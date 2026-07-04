Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Another week of Ranji Trophy where the matches will be action-packed and hence it will be enough for the fans to see some exciting matches. Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana is another exciting contest that fans will be waiting for.

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Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh is a contest that will be between two teams who are in the middle of the points table. Moreover, the two teams will be looking to come up as the winners against each other. But currently, Uttar Pradesh has a better chance of winning because they have been in good form.

Our Prediction

For the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh teams, getting a win here is important because of the way they have been playing in this tournament. Furthermore, the two teams will be eager to start the new year with a win. Hence, we are predicting that Uttar Pradesh will come out as the winner of the match against Uttar Pradesh.

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Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

The Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh match will be one to watch out for as the teams have been doing well in this tournament and hence they will be looking to take the game. Thus, Uttar Pradesh will be having a great chance to take this contest home.

From the Uttar Pradesh team, Rinku Singh along with Ankit Rajpoot can be the players who can take the game away from the opposition. Moreover, these two players have been doing well for the team for a long period of time.

Considering the Haryana camp, Himanshu Rana and Ajit Chahal can be the players who will be the barriers for the Uttar Pradesh team. They have been the stalwarts of the Haryana team which makes it an amazing one.

Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The game between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is all set to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium where both the teams have been doing well and hence this contest will be an amazing one for the fans. Considering the big boundaries of the ground, it will be a wise decision to bat first after winning the toss. This will thus put pressure on the opposition.

Weather Report

The weather for the match looks clear and there are fewer chances of rain. However, there will be overcast conditions and hence the ball could be swinging in the early days of the match. But it looks like there will be some hard times for the batters and hence the match will be interesting for all the players.

Uttar Pradesh Players List

The Uttar Pradesh team was formed to make sure that the cricket players of the state are able to perform at the national level. When they were first established, they were able to get some of the best players out of cricketing states. The squad has now become a big one and has only improved with time. They have a good chance of making it to the next stage.

Uttar Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Karan Sharma (C), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyam Garg Batsman Madhav Kuahsik Batsman Aaradhya Yadav Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rinku Singh Batsman Akshdeep Nath All-Rounder Prince Yadav All-Rounder Karan Sharma All-Rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sayan Mondal Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh cricket team has been performing consistently well since the last two years. They have shown a little spark of promise in every season. The consistent performances of the players led to their victory in matches against both Mumbai and Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 tournament.

Haryana Players List

Haryana Cricket team has a very strong squad, they have lost some of their top names but still, they had some players who were in good form and hence they will look to get the trophy. Some of them are the current core group of Haryana players, while some are new faces who have impressed during their recent Ranji Trophy seasons.

Haryana Test team for one-off Test:

Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Nitesh Hooda, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Ajit Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Jayant Yadav.

Haryana predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yuvraj Singh Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Dinesh Bana Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Chaitanya Bishnoi All-Rounder Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder Jayant Yadav All-Rounder Amit Rana All-Rounder Ajit Chahal Bowler Nitesh Satyawan Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Sanjay Pahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

The Haryana team has been progressing well since the last three years and ever since 2014, they have been one of the strongest teams in the tournament. They were in the semifinal place in 2014 and also were placed third in the tournament as they lost to Madhya Pradesh on a very close margin. Though one match loss came as a shock to Haryana, it will be difficult for them to repeat the same against Punjab who is a relatively new addition to this tournament.

Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have played four matches against each other. Of these, Haryana has won twice and Uttar Pradesh twice. Two have been drawn, so Haryana leads the table with a lead of 2 matches over Uttar Pradesh now. In, Himachal Pradesh defeated Haryana in their last match, but Uttar Pradesh drew their match against Himachal Pradesh and hence the two teams stood tied on points.

Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

In this match, Uttar Pradesh is seen as the favourite team to win. This is because they have shown some very good performance in the last contest against Haryana and hence thought to be capable of winning this match. They won the last two matches against Haryana. Also, in the last match that was held between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, it was won by Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana Betting Odds: 2.15

Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.75

Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

It is quite evident from the team members that Himanshu Rana is a crucial part of this team and his presence in the games has made everyone happy. It is also clear from him that he is concentrating a lot on his shots and that alone can help him get out of tight situations in matches.

Top Batter Himanshu Rana@5.15 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Himanshu Rana@5.35 (Melbet)

Rinku Singh is one of the players who has made it to the Uttar Pradesh side this year through the IPL Player Auction. The UP team has been strengthened in their batting line up and with Rinku making runs for them, they have struck gold in an auction where most teams are unable to get their first choice.

Top Batter Rinku Singh@4.50 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Rinku Singh@4.45 (Melbet)

Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Ajit is the type of bowler who likes to keep it tight. He doesn't give any room to the batter to free his arms, and hence he is what you would call a 'death bowler'. With a great record in the last 10 games grabbing 31 wickets out of which 4 were 5-wicket hauls, he will be able to provide breakthroughs.

Top Bowler Ajit Chahal@3.40 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Ajit Chahal@3.60 (Melbet)

Ankit Rajpoot is considered as the X Factor for UP who is going to make the entire difference. Ankit Rajpoot bowled with a good line and length taking 33 wickets in seven matches and was also the highest wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh.