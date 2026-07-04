Haryana vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Haryana and Uttarakhand, both teams belong to the elite group A of the tournament. While Uttarakhand is comfortably placed in the second position on the points table, Haryana is still in the sixth position (third from the bottom). It will be a confrontation of prestige for Haryana whereas Uttarakhand will definitely play with their eyes on the top spot of the points table with the help of a victory in this match.

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Haryana vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Taking the track record and statistics of both teams into account we can conclude that Uttarakhand is in much better form and they will have an upper hand over Haryana. Haryana’s team will be under immense pressure unequivocally, to gain more points and improve their position in the points table. Our prediction is that Uttarakhand has a higher chance of emerging victorious in this confrontation.

Our Prediction

Uttarakhand has been one of the top performers in this tournament so far. However, Haryana is still struggling for its second victory. Subsequently, we predict that Uttarakhand will be the winner in this and will dominate Haryana in this contest.

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Haryana vs Uttarakhand Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

Each team of elite group A has played six matches so far. Uttarakhand is in a much better position than Haryana and has acquired the second position on the points table with only Bengal above it. Whereas Haryana is in the sixth position with a single win and three draws in their account.

Taking the Uttarakhand team Kunal Chandela (batter) and Swapnil Singh, both are in good form with an average of 49.43 and 33.38 respectively. As for the bowling unit Mayank Mishra and Deepak Dhapole will be the challenging figures for the opposition.

From Haryana’s team Himanshu Rana and Nishant Sindhu will be the players to look out for. Both the batters have performed decently so far with a batting average of 42.00 and 44.21 respectively. As for the bowling unit, the presence of Amit Rana and Ajit Chahal will be a crucial factor.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

Both teams are all set, ready to rumble for this confrontation which will take place at the CM Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak, where the bowlers have been getting much help from the pitch. Therefore, the team winning the toss first should elect to bowl as it will allow them to restrict the opponents at a low score.

Weather Report

The weather in Rohtak is predicted to be cloudy on the match day and there is a substantial possibility of rainfall as well. It may be difficult for the spectators to enjoy the entire day’s match. Furthermore, with the weather being windy, it will be helpful for the bowlers. So, bowling first is the key for the team who will win the toss and will decide things.

Haryana Players List

It might be hard to trust that Haryana has a strong squad, even without their most talented players. The team might perform well and bounce back in the season ahead. The squad looks laudable as some of the players have performed incredibly well in recent matches.

Haryana Test team for Ranji Trophy:

Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Nitesh Hooda, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Ajit Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Jayant Yadav.

Haryana predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yuvraj Singh Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Dinesh Bana Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Chaitanya Bishnoi All-Rounder Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder Jayant Yadav All-Rounder Amit Rana All-Rounder Ajit Chahal Bowler Nitesh Satyawan Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Sanjay Pahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

The Haryana Cricket Team has been playing well for the last couple of months, and this is evident by their magnificent performance in their last game. Haryana is a team that might not be as strong as the others in the tournament, but they are a team with a dream to win and if they get their chance nothing will stop them.

Uttarakhand Player List

Uttarakhand has so far exhibited a well-managed team effort. They have some strong batters which strengthen the middle order and build pressure on the bowling side. The bowlers have also been phenomenal from Uttarakhand. All the team needs is to get their best players out on the field.

Uttarakhand Test team for Ranji Trophy:

Priyanshu Khanduri, Jiwanjot Singh, Kunal Chandela, Dikshanshu Negi, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Akhil Rawat, Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra, Akash Madhwal, Deepak Dhapola

Uttarakhand Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyanshu Khanduri Batsman Jiwanjot Singh Batsman Kunal Chandela Batsman Dikshanshu Negi All-Rounder Swapnil Singh Bowler Aditya Tare Wicket Keeper Akhil Rawat Batsman Abhay Negi Batsman Mayank Mishra All-Rounder Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Incredible would be the precise word to describe Uttarakhand’s performance in this tournament. Uttarakhand’s team has been playing nicely in this tournament. In fact, they have been one of the top performers with three victories and two draws in their account after playing six matches in total. They will be willing to keep the momentum going and further advance for the first position in the points table which is currently held by Bengal. All they need to do is play the way they have been playing so far.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

The last time both these teams collided was in 2020 when the match got drawn. But this season it will be the first confrontation between Uttarakhand and Haryana. Both the teams Uttarakhand and Haryana will be aiming to win this match as it is their first match against each other. However, Uttarakhand has been proven to be the better team in past encounters in this tournament. Haryana will be looking to overcome its limitations. Both teams have been good with their previous performances in the tournament albeit Uttarakhand has been considerably better and ahead.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

The Uttarakhand team is all set to play against Haryana which will be considered by many as the underdogs. But that doesn't mean they don’t have the capacity or capability to perform or bounce back.

Uttarakhand Betting Odds: 2.40

Haryana Betting Odds: 1.80

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Top Team Batsmen

When you look at the Haryana batting lineup, you can see that all their batsmen have their eyes on playing on the big stages. Considered to be one of the best batting sides in this year's Ranji Trophy, they have, over the last couple of seasons, batted well thanks to the performance by Himanshu Rana who struck 630 runs at an average of 42.00 and 57.69 strike rate.

Top Batter Himanshu Rana @3.25 (Dafabet)

Top Batter Himanshu Rana @3.35 (Melbet)

In the last 5 games Uttarakhand has played, they won 2 and lost 1. K Chandela has performed the best and has scored a total of 437 runs out of which 136 were made in a single inning. With an average of 62.42 this season he will be an asset for both his team His record is too good for his team.

Top Batter K Chandela @2.95 (Dafabet)

Top Batter K Chandela @2.65 (Melbet)

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Top Team Bowlers

Amit Rana has been the key bowler for Haryana, and a faster one at that, who has been picking up wickets on a regular basis in the matches he has played. His last four games have seen him picking up 22 wickets which is a great contribution indeed to his state's total tally. With an economy rate of under four and his bowling quality, he'll be one player to look out for in this game.

Top Bowler Amit Rana @3.40 (Dafabet)

Top Batter Amit Rana @3.15 (Melbet)

Mayank Mishra is a key bowler for Uttarakhand. In the last 6 matches, he has taken 27 wickets with an impressive bowling average of 20.59. His presence on the field is quite sufficient to increase pressure on the opposition team and their batters especially.