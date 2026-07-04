Gujarat vs Railways Match Prediction

Gujarat and Railways will lock horns with each other in Elite Group D match at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Motera in Ahmedabad. The match will start from 9:30 AM and will be played from 24th January to 27th January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

For Priyank Panchal & Co, this season was not something they would want to remember. After getting all-out to 54 against Vidarbha, they would want to show some improvement against Railways. Gujarat started their campaign with a draw against Tripura and defeated Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh by huge margin. They lost the track after winning against Chandigarh. Gujarat have lost three matches in a row. First Punjab then Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha thrashed them easily. Railways were handed a 194-run defeat by Vidarbha in their first match.They settled with a draw against Punjab and lost their third match in a close contest to Madhya Pradesh by 2 wickets. They are looking good this season. In the last three games they have won two and played one draw against Chandigarh.

In the previous season, Gujarat found themselves in Elite Group A where they lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Kerala at their home ground. They defeated Meghalaya by an innings and 139 runs in their last game. On the other hand, Railways found themselves in Elite Group C where they played a draw against Karnataka to start with. Their next match against Puducherry also ended in a draw before they defeated Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets in their last match.

Gujarat vs Railways Match Chance of Winning

Gujarat are the more likely side to win the match against Railways, that’s what past records suggest. In the last five encounters, Railways has failed to win against Gujarat. Gujarat handed defeat to Railways twice out of five games and on three occasions it resulted in a draw. The last three games for Railways have resulted in their favour and maybe they can give a tough competition to Priyank Panchal-led Gujarat. Railways defeated Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura and settled with a draw against Chandigarh in their last game.

On the flip side, Gujarat batters performed well except for their last innings against Vidarbha. Although they lost three back to back games, that started with Punjab and they would want to put a stop to that. Skipper Priyank Panchal is in terrific form. He scored a hundred and double hundred and two half centuries in his last five innings. All-rounder Chintan Gaja also chipped in both departments.

With a more balanced side, Gujarat should manage to grab a win against Railways.

Our Prediction

Gujarat will be back on the winning track from this game. They came up with an all-round show against Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh before losing three back to back games and looking to past records they are very likely going to beat Railways in their upcoming match. Gujarat are the more superior team with a more compact and experienced unit consisting of some very talented players. Railways look inconsistent and undisciplined in their bowling attack as a team and might find it difficult to beat Gujarat. Further, Railways have failed to beat Gujarat in their last five matches dating back to 2010.

Gujarat to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

Railways to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

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Gujarat vs Railways Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Gujarat found themselves in Elite Group A in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. where they lost back to back games against Madhya Pradesh and Kerala at their home ground. They defeated Meghalaya by an innings and 139 runs in their last game.

Railways found themselves in Elite Group C in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. They played a draw against Karnataka to start with. Their next match against Puducherry also ended in a draw before they defeated Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets in their last match.

Gujarat and Railways are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Tripura, Punjab, Chandigarh and Jammu & kashmir. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Both teams mathematically don't have the chance to qualify for the next round. They would look to end their campaign on a high note.

Gujarat vs Railways Toss Prediction

This is the third game scheduled at this venue in this season. Chandigarh won the toss and elected to bat first in the first game against Gujarat and lost it by an innings and 87 runs. In the second game, Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and decided to bat first against Mizoram and they suffered a defeat by an innings and 27 runs. The trend suggests that the team winning the toss would most likely look to field first.

Weather Report

A bit of cloud is expected on the first day of the match. Bright sunshine can be expected on the next three days. The temperature will hover around 26 to 29 degree celsius with a wind speed between 12 to 18 kmph.

Gujarat Player List

Gujarat Squad:

Priyank Panchal (c), Het Patel (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Hardik Patel, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel.

Gujarat Predicted XI

Kathan Patel Batsman Priyank Panchal (c) Batsman Bhargav Merai Batsman Saurav Chauhan Batsman Het Patel Batsman and Wicket Keeper Karan Patel All-rounder Manan Hingrajia Batsman Chintan Gaja All-rounder Siddharth Desai Bowler Shen Patel Bowler Hardik Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat are coming from a humiliating defeat against Vidarbha. They drew with Tripura in the season opener, but they didn’t have to wait much for their first win. Gujarat hammered Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets in their second game and thrashed Chandigarh by an innings and 87 runs, but three back to back defeats has derailed the campaign for Priyank Panchal & Co. and they would want to put a stop on it.

Railways Player List

Railways squad:

Karn Sharma (c), Shubham Chaubey, Shivam Chaudhary, Arindam Ghosh, Sagar Jadhav, Amit Kuila, Amit Mishra, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Pratham Singh, Rahul Rawat, Adarsh Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Yuvraj Singh

Railways Predicted XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batsman Pratham Singh Batsman Arindam Ghosh Batsman Mohammad Saif Batsman Upendra Yadav Batsman and Wicket Keeper Karn Sharma (c) All-rounder Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Amit Mishra All-rounder Akash Pandey Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways confidence would be on top. They settled with a draw in their last game against Chandigarh. Railways batting order performed exceptionally well and boosted the morale of the team. In the first inning against Chandigarh, Vivek Singh and Upendra Yadav scored a brilliant century and took their team to massive 386 runs and eventually won the game.If they want to beat Gujarat, they will have to continue their form in the next game as well.

Gujarat vs Railways Betting Odds

Gujarat to win

Gujarat is favourite to win this contest at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Motera in Ahmedabad. If you leave the second innings against Vidarbha, Gujarat’s batsmen are in sublime form and will look to capitalise on it, especially their skipper Priyank Panchal. In the first game against Tripura their top order failed but Panchal held his nerve and smashed a century. They have the mix of experience and youth in their bowling attack that makes Gujarat a very balanced team on paper.

Gujarat vs Railways Top Team Batsmen

Priyank Panchal to be Gujarat’s top batman

The 32-year-old Priyank Panchal will again be in action from 24th January. He is having a wonderful season so far. Panchal can create a difference with his batting and can be a serious threat for the opposition. Overall, he has played 111 first class games and amassed 7901 runs with the average of 47.02

Arindam Ghosh to be Railways' top batsmen

The 36-year-old batsman of Railways has been terrific with the bat. Ghosh, who was born in Kolkata, currently plays for Railways on number three spot. He has the experience of 66 First Class games in which he scored 3640 runs with the average of 37.91. After falling cheaply against Vidarbha he is on the bench and likely to play the upcoming match. Ghosh would look to make an impact against Gujarat.

Gujarat vs Railways Top Team Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s top bowler

The left arm spinner of Gujarat Siddharth Desai has impressed in his short and promising first class career. He has taken 115 wickets in just 25 games with an economy rate of 3.08. In the second match against Jammu & Kashmir, Desai was on a roll. He dismissed 14 batsmen of Jammu & Kashmir and guided his side to a comfortable win.

Amit Mishra to be Railways top bowler

The right-handed all-rounder of Railways was impressive with both bat and bowl in the first game. Mishra who is known for his accuracy and being economical can create pressure on the batting order of Gujarat. He has played 21 matches and scalped 75 wickets with the economy of 3.10. He could only manage to get a wicket of Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh and will definitely want to add a few more numbers in his wicket column against Gujarat.