Haryana vs Nagaland Match Prediction

Haryana vs Nagaland is going to be a contest between two teams who are on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament as they are placed at the last in the points table and hence it looks like both the teams will be working hard for a win in the upcoming match against each other and will look to play well.

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Haryana vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Considering the matchups of both the teams, it looks like it will be a close contest and hence both the teams will be having an equal chance of coming up through the ranks. Moreover, seeing the teams, we can see that Haryana has a better chance of winning against the Nagaland team as they are doing well in the matches.

Our Prediction

Both the teams participating in this contest will be under pressure to perform to stay alive in the competition. Thus, it will be interesting to see who comes out as the winner between these two teams. However, we predict that Haryana will be the winner and will dominate the Nagaland team in this contest.

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Haryana vs Nagaland Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

After the four matches played by each team, Haryana and Nagaland are in the worst position for any team in the points table. However, Haryana is placed above the Nagaland team and hence will look to win against their opponents.

Taking the Haryana team, Ankit Kumar and Ajit Chahal have been performing well and hence will again look to come out well against the Nagaland team to take their team home here.

Through the Nagaland team, Shrikant Mundhe and Rongsen Jonathan have been the key players who have been doing well and hence their presence on the field will be the deciding factor for them.

Haryana vs Nagaland Match Toss Prediction

The battle lines have been drawn & now the war is imminent. The Haryana team will be playing against the new contenders in the competition Nagaland at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak where the bowlers have been getting the advantage against the batters because of the pitch. Therefore, the team winning the toss first should elect to bowl as it will allow them to restrict the opponents at a low score.

Weather Report

The weather in Rohtak isn’t sunny and hence it will be tough for the fans to see a full match. Furthermore, with the weather being windy, it will be helpful for the bowlers to come up and perform against the batters. So, bowling first is the key for the team who will win the toss and will decide things.

Haryana Players List

It might be hard to trust that Haryana has a strong squad even without their most talented players but in spite of the fact the team is likely to perform well in the season ahead. The squad looks laudable because a few of the players are performing incredibly well in their respective domestic leagues.

Haryana Test team for one-off Test:

Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Nitesh Hooda, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Ajit Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Jayant Yadav.

Haryana predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yuvraj Singh Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Dinesh Bana Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Chaitanya Bishnoi All-Rounder Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder Jayant Yadav All-Rounder Amit Rana All-Rounder Ajit Chahal Bowler Nitesh Satyawan Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Sanjay Pahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

The Haryana Cricket Team has been playing well for the last couple of months, and this is evident by their magnificent performance in their last game. Haryana is a team that might not be as strong as the others in the tournament, but they are a team with a dream to win and if they get their chance nothing will stop them.

Nagaland Player List

Getting the team to play together is a team effort. What makes teams very strong is that if you miss one player, someone else can easily take his place and this happens in the Nagaland team. The team has been doing good but is missing the crucial stages and hence it has led to their downfall this season.

Nagaland Test team for one-off Test:

Akash Singh, Chetan Bist, Hem Chetri, Chopise Hopongkyu, Rongsen Jonathan, Imliwati Lemtur, Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozokum, Mungkham Phom, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Inakato Zhimomi, Hokaito Zhimomi

Nagaland Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Joshua Ozokum Batsman Hokaito Zhimomi Batsman Chetan Bist Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rongsen Jonathan All-Rounder Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-Rounder Hem Chetri All-Rounder Mungkham Chingyang Phom Bowler Inakato Zhimomi Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland has been doing well in this season but with the lack of the talent, they are yet to make a mark at the big stage. They lost three games but these losses came at a later stage when most teams had already booked their berths for the next round of the earlier stage, losing two more games. Furthermore, they will look to come up hard now.

Haryana vs Nagaland Head to Head

Both the teams Nagaland and Haryana will be aiming to win this match as it is their first match against each other and hence both of them will have an equal chance of winning this contest. However, Haryana has been proven to be the better team in past encounters against these Nagaland teams. The teams will be looking to overcome their limitations. Both teams have been good with their previous performances in the tournament.

Haryana vs Nagaland Betting Odds

The Haryana team is all set to play against Nagaland, who is considered the underdogs. But that doesn't mean they are not tougher because they won two matches by a huge margin in this competition. On the other hand, Haryana is praised by their backroom staff and the captain, who said that this team is not less than any other team, and will do its best to create history.

Haryana Betting Odds: 1.50

Nagaland Betting Odds: 2.35

Haryana vs Nagaland Top Team Batsmen

When you look at the Haryana batting lineup, you can see that all their batsmen have their eyes on playing at the big stages. Considered to be one of the best batting sides in this year's Ranji Trophy, they have, over the last couple of seasons, conceded only 48 runs apiece, with their premier batter Ankit Kumar averaging at a healthy 30.18 over the last 10 games.

Top Batter Ankit Kumar@4.15 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Ankit Kumar@4.35 (Melbet)

In the last 10 games Nagaland has played, they won 3 and lost the other 7. Shrikant Mundhe has performed the best and has scored a total of 983 runs out of which 496 runs were made in just 4 matches hence he will be an asset for both his team and India as well. His record is too good for his team.

Top Batter Shrikant Mundhe@3.00 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Shrikant Mundhe@3.35 (Melbet)

Haryana vs Nagaland Top Team Bowlers

Ajit Chahal has been the key bowler for Haryana, and a faster one at that, who has been picking up wickets on a regular basis in the matches he has played. His last ten games have seen him picking up 31 wickets which is a great contribution indeed to his state's total tally. With an economy rate of under four and his bowling quality, he'll be one player to look out for in this game.

Top Bowler Ajit Chahal@4.20 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Ajit Chahal@4.40 (Melbet)

Rongsen Jonathan is a key bowler who might well be leading the team with his wickets and his action with his unique bowling makes it tough for the batters to pick him. Furthermore, his game has been going well and he could be the star for them.