HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs BOB (Baroda) Match Prediction HIM 36 % Chance of Winning BOB 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh and Baroda will be meeting in the next Elite Group D clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on January 19, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Himachal Pradesh vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh finished third in their group table with two wins and a loss in the competition. Most of their games ended up in a draw and the team failed to make it to the play-offs. This season, Himachal Pradesh began their campaign with a draw but that went south when they lost their next game against Uttarakhand. They are placed 6th in their group table with 3 points and a net run rate of +0.952.

On the other hand, Baroda finished below Himachal Pradesh in the previous season of the competition with as many wins and losses as the latter. However, Baroda entered this competition with a bang. They won both their games this season so far and occupied the top position of their group table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.664. They will be going into this fixture stronger as a team.

Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 36%

Baroda’s chance of winning: 64%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Baroda Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score low before 1st dismissal

Himachal Pradesh has been falling short in the batting department. Himachal Pradesh lost their last game, lacking to score runs in the game. Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra average at 12.00 & 48.50 respectively in the competition. The openers posted 52 runs before their first dismissal in the game against J&K before the game was abandoned. However, in their next game, they only posted 25 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in both the innings. Ekant Sen has been out of form and was dismissed pretty early in the competition. Baroda conceded 7 & 23 runs in the 1st innings of the two games. This indicates the efficiency of Baroda bowlers to pick quick wickets in the game. That said, HP should face an early dismissal in the 1st innings of their next clash.

Himachal Pradesh vs Baroda Toss Prediction

The pitch is a good one for batting and the seamers too would find good pace and bounce. However, considering the dew factor, the captain winning the toss could well elect to field first and a high-scoring contest is anticipated, and the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first with the aim of having a clear target for their run chase.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day in Dharamshala on January 19. The temperature will hover around 7 degree Celsius. The skies will be clear but will have a cloudy overcast.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Arora Wicket-keeper Prashant Chopra Batter Ekant Sen Batter Nikhil Gangta (C) Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Sumeet Verma Batter Rishi Dhawan Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh are struggling in the batting line-up. They are coming in after a loss in this game.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya, Pratyush Kumar, Shivang Sane.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Kinit Patel Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki (C) Wicket-keeper Abhimanyusingh Rajput All-rounder Ninad Rathva All-rounder Mitesh Patel Batter Atit Sheth Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda’s form seemed rather convincing in their last match against Pondicherry. They displayed strong batting and bowling performances in the two games.

Himachal Pradesh vs Baroda Head-to-Head Record

Baroda and Himachal Pradesh have contested thrice in the format. Baroda managed to win a game where the remainder of the games did not yield any result.

Himachal Pradesh Won: 0

Baroda Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Himachal Pradesh vs Baroda Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh went against Uttarakhand in the last game and were overwhelmed with the level of competition. Uttarakhand went in to bat first and scored 238 runs in the 1st innings. HP replied with 271 runs in the 1st innings. In the second innings, Uttarakhand raised 227 runs whereas Himachal Pradesh could not chase the target and bundled out at 106 runs, losing the fixture by 88 runs. Sumeet Verma was the top batter in the game with the score of 95 runs in the 1st innings. Abhishek Kumar picked 8 wickets in the game.

Baroda faced Puducherry in their last outing. Baroda went in with their top form and secured 218 runs in the 1st innings. Jyotsnil Singh scored 51 runs for Baroda. Puducherry could not do much and raised 155 runs. In the second innings, Baroda increased their lead with a score of 154 runs. Puducherry lost the fixture by 98 runs after they only posted 119 runs in the match. Huge credit goes to their bowling order including Bhargav Bhatt and Mahesh Pithiya who picked 11 & 7 wickets respectively in the last game.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Baroda Top Batters

Sumeet Verma to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Sumeet Verma has scored 1354 runs in his 42 First-class innings at an average of 37.61. He scored 99 runs in 2 innings at an average of 49.50. He scored 95 runs in his last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Jyotsnil Singh to be Baroda's top batter

Jyotsnil Singh will be the top batter from Baroda in the next game against Himachal Pradesh. He averages 41.15 in his First-class career. He scored 73 & 51 runs in the 1st innings of the two games. He has amassed 175 runs in 4 innings at an average of 43.75. He is expected to continue his explosive bowling deliveries.

Himachal Pradesh vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Abhishek Kumar to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Abhishek Kumar is a talented bowler from Himachal Pradesh. He has picked a total of 8 wickets in 3 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.65 in the tournament. He picked 8 wickets in his last game of the competition.

Bhargav Bhatt to be the top bowler for Baroda

Bhargav Bhatt has destroyed the batters in his last game. He picked 11 wickets on his own in the fixture. With that, he has a total of 13 wickets in the competition and possesses an economy rate of 2.50 in the competition. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game against Himachal Pradesh.