GUJ (Gujarat) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction GUJ 32 % Chance of Winning TAMI 68 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are going to clash in the Ranji Trophy from January 5 to January 8, 2024, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Valsad. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 A.M IST.

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Gujarat ended their campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a victory over Himachal Pradesh. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Gujarat to set the target. Gujarat went on to score 327 runs by the end of 50 overs, and Himachal Pradesh fell slightly short in their response as they were bowled out in 49.5 overs for 319 runs. Gujarat emerged victorious by eight wickets.

Tamil Nadu, too, ended their season on a high note, having won against Nagaland in their final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tamil Nadu absolutely decimated Nagaland as they won the toss and opted to field first, putting Nagaland to bat first. Nagaland could only muster a dismal total of 69 runs, and Tamil Nadu had a cakewalk in their chase as they finished the match in just 7.5 overs, having won by a margin of 10 wickets with 253 balls left unused.

Gujarat chance of winning - 32%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 68%

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Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Priyank Panchal, Gujarat’s opening batsman, has been an invaluable batsman for the team considering he was their top run scorer in the 2023 edition of the Ranji Trophy with 583 runs in seven innings. He has proven to be rather consistent as he was their second highest run-getter in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 244 runs in six innings. Urvil Patel also served as the opening batter for Gujarat during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and emerged as their top run scorer with 311 runs in just four innings.

Baba Indrajith was the top contributor for Tamil Nadu in terms of runs during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, wherein he scored 330 runs in seven innings. In the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, he was amongst their top batsmen, having amassed 505 runs in eleven innings. Their bowling attack was their greatest strength in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, considering Sai Kishore and Varun Chakaravarthy were tied with 19 wickets each.

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Valsad. No test or first class cricket match has been played at the venue before. However, a One Day International match was played at this venue wherein the team batting second emerged victorious, and one T20 match was played here where the team batting first won. The pitch could be favorable to fast bowlers as well as spinners, and batting second could be advantageous. It seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

It is expected to be relatively sunny in Ahmedabad on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Player List

Axar Patel (c), Piyush Chawla, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Dhruv Raval, Manprit Juneja, Chintan Gaja, Roosh Kalaria, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ripal Patel, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Urvil Patel, Umang Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Priyank Panchal Batter Dhruv Raval Batter Tejas Patel All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Umang Kumar Batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Piyush Chawla Bowler Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Jayveer Parmar Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat’s form was surprisingly decent in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Dinesh Karthik (c), Sai Kishore, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suresh Lokeshwar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajith Ram, Mohammed Mohammed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, Vimal Khumar, Hari Nishaanth, Shahrukh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Indrajith Batter Dinesh Karthik (C) Wicket-keeper Shahrukh Khan Batter Sai Kishore Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu had a nearly flawless season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they conceded defeat just once against Punjab.

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head

Gujarat and Tamil Nadu’s previous five encounters have all ended with the same outcome - draw. Neither side has been able to overcome the other.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gujarat - 0

Tamil Nadu - 0

Draw - 5

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Urvil Patel to score a half-century against Tamil Nadu

Urvil Patel participated in just four innings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored two centuries and a half-century. Against Himachal Pradesh, he scored 116 runs from just 93 balls and in their match against Arunachal Pradesh, he impressively achieved a ton in just 41 balls. In their match versus Uttar Pradesh, he amassed 86 runs from 83 deliveries. These incredible performances point to the fact that he could be poised to celebrate yet another half-century in the next match.

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu Test Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, null Gujarat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.39 Bet Now! Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now!

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Urvil Patel, Gujarat’s opening batsman, emerged as their top run scorer for the team in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, having amassed 311 runs in just four innings. He participated in fewer matches than the other batsmen in the team and managed to achieve two centuries and a half-century. His best performance during the tournament was against Himachal Pradesh wherein he scored 116 runs from just 93 deliveries, resulting in a positive strike rate of 124.73. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Baba Indrajith to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Baba Indrajith, despite being Tamil Nadu’s middle order batsman, was their highest run-getter during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 330 runs in seven innings. This is inclusive of a century and two half-centuries. He maintained an overall strike rate of 89.91 during the tournament. He also achieved a batting average of 66.00. He can be relied upon to be their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Chintan Gaja to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

Chintan Gaja was Gujarat’s top wicket-taker during the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, wherein he captured ten wickets in six innings. He was particularly impressive against Uttar Pradesh - in a full quota of ten overs, he conceded just 27 runs and bowled a maiden over, giving him an economy rate of 2.70. He also managed to claim four wickets during the process. Considering his form, he can be anticipated to be their top bowler once again.

Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Sai Kishore was tied as Tamil Nadu’s top wicket-taker during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a haul of 19 wickets in just eight innings. His figures are quite remarkable as his bowling average stood at 12.63 and his overall economy rate was 3.98. He displayed immense consistency throughout the tournament and could be their standout bowler in the next match as well.