Haryana vs Rajasthan Match Prediction HAR 55 % Chance of Winning RAJ 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Haryana and Rajasthan are going to square off during the Ranji Trophy from January 5 to January 8, 2024. Their encounter will be hosted at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak, and it will commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning

Interestingly, Haryana and Rajasthan entered the final of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy after clearing all the preliminary rounds. Haryana won the toss and made the brilliant decision to bat first. They went on to score 287/8 by the end of 50 overs and were poised to defend it. Rajasthan, in their response, fell short by a mere 30 runs as they got bowled out in 48 overs. Haryana claimed their maiden title victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Both teams were entirely faultless during the Group Stage of the tournament. Haryana won all seven of their matches, having beaten Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chandigarh, Mizoram, Delhi, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir. Rajasthan, too, excelled in their group as they defeated Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

Haryana chance of winning - 55%

Rajasthan chance of winning - 45%

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Haryana vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Ankit Kumar emerged as the leading batsman for Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the Ranji Trophy with 453 runs and 476 runs, respectively. Rahul Tewatia was next in line during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 352 runs in seven innings. Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chaha, Sumit Kumar and Anshul Kamboj were all incredible on the bowling front - they captured 19, 18, 18 and 17 wickets, respectively.

Deepak Hooda was Rajasthan’s sole contributor with the bat, having accumulated 480 runs during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was among the top batsmen for the team during the Ranji Trophy with 382 runs in just three innings, including two centuries and a half-century. Aniket Choudhary and Rahul Chahar were the top two wicket-takers for the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 19 and 18 wickets, respectively.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak. The last match played here during the previous Ranji Trophy season ended in a draw. However, prior to that, Bengal and Haryana played against each other at the venue. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, putting Bengal to bat first and set the target. However, this decision did not work out in their favor as Bengal scored 419 runs and Haryana was unable to respond well, having scored 163 and 206 runs. They lost by an innings and 50 runs. Given this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts clear skies with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 19 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Amit Rana Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has been in tremendous form considering their run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (C), Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Kukna Ajay Singh, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Ram Chouhan, Karun Lamba.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Ram Chouhan Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda (C) All-rounder Karun Lamba Batter Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Rahul Chahar Bowler Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan encountered a similar fate to that of Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they put their best foot forward and won all the matches in the group stage.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head

In their last five matches versus each other, Rajasthan overcame Haryana twice. The latter claimed victory once and their previous two matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Haryana - 1

Rajasthan - 2

Draw - 2

Haryana vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Ankit Kumar to score a half-century against Rajasthan

Ankit Kumar scored a half-century against Rajasthan during the final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 88 runs from 91 deliveries. Throughout the course of the tournament, he achieved two centuries and two half-centuries. In his First Class career, he has accumulated 1192 runs in 36 innings which is inclusive of two centuries and six half-centuries. His figures are a testament to his incredible batting prowess and he can be anticipated to achieve yet another half-century in their upcoming fixture against Rajasthan, especially considering he was able to do so very recently.

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Haryana vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Ankit Kumar emerged as Haryana’s leading batsman during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 453 runs in ten overs. He was quite impressive in the final game of the season against Rajasthan, wherein he scored 88 runs from 91 deliveries. He could be expected to emerge as their top batter.

Abhijeet Tomar to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Abhijeet Tomar was Rajasthan’s second highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 367 runs in nine innings. He amassed a ton of runs in the final match of the season, having scored 106 runs from 129 deliveries. Given his reliability as a batsman, he could remain as their leading run scorer.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Harshal Patel led Haryana’s bowling attack with 19 wickets in ten innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In their last match against Rajasthan, he was tied as their top wicket-taker with three wickets in nine overs, having conceded just 47 runs. He could be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Aniket Choudhary was the leading wicket-taker for his team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 19 wickets in eight innings. He was particularly impressive in their final match against Haryana, considering he claimed four wickets in ten overs. There is a good possibility he could be their best bowler once again.