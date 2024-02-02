Gujarat vs Tripura Match Prediction
GUJ
68%
Chance of Winning
TRI
32%
Test
Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground
Facts:
- Gujarat leads the tally by 1-0 in the only two meetings against Tripura.
- Gujarat is placed 3rd in the points table as opposed to Tripura who are placed at the 5th position of the points table.
Gujarat vs Tripura Chance of Winning
Gujarat had a terrible campaign last season. They finished 5th in the group table with only two wins. This season, they had a fantastic start with two consecutive wins against two strong teams. But their form soon wore off as they faced a draw followed by a loss in their next two outings. With two wins, a loss and a draw, the team is placed third in their group table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.363.
Tripura is in a quite competitive pool this year. They began their Ranji journey with a win this season against Goa. However, their winning momentum did not last long as they faced two draws and a loss after that. With a win, a loss and two draws, Tripura are placed 5th in the points table with 9 points and a net run rate of -2.744. The team has a long way to go and will face Gujarat in their next outing.
- Gujarat's chance of winning: 68%
- Tripura’s chance of winning: 32%
Gujarat vs Tripura Betting Tips
Tripura to score low before 1st dismissal
Tripura do not have an impressive line-up of batters in the team. Their opening order revolves around Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das and Wriddhiman Saha. The team posted the scores of 15, 45 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games they have batted in. Das and Saha opened in the second game and secured 45 runs for the opening partnership. However, Ghosh usually opens for the side and will be doing the same in the next game. Ghosh and Das average at 22.25 & 16.80 respectively in the competition. In their last clash against Gujarat last season, Tripura scored 13 runs for their first wicket in the initial innings. That said, you should bet on this betting tip for a heavy bonus.
Gujarat vs Tripura Toss Prediction
The pitches at the Narendra Modi Stadium like most venues in the country have assisted spin bowlers as the match progresses in Test and sometimes even from day one. Chasing would be ideal here.
Weather Report
The weather predicts a clear sky on the day of the game. The temperature will be around 29 degree Celsius on February 2.
Gujarat Player List
Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Sunpreetsingh Bagga, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Aditya Patel, Shen Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyank Panchal
|
Batter
|
Het Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sunpreetsingh Bagga
|
Batter
|
Manan Hingrajia
|
All-rounder
|
Kshitij Patel
|
Batter
|
Umang Kumar
|
Batter
|
Ripal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Chintan Gaja (C)
|
Bowler
|
Siddharth Desai
|
Bowler
|
Rinkesh Vaghela
|
Bowler
|
Arzan Nagwaswalla
|
Bowler
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat seems to be in brilliant shape but the team underwent some form change as they are coming from a defeat against Railways.
Tripura Player List
Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Parvez Sultan, Manisankar Murasingh, Bikramjit Debnath, Rana Dutta, Abhijit K Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Nirupam Sen, Ajay Sarkar, Arjun Kshitish Debnath, Sankar Paul, Amaresh Das, Joydeb Deb, Kaushal Acharjee, Sanjay Majumder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bishal Ghosh
|
Batter
|
Bikramkumar Das
|
Batter
|
Sridam Paul
|
Batter
|
Sudip Chatterjee
|
Batter
|
Ganesh Satish
|
Batter
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Parvez Sultan
|
All-rounder
|
Manisankar Murasingh
|
Bowler
|
Bikramjit Debnath
|
Bowler
|
Rana Dutta
|
Bowler
|
Abhijit K Sarkar
|
Bowler
Tripura Team Form
Tripura are coming from a defeat against Karnataka by 29 runs. They did decently in their bowling department but need to do better in their batting department.
Gujarat vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record
In the last two meetings between Gujarat and Tripura, Gujarat leads the tally by 1-0.
- Gujarat Won: 0
- Tripura Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Gujarat vs Tripura Betting Odds
Gujarat faced Railways in their first game of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Railways batted first and scored 313 runs in the first innings. Gujarat replied with 198 runs in the first innings. Railways piled another 228 runs in the second innings. Gujarat could not lead a successful chase and were bundled out at 159, losing the game by 184 runs. Ravi Bishnoi took 7 wickets whereas Chintan Gaja picked 5 wickets in the game. Sidharth Desai was one of the top scorers for Gujarat who scored 52 & 21 runs in the two innings. Umang Kumar scored 68 runs in the 1st innings but was bundled out for 23 runs in the next innings.
Tripura, in their previous encounter against Karnataka, witnessed them posting high scores of 241 & 151 runs in the two innings. Tripura could only gather 200 & 163 runs as a reply. Bishal Ghosh scored 44 whereas Bikramjit Debnath scored an unbeaten 57 in the 1st innings. Sudip Chatterjee was able to amass 82 runs in the second innings for Tripura. Manisankar Murasingh was impressive in the bowling department with 7 picks in the game. Whereas Rana Dutta also picked 6 wickets in the last game.
Gujarat vs Tripura
Test
Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, null
Gujarat vs Tripura Top Batters
Umang Kumar to be the top batter for Gujarat
Umang Kumar has been the key batter from Gujarat in the competition. He scored 385 runs in 6 innings at an average of 64.16. He scored 68 & 23 runs in the last game for Gujarat against Railways. He has smashed five half-centuries in his six outings of the competition.
Bikramjit Debnath to be Tripura's top batter
Bikramjit Debnath took a late entry to the competition but delivered promising batting performances in the competition. He has scored 101 runs in 3 innings with an average of 50.50. He scored 57* in his last game.
Gujarat vs Tripura Top Bowlers
Siddharth Desai to be the top bowler for Gujarat
Siddharth Desai has displayed exquisite form with the ball in the competition since he entered. He picked a total of 13 wickets in 4 innings of the tournament. He possesses an economy rate of 3.33 in the tournament and will be expected to deliver similar results in the next fixture.
Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura
Manisankar Murasingh has been the bowling backbone for Tripura in the competition. He has picked a total of 17 wickets in 6 innings of his campaign. He has an economy rate of 1.93 in the tournament. He was able to pick 7 wickets in his last outing against Karnataka.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat
- Gujarat to win the match @ 1.46 (Parimatch)
- Tripura to win the match @ 2.47 (Parimatch)
Parimatch