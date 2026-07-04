Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

The 88th Ranji Trophy season is all set to begin on the 13th of December and the first match is between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Both the teams belong to Group A and will be having a crack against each other. Now, let’s look at the statistics and other things before predicting the winner.

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Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Both teams are having some quality players in their team. Even in the last year, they were placed in the same group and it was Haryana who came out on the top against Himachal Pradesh. However, this time, it looks like Himachal Pradesh will be having a higher chance of winning against the Haryana team because of the way they have been performing in the last few games.

Our Prediction

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh has always been a solid encounter because of the players that both teams have. Moreover, considering their form in the previous matches, both the teams have been performing well and hence they will be looking to win the first match of the new season. So, our prediction is that Himachal Pradesh will beat Haryana in a close and nail-biting match. Furthermore, the fans will be witnessing something special from both teams.

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Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

This is the first match of the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy season and with both the teams placed in the same group, they will be having a close encounter hence it looks like Himachal Pradesh will come out as the winner.

From Himachal Pradesh, Akash Vasisht and Mayank Dagar can be the players on whom one can place the bet for being the highest run scorer and highest wicket-taker of the match.

For the Haryana team, Himanshu Rana and Ajit Chahal have been the players who have been the stars for them. Furthermore, they will be placing a strong fight against the Himachal Pradesh team and hence will look to fight well.

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh is all set to take place at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak which is termed to be a ground that favours the bowlers. Furthermore, the teams chasing here have won more games than the teams batting second. Thus, if a team wins the toss then they should elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather on the match day between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh looks clear and sunny and hence the wicket won’t be playing many tricks against the batters. However, the pitch will start deteriorating as the match will be played on it. Thus, it will be better to see the teams looking to bowl first and to see how the match goes till the end.

Himachal Pradesh Players List

The team for the Ranji Trophy season of 2022-2023 for Himachal Pradesh was announced recently and the squad looks good with the players that they have.

Himachal Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Himachal Pradesh predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ankit Kalsi Batsman Shubham Arora Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batsman Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Sidharth Sharma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has been in outstanding form as they finished well in the last season. In the last five matches that they have played, the team has won two matches and has got two draws also. Besides this, they have lost just one match and hence they will be looking to get back and win the next match against Himachal Pradesh.

Haryana Players List

The Haryana Squad for the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy season was announced recently and some top names from the team are missing because of International commitments. But still, the squad looks strong because the players have been in good form and hence they will look to get the trophy.

Haryana Test team for one-off Test:

Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Nitesh Hooda, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Ajit Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Jayant Yadav.

Haryana predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yuvraj Singh Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Dinesh Bana Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Chaitanya Bishnoi All-Rounder Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder Jayant Yadav All-Rounder Amit Rana All-Rounder Ajit Chahal Bowler Nitesh Satyawan Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Sanjay Pahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Considering the form of the Haryana team, they have been playing brilliantly as in the last five games, they have won three and have lost just one game which makes them a strong contender for this match too. Furthermore, their batters and bowlers have been in form and hence they will be hoping for a good performance from the team throughout the tournament.

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Head to Head

In the last five matches between both teams, Haryana has been on the top with a lead of 2 matches, and Himachal Pradesh has just won one match. Furthermore, the two matches have been drawn and hence Haryana leads the table now. Hence with the lead over Himachal Pradesh head-to-head, Haryana looks like a strong contender in this match. But Himachal Pradesh will be keen to show that they have a better team and hence will give a tough fight to their opponents.

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

For this match, Himachal Pradesh is having better odds of winning against Haryana, and hence everyone is placing their bet on the Himachal Pradesh team to win this contest. Furthermore, these odds have been calculated after taking all the factors under consideration like the form of the players, pitch, and many more.

Haryana Betting Odds: 1.90

Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.80

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

The top batsman from the Himachal Pradesh team is Akash Vasisht who has been in tremendous form and has scored 820 runs in the last 10 matches that he has played. Moreover, he has an average of 54 which makes him the best batter from the Himachal Pradesh camp of the Ranji Trophy 2022-2023. Furthermore, he has been batting like a machine, and hence the Himachal Pradesh camp will be relying on him heavily for the runs.

On the other hand, Haryana is having Himanshu Rana as their premier batter who knows how to handle the pressure at the big stages. In the last 10 matches, Himanshu Rana has scored 513 runs at an average of 30.18 and he has been a solid batsman for the team and hence will be having the pressure of performing in each game that Haryana will be playing now.

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

From the bowler's perspective, Mayank Dagar from Himachal Pradesh has been the bowler who can take the game away from the Haryana team. His unique action with different variations makes him one of the best on the team. Furthermore, in the last 7 matches, he has picked 25 wickets and has been economical for the team.

From the Haryana team, Ajit Chahal has been the bowler who has been giving nightmares to the opposing batters as he has been the key bowler for them who has been picking wickets regularly. In the last 10 games, he has picked up a total of 31 wickets with an economy well under 4, and hence he will be a key player for the team.