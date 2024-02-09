HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs DEL (Delhi) Match Prediction HIM 59 % Chance of Winning DEL 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh will take on Delhi in their sixth Elite Group D match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala from February 9. The match is scheduled to start from 9:30 AM IST.

Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi Chance of Winning

Delhi appear to be the favourites to beat Himachal Pradesh in their upcoming match. Himachal Pradesh are enduring a forgettable season, and have lost three of their five matches so far. They haven't won a single match. They lost three consecutive matches before playing a draw against Madhya Pradesh in their last encounter.

Himachal Pradesh have been bundled out five times inside 200 in their last four matches. In their last match against MP, they got all out for 169 in the first innings, and were five down for 42 when the match ended.

Delhi have also not been at the top of their game, but should manage to beat under-confident HP. The team features the likes of Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen and Ishant Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 59%

Delhi chance of winning - 41%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh batter Ankit Kalsi has not been able to high this season so far, but eyes will be on him in the upcoming match. He would be aiming to get back among runs. He has played 51 first-class matches and scored 2976 runs at an average of 44.41. In the last 10 matches, Kalsi has scored 728 runs at an average of 66.18.

Delhi batter Yash Dhull has been getting starts but failing to convert them into big scores. The last six innings have seen him score 39*, 17, 0, 47, 33 and 47. Dhull has featured in 21 first-class matches and scored 1386 runs at an average of 42.

Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue here, Madhya Pradesh elected to field first, and the match ended in a draw. In the second-last match at the venue, HP elected to field first. In the first match of the season here, Himachal Pradesh elected to field first again. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dharamsala on Friday, February 9. With a humidity level of 55 percent, the temperature will hover around 9 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue is expected to be close to 6 km/h.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.

Himachal Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Praveen Thakur (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Prashant Chopra Batter Ankit Kalsi Batter Ekant Sen Batter Akash Vasisht Bowler Nikhil Gangta Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Mukul Negi Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Vipin Sharma Bowler

Himachal Pradesh U-19 Recent Form

Himachal Pradesh kicked off their campaign with a draw against Jammu and Kashmir before losing three back-to-back matches against Uttarakhand, Baroda and Odisha respectively. They played a draw against Madhya Pradesh in their last match.

Delhi Player List

Himmat Singh (c), Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Vikas Mishra, Kuldip Yadav, Himanshu Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Hiten Dalal, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Salil Malhotra, Divij Mehra, Prince Choudhary, Arpit Rana, Jitesh Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Sharma.

Delhi Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana Batter Shivank Vashisht Batter Jonty Sidhu Batter Himmat Singh (Cap) Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Lakshay Thareja (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Pranshu Vijayran Bowler Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Yash Dhull Batter Ishan Sharma Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi kicked off their campaign with a nine-wicket defeat against Puducherry. They played a draw against Jammu and Kashmir in the second match. Delhi then lost to Madhya Pradesh before beating Uttarakhand by seven runs in their last match. Delhi played against Baroda in their last match.

Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have played three times against each other. The last two matches have ended in draws. Delhi defeated Himachal Pradesh by 10 wickets in their third-last match.

Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi Betting Odds

Delhi opening partnership to be over 19.5

Delhi openers Arpit Rana and Shivank Vashisht partnered for 12 runs only in the first innings against Baroda. After being made to follow-on, Yash Dhull opened with Rana and partnered for 64 wickets. In the match against Uttarakhand, Vaibham Sharma and Arpit Rana scored 11 runs together in the first innings. They could not open Delhi's account before losing a wicket in the second innings. In the first innings against MP, Delhi openers Yash Dhull and Salil Malhotra partnered for 27 runs in the first innings, and zero in the second. Dhull should open for Delhi to make sure his team is off to a strong start. HP bowlers are lacking confidence, and there Delhi openers should score over 19 runs together.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi Top Batters

Prashant Chopra to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh batter Prashant Chopra has scored 688 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 45.87. Chopra has got starts, and now he would be itching to play a couple of big innings. Delhi bowlers are not in top form, and Chopra would look to pounce on the opportunity. He has scores of 3, 0, 57, 20, 6, and 39 in their last six outings. Overall, he has scored 4639 runs in 72 matches at an average of 41.79.

Himmat Singh to be the top batter for Delhi

Delhi batter Himmat Singh has scored 494 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 38. The 27-year-old scored solid 194 runs in the second innings of his second-last match against Uttarakhand. Unfortunately, that has been his only 30-plus score in this tournament. Himmat would quickly look to bounce back amongst runs. Overall, he has featured in 26 first-class matches and scored 1413 runs at an average of 39.25.

Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi Top Bowlers

Rishi Dhawan to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Veteran all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has picked 25 wickets in his last eight matches at a strike rate of 45.36. He picked three wickets in the single innings of the opening match against Jammu and Kashmir, and has registered three more three-wicket hauls since then. The 33-year-old has picked 340 runs in 91 first-class matches at an average of 26.93.

Ishant Sharma to be the top bowler for Delhi

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma picked two wickets against Baroda in his last outing. The 35-year-old managed to pick one wicket in his first outing against Puducherry. Ishant Sharma is well past his prime, and might not choose to play Ranji Trophy season completely next year. Therefore, Ishant, who has played 105 Test matches for India, would aim to have at least one glorious outing the Ranji Trophy 2023-34. He has featured in 154 first-class matches and picked 486 wickets at an average of 28.57.