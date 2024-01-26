Haryana vs Maharashtra Match Prediction HAR 52 % Chance of Winning MAH 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Haryana and Maharashtra will lock horns in the Ranji Trophy from January 26 to January 29, 2024. Their clash is going to be hosted at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Haryana vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Haryana absolutely demolished Manipur in their previous encounter. The latter won the toss and relegated Haryana to batting first, but this did not deter them in the slightest. Haryana went guns blazing and terrorized the opposition by posting a nearly unattainable target of 508 runs, having lost just three wickets along the way before they declared the innings. In their feeble attempt to chase down the score, Manipur had no response and crumbled under the pressure. They scored a mere 77 runs in the first innings and it became clear that the match was over. They handed Haryana the victory when they got bowled out in their follow-on innings for just 93 runs, losing by an innings and 338 runs.

In an interesting turn of events, Maharashtra received the short end of the stick in their last match against Rajasthan. They lost the toss and were tasked with batting first. They accumulated 189 runs in the first innings, but it was not enough to pose a threat to Rajasthan. The latter snatched the lead in their chase and scored 270 runs and the pressure began to mount on Maharashtra. They were only able to add 184 more runs to their original tally which allowed Rajasthan to see victory on their horizon. They amassed 106 runs without losing any wickets and defeated Maharashtra by a whopping ten wickets.

Haryana chance of winning - 52%

Maharashtra chance of winning - 48%

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Haryana vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Himanshu Rana is the leading run-getter for Haryana with 350 runs in four innings. Nishant Sindhu is next in line, having amassed 151 runs in four innings which is inclusive of a century. Ankit Kumar, their opening batsman, has also contributed 144 runs so far. On the bowling front, Jayant Yadav is the leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in four innings.

Ankit Bawne continues to dominate the batting order of Maharashtra with 323 runs to his credit in four innings, including two centuries. Kedar Jadhav, the team’s skipper, trails closely behind with 291 runs which is inclusive of a century and a half-century. They are the major contributors with the bat. Hitesh Walunj leads their bowling attack with a whopping 19 wickets in just six innings so far.

Haryana vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak. The pitch at this venue is rather balanced but seems to favor the chasing side more often than not. The last match held here was between Haryana and Rajasthan earlier this season, wherein the latter won the toss and opted to field first. However, there was no play for three out of four days and the match was drawn. Keeping past matches in mind, the toss winner of the upcoming match could choose to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests partly cloudy conditions on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 15 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Sanjay Pahal, Jayant Yadav, Vedant Bhardwaj, Ajit Chahal, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Shandilya Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Nishant Sindhu Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Anshul Kamboj All-rounder Ashok Menaria (C) All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Jayant Yadav Bowler Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has proven to be a daunting adversary with two incredible victories back-to-back after concluding their first match against Rajasthan in a draw.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Naushad Shaikh, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Onkar Khatpe, Pavan Shah.

Predicted Playing XI

Pavan Shah Batter Siddhesh Veer Batter Ashay Palkar All-rounder Naushad Shaikh Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Kedar Jadhav (C) All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra’s sole victory so far came against a struggling Manipur in the beginning of the season. After facing defeat at the hands of Rajasthan, they do not seem to be in a position to overcome Haryana.

Haryana vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

In their last five matches against each other, Haryana has maintained a slight edge over Maharashtra as they won two encounters while the latter emerged victorious on one occasion. The remaining two matches ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Haryana - 2

Maharashtra - 1

Draw - 2

Haryana vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Himanshu Rana to score a half-century against Maharashtra

Himanshu Rana is the leading run scorer for Haryana with 350 runs under his belt in just four innings so far. He scored a double-century against Manipur in their previous match, having amassed 250 runs. He is yet to make his mark in test cricket and first class cricket, but considering his incredible performances so far, including a half-century against Saurashtra with 70 runs, he could be expected to achieve yet another 50+ score in the upcoming match.

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Haryana vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Himanshu Rana achieved an immensely impressive double century against Manipur in their previous encounter, wherein he managed to score 250 runs from 313 deliveries. He anchored their innings and was a major contributor with the bat. He has amassed a total of 350 runs in four innings so far and can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again.

Kedar Jadhav to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Kedar Jadhav, Maharashtra’s skipper, is their second highest run scorer at the moment with 291 runs in four innings. In their previous match against Rajasthan, he scored 42 runs from 46 deliveries in the first innings but struck out in the second innings as he was out for just 11 runs off 16 balls. Despite this, he could be anticipated to be their top batsman in the next game.

Haryana vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Rahul Tewatia to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Rahul Tewatia has captured eight wickets in four innings so far. He was their top wicket-taker in their previous match against Manipur, wherein he claimed three wickets in 12 overs during the first innings and bagged three more in the following innings. He has also been highly economical considering his overall economy rate stands at 1.93. He could be relied upon to be their top bowler.

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Hitesh Walunj is presently the leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra with 19 wickets under his belt in six innings. In their previous match against Rajasthan, he emerged as their second highest wicket-taker as he captured four wickets in 22 overs with an economy rate of 3.63. There is a good possibility he could continue as their top bowler.