circuit in a short span of time. He picked 3-3 wickets in each inning of the first game against Chandigarh with economy less than 4. In the last game, he could only manage to take one wicket, but no one has any doubt regarding his potential. In 21 first class games, Singh has taken 62 wickets with an economy rate of 2.48. His best figure in first class cricket is 7/74.