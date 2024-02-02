HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction HIM 30 % Chance of Winning MAP 70 % Bet Now! Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will be meeting in the next Elite Group D clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on February 2, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh finished third in their group table with two wins and a loss in the competition. This season, Himachal Pradesh began their campaign with a draw but that went south when they lost three consecutive games after that. The team has three losses and a draw. They are placed at the bottom of the Group D standings. HP has 3 points and a net run rate of +0.256.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh are off to a great start. They started their campaign with two draws in the competition but went on to win the next two games to climb higher in the standings. They are currently placed second in the points table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.586. They have a good batting order and must maintain the same momentum in the tournament.

Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 30%

Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 70%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score high before 1st dismissal

Himachal Pradesh have failed to produce favourable results for them in the competition. However, their top order batters are the ones making an impact in the games for them. Their opening order revolved around Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra in the first few games. Sen had to take a seat following bad form while Amit Kumar took his place recently in the opening position. The team posted the scores of 52, 25, 8 & 45 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of four games so far. Prashant Chopra looks in good form and averages at 36.50 in the competition whereas Amit Kumar is only providing assistance to Chopra. That said, HP will be looking to establish a good opening partnership in their home turf against Madhya Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

The pitch is a good one for batting and the seamers too would find good pace and bounce. However, considering the dew factor, the captain winning the toss could well elect to field first and a high-scoring contest is anticipated, and the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first with the aim of having a clear target for their run chase.

Weather Report

Dharamshala received its first snowfall of the season, dropping the temperature in the town. The temperature will revolve around 4 degree Celsius. The skies are expected to remain clear, however, there might be light showers by the end of the day.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Arora Wicket-keeper Prashant Chopra Batter Ekant Sen Batter Nikhil Gangta (C) Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Sumeet Verma Batter Rishi Dhawan Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh are struggling in the batting line-up. They are coming in after a loss against Odisha by 238 runs.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Amarjeet Singh, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Sumit Kushwa.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Sumit Kushwa Batter Shubham Sharma (C) Batter Harsh Gawli Batter Rishabh Chouhan Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Aryan Pandey Bowler Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh have won two games in a row. They won their last game against Puducherry by 319 runs. Their batters and bowlers look in good form.

Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have contested thrice in the format where both the sides have won a game each.

Himachal Pradesh Won: 1

Madhya Pradesh Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh went against Odisha in the last game and were overwhelmed with the level of competition. Odisha went in to bat first and scored 138 runs in the 1st innings. HP replied with 176 runs in the 1st innings. It looked good until Odisha came up with 425 runs in the second innings. That led to HP’s collapse in the game. They could only score 149 runs in the second innings, losing the game by 238 runs. Prashant Chopra was the top batter from the side with the scores of 20 & 57 runs in the game. Rishi Dhawan picked 6 wickets in the game while other bowlers did not make much of an impact.

Madhya Pradesh faced Puducherry in their last outing. Madhya Pradesh went in with their top form and secured 238 & 289 in the game. Yash Dubey (59), Himanshu Mantri (77) & Venkatesh Iyer (135) were the top scorers in the game. Puducherry could not reply back efficiently and bundled out for mere scores of 100 & 108 runs in the two innings. Madhya Pradesh registered a strong victory by 319 runs. Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain were the top bowlers in the game with 10 & 9 wickets respectively.

Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Prashant Chopra to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra has scored 219 runs in 7 innings of the competition. He averages 36.50 in the competition and is coming from an innings of 57 & 37 runs in the last game. He will go in as the best batting figure of the team.

Venkatesh Iyer to be Madhya Pradesh's top batter

Venkatesh Iyer will be the top batter in the next game for Madhya Pradesh. He is the top scorer of the side with 323 runs in 6 innings at an average of 80.75. He scored 11 & 135 runs in the last game.

Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Rishi Dhawan to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Rishi Dhawan will be the top bowler from Himachal Pradesh in the next game. The bowler has picked 16 wickets in 6 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.76 in the tournament. He picked 6 wickets in the last game against Odisha. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.

Kumar Kartikeya to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

Kumar Kartikeya is a terrific bowler from Madhya Pradesh. He has picked 25 wickets in 8 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.18 in the competition. He has picked 10 wickets in the last game against Puducherry. He will lead his bowling unit in the next game against Himachal Pradesh.