Haryana vs Bengal Match Prediction

The match between Bengal and Haryana looks to be promising for the fans as both the teams have been playing well and hence this match could be the deciding factor for the next round. Both the teams will fight hard to win the game and by looking at their recent records of the last seasons, can be said that they are equally matched.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Haryana vs Bengal Chance of Winning

Bengal is one of the biggest names in Indian Cricket and is definitely one of the most popular teams. They will be looking to make a comeback into Group A this year, after getting relegated from the top tier last year. They will have to prove their worth against Haryana, which is also a big team in cricket. Thus, Bengal will be having a higher chance of winning against the Haryana team.

Our Prediction

Bengal is currently placed at the top of the points table and hence will look to dominate their opponents now. Moreover, the team will be looking to do well as they are all set for the next round of the Ranji Trophy season. So, we predict that Bengal will be the winner of the match against the Haryana team.

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Haryana vs Bengal Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

The contest between Haryana and Bengal has always been high scoring because of the players that both teams have. So, Bengal has a good team and hence will look to come out as the winners of the contest.

From the Bengal camp, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shabaz Ahmed can be the ultimate players for them as they have been the players who have kept the team relevant in this Ranji Trophy season.

Considering the Haryana camp, Himanshu Rana and Amit Rana have been the players who have handled the team well and hence again they will be looking to dig deep for their team.

Haryana vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction

The match between both the teams is all set to take place at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak which is an amazing ground for the batters who are looking to regain their form here. Moreover, the ground’s dimensions are small and hence the batters will be having an added advantage over the bowlers and hence will look to dominate the bowlers on the four days of the match.

Weather Report

Throughout the four days of the match, there are some strong chances of rain and hence the match will be having delays in between. However, for the bowlers, it will be good as the conditions will be overcast and hence they will have a good chance of taking some wickets because of the swing that they will get.

Haryana Players List

Haryana has been producing world class players in all formats of the game but unfortunately, they could not clinch the coveted trophy. Right now they are doing well in the Ranji Trophy and hence have been able to have a good squad for the upcoming matches.

Haryana Test team for one-off Test:

Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Nitesh Hooda, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Ajit Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Jayant Yadav.

Haryana predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yuvraj Singh Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Dinesh Bana Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Chaitanya Bishnoi All-Rounder Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder Jayant Yadav All-Rounder Amit Rana All-Rounder Ajit Chahal Bowler Nitesh Satyawan Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Sanjay Pahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has been in fine form this season and hence will look to continue with it. However, they lost their last match and hence will be looking to come up through the ranks by performing well in the next match. Currently, the team is low on confidence and hence will look to get some confidence back by just playing their natural game and hence will look to do their best.

Bengal Players List

To make it to the squad for Bengal is a great honour for a cricketer. The players selected have experience which makes them a must in the squad. Some players who were part of the previous squad may be overlooked, especially if their past performances have not been up to the mark.

Bengal Test team for one-off Test:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra

Bengal Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Anustup Majumdar Batsman Abhishek Porel Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Manoj Tiwary Batsman Writtick Chatterjee All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-Rounder Akash Deep All-Rounder Sayan Mondal All-Rounder Geet Puri Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal is in one of the best forms of their history as they are placed at the top of the points table and hence they will look to solidify that position by making sure they win their game against the Haryana team. Moreover, they are coming here after winning their last game and hence this will be an amazing game for them now.

Haryana vs Bengal Head to Head

Bengal and Haryana have a rivalry going back several decades and hence the upcoming match looks to be another chapter that will be added here now. Moreover, the teams have been playing well and hence the last matches have ended up in draws. Moreover, for them, the lead in these matches is important. The overall head to head record of the teams stays in a draw and hence this match will set the tone for the rivalry between both teams now.

Haryana vs Bengal Betting Odds

The betting odds of the match between Haryana and Bengal look to be in the favor of the Bengal team. Moreover, the Bengal has been a team that looks to be unbeatable this season because of the way they have been playing. Moreover, the team has been doing well and hence they will look to come up well against the Haryana team to keep their team at the top of the points table.

Haryana Betting Odds: 1.85

Bengal Betting Odds: 1.60

Haryana vs Bengal Top Team Batsmen

Himanshu Rana is a leading opening batsman from Haryana. He has had an amazing Ranji Trophy career so far, and his consistency at the top of the order has definitely made him an integral part of this Haryana side. Moreover, his batting has been amazing and hence he will look to do well again for his team now.

Top Batter Himanshu Rana@4.25 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Himanshu Rana@4.55 (Melbet)

The Bengal team will look forward to seeing Abhimanyu Easwaran again as his performance in the last test series has been commendable. Moreover, the team will hope that he continues his good form and hence ensures that Bengal wins the final game of the season. His batting numbers have been excellent and hence the team will majorly rely on him for his batting.

Top Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran@5.10 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran@4.95 (Melbet)

Haryana vs Bengal Top Team Bowlers

The bowler who has been giving nightmares to the opposing batters is Amit Rana. Haryana’s bowling attack has been a major contributor to their success with their key bowler Amit Rana picking a total of 31 wickets at an economy of well under 4. If he gets going on a track where batting is difficult, then he can be the man for them, given his experience.

Top Bowler Amit Rana@4.20 (Parimatch)

Top Bowler Amit Rana@4.50 (Melbet)

Shahbaz Ahmed is the all-rounder in the Bengal team who is known to be everywhere on the ground. His bowling has the extra pace that can surprise the batsmen which is why he has been successful in T20s. He comes up with a good performance for his team's sake. His fielding is accurate and it makes him a safe choice for the team.