Gujarat vs Tripura Match Prediction GUJ 68 % Chance of Winning TRI 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tripura will meet Gujarat in the next Elite Group C fixture. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad from February 2, 2024. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Gujarat vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Gujarat had a terrible campaign last season. They finished 5th in the group table with only two wins. This season, they had a fantastic start with two consecutive wins against two strong teams. But their form soon wore off as they faced a draw followed by a loss in their next two outings. With two wins, a loss and a draw, the team is placed third in their group table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.363.

Tripura is in a quite competitive pool this year. They began their Ranji journey with a win this season against Goa. However, their winning momentum did not last long as they faced two draws and a loss after that. With a win, a loss and two draws, Tripura are placed 5th in the points table with 9 points and a net run rate of -2.744. The team has a long way to go and will face Gujarat in their next outing.

Gujarat's chance of winning: 68%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 32%

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Gujarat vs Tripura Betting Tips

Tripura to score low before 1st dismissal

Tripura do not have an impressive line-up of batters in the team. Their opening order revolves around Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das and Wriddhiman Saha. The team posted the scores of 15, 45 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games they have batted in. Das and Saha opened in the second game and secured 45 runs for the opening partnership. However, Ghosh usually opens for the side and will be doing the same in the next game. Ghosh and Das average at 22.25 & 16.80 respectively in the competition. In their last clash against Gujarat last season, Tripura scored 13 runs for their first wicket in the initial innings. That said, you should bet on this betting tip for a heavy bonus.

Gujarat vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The pitches at the Narendra Modi Stadium like most venues in the country have assisted spin bowlers as the match progresses in Test and sometimes even from day one. Chasing would be ideal here.

Weather Report

The weather predicts a clear sky on the day of the game. The temperature will be around 29 degree Celsius on February 2.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Sunpreetsingh Bagga, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Aditya Patel, Shen Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Het Patel Wicket-keeper Sunpreetsingh Bagga Batter Manan Hingrajia All-rounder Kshitij Patel Batter Umang Kumar Batter Ripal Patel All-rounder Chintan Gaja (C) Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Rinkesh Vaghela Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat seems to be in brilliant shape but the team underwent some form change as they are coming from a defeat against Railways.

Tripura Player List

Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Parvez Sultan, Manisankar Murasingh, Bikramjit Debnath, Rana Dutta, Abhijit K Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Nirupam Sen, Ajay Sarkar, Arjun Kshitish Debnath, Sankar Paul, Amaresh Das, Joydeb Deb, Kaushal Acharjee, Sanjay Majumder

Predicted Playing XI

Bishal Ghosh Batter Bikramkumar Das Batter Sridam Paul Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Parvez Sultan All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Bikramjit Debnath Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Abhijit K Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura are coming from a defeat against Karnataka by 29 runs. They did decently in their bowling department but need to do better in their batting department.

Gujarat vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

In the last two meetings between Gujarat and Tripura, Gujarat leads the tally by 1-0.

Gujarat Won: 0

Tripura Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Gujarat vs Tripura Betting Odds

Gujarat faced Railways in their first game of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Railways batted first and scored 313 runs in the first innings. Gujarat replied with 198 runs in the first innings. Railways piled another 228 runs in the second innings. Gujarat could not lead a successful chase and were bundled out at 159, losing the game by 184 runs. Ravi Bishnoi took 7 wickets whereas Chintan Gaja picked 5 wickets in the game. Sidharth Desai was one of the top scorers for Gujarat who scored 52 & 21 runs in the two innings. Umang Kumar scored 68 runs in the 1st innings but was bundled out for 23 runs in the next innings.

Tripura, in their previous encounter against Karnataka, witnessed them posting high scores of 241 & 151 runs in the two innings. Tripura could only gather 200 & 163 runs as a reply. Bishal Ghosh scored 44 whereas Bikramjit Debnath scored an unbeaten 57 in the 1st innings. Sudip Chatterjee was able to amass 82 runs in the second innings for Tripura. Manisankar Murasingh was impressive in the bowling department with 7 picks in the game. Whereas Rana Dutta also picked 6 wickets in the last game.

Gujarat vs Tripura Test Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, null Gujarat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.54 Bet Now!

Gujarat vs Tripura Top Batters

Umang Kumar to be the top batter for Gujarat

Umang Kumar has been the key batter from Gujarat in the competition. He scored 385 runs in 6 innings at an average of 64.16. He scored 68 & 23 runs in the last game for Gujarat against Railways. He has smashed five half-centuries in his six outings of the competition.

Bikramjit Debnath to be Tripura's top batter

Bikramjit Debnath took a late entry to the competition but delivered promising batting performances in the competition. He has scored 101 runs in 3 innings with an average of 50.50. He scored 57* in his last game.

Gujarat vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Siddharth Desai has displayed exquisite form with the ball in the competition since he entered. He picked a total of 13 wickets in 4 innings of the tournament. He possesses an economy rate of 3.33 in the tournament and will be expected to deliver similar results in the next fixture.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh has been the bowling backbone for Tripura in the competition. He has picked a total of 17 wickets in 6 innings of his campaign. He has an economy rate of 1.93 in the tournament. He was able to pick 7 wickets in his last outing against Karnataka.