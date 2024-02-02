Haryana vs Services Match Prediction HAR 70 % Chance of Winning SER 30 % Bet Now! Haryana will take on Services in their fifth Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season from Friday, February 2. Haryana are currently second in the eight-team points table, while services are occupying the fifty spot. The match will be played at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak. The action will start from 9:30 AM IST.

Haryana vs Services Chance of Winning

Haryana have a high chance of winning their match against Services. The team is unbeaten in the tournament so far, and have won two of their last three matches. In their last match against Maharashtra as well, they were in a strong position. They showed intent and declared their second innings at 216 despite taking just a one-run lead in the first innings.

Haryana defeated Manipur by an innings and 338 runs, while handing Saurashtra a four-wicket defeat. The first match against Rajasthan ended in a draw due to bad light conditions. Services have played just one match in which both the teams have played both the innings, and lost that match. The other three matches which ended in draws saw both the teams playing just an innings each.

The intent to win is more in Haryana. The likes of Ashok Menaria, Rahul Tewatiya, Jayant Yadav and Harshal Patel feature in the Haryana squad and they are expected to pip Services for another win.

Haryana chance of winning - 70%

Services chance of winning - 30%

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Haryana vs Services Betting Tips

Haryana batter Nishant Sindhu has scored 595 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 37.19. He scored 24 and 70 in his last outing against Maharashtra, and slammed a hundred against Manipur. The 19-year-old left-hand batter has scored 1166 runs in 18 first-class matches at an average of 40.20. He has hit four first-class hundreds so far.

Services batter Ravi Chauhan has scored 698 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 41.06. Chauhan, who has played 49 first-class matches and scored 2654 runs at an average of 32.36, has already hit two hundreds in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy.

Haryana vs Services Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Rajasthan elected to field first against Haryana and the match ended in a draw. In the second match at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Maharashtra elected to field first against Haryana and the match again ended in a draw. Team winning the toss could opt to bowl once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Lahli, Haryana in any of the four days. With a humidity level of 93 percent, the temperature will hover around 19 degree celsius. The expected wind speed will be close to 18 km/h. It will be sunny on Day 1.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Sanjay Pahal, Jayant Yadav, Vedant Bhardwaj, Ajit Chahal, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel.

Haryana Playing XI

Mayank Shandilya Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Nishant Sindhu Batter Ashok Menaria All-rounder Rohit Pramod Sharma (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar All-rounder Harshal Patel Bowler Sanjay Pahal Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana played a draw against Rajasthan to kick off their campaign. They defeated Saurashtra by four wickets in their second match, and followed it up with an innings and 338-run win over Manipur. Haryana's last match against Maharashtra ended in a draw.

Services Player List

Shubham Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Anshul Gupta, Rajat Paliwal (c), Vineet Dhankhar, L S Kumar (wk), Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Nitin Yadav, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Vikas Hathwala, Pal Raj Bahadur, Nakul Sharma, Lovekesh Bansal

Services Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Vikas Hathwala Batter Rajat Paliwal (CAP) All-rounder LS Kumar (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Pulkit Narang Bowler Arjun Sharma Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Raj Bahadur Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services lost their first match against Vidarbha by seven wickets. Their next three games against Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Saurashtra have ended in draws.

Haryana vs Services Head-to-Head Record

Haryana and Services have clashed against each other five times since March 2005. In their last match against each other, Services defeated Haryana by one wicket. Haryana won the second-last in 2019 by six wickets.

Haryana vs Services Betting Odds

Haryana opening partnership to be over 19.5

Haryana openers Mayank Shandilya and Ankit Kumar partnered for 30 runs in the first innings of the match against Maharashtra. In the second innings, they partnered for 18 runs together. Vedant Bhardwaj and Ankit Kumar opened against Saurashtra to partner for 35 runs in the first innings, and just one run in the second innings. In the first match against Rajasthan, Vedant and Ankit scored 10 runs together in the only innings they batted together. Services have leaked over 300 runs in each of their last two innings, and in the absence of any recognised bowler, Haryana openers have a high chance of scoring over 19 runs together.

Haryana vs Services Top Batters

Ankit Kumar to be the top batter for Haryana

Haryana batter Ankit Kumar will be in focus in his side's next match against Services. He has scored 654 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 43.6. The 26-year-old right-hand batter has scores of 8, 26, 56, 0, 74 and 14 so far. A big innings would be expected from him against Services. Overall, he has scored 1370 runs in 25 first-class matches at an average of 34.25. Anki has hit 2 hundreds and eight fifties in first-class cricket.

Rajat Paliwal to be the top batter for Services

Rajat Paliwal can emerge as the key batter for Services in the upcoming match. Paliwal has scored 685 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 45.67. The 32-year-old right-hand batter has scored two hundreds and a fifty already from his first two outings of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. Overall, he has scored 5981 runs in 90 first-class matches at an average of 45.31. He has 18 first-class hundreds to his name.

Haryana vs Services Top Bowlers

Jayant Yadav to be the top bowler for Haryana

Experienced Jayant Yadav can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Haryana. The 34-year-old off-spinner, who has played six Test matches for India, has picked 11 wickets from his first two outings of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He has picked 20 wickets in his last five matches at a strike rate of 46.15. Overall, Jayant Yadav has picked 225 wickets in 80 first-class matches.

Poonam Punia to be the top bowler for Services

Poonam Punia of Services has picked 23 wickets in his last nine matches at a strike rate of 58.69. The 29-year-old pacer has picked seven wickets from his first four outings. Over, Punia has featured in 21 first-class matches and picked 56 wickets at an average of 22.80.