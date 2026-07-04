Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Match Prediction

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland has to be a one sided match as Nagaland is currently placed at the bottom of the points table and Himachal Pradesh is placed well at the points table. Moreover, for both teams, this will be an important match and hence they will look to do well here.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland will be the battle which won't be that exciting for the fans as it looks to be a one sided battle. Nagaland has been poor this tournament and hence Himachal Pradesh will come out as the winners if they play well in the match. They have a perfect team and hence will look to dominate the Nagaland team early in the match.

Our Prediction

Considering the previous performances of both the teams in the Ranji Trophy season, we can see that Himachal Pradesh can be the clear winner of this match. They have been ruthless this season and hence will look to do good. So, we predict that Himachal Pradesh will be the winner of this contest against the Nagaland team out there.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

Nagaland vs Himachal Pradesh is a one sided contest and hence Himachal Pradesh will be the winners by making sure they play well and dominate the Nagaland team who hasn't been on the top of their game in this season.

From the Himachal Pradesh team, Ankit Kalsi and Mayank Dagar will look to perform well again and hence they are the pillars of the team who will hope of performing well here.

Considering the Nagaland team, Shrikant Mundhe and Rongsen Jonathan are the players who have kept the team's hope high by making sure they do their part and hence are carrying the team in this season by performing well.

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Match Toss Prediction

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland has been scheduled at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Nadaun and thus the stadium is highly suitable for the batters as it has small boundaries and the batters will have an advantage from the starting of the match. Hence, winning the toss and batting first seems to be a highly suitable option for the teams there.

Weather Report

The weather is sunny for the match and hence the reports say that there will be no loss of overs. Moreover, for the batters, it's good news as they will get some of the best conditions to bat there which means high scores will be possible. With no chances of rain, the bowlers will find it difficult as there will be no wind movement and there are no overcast conditions.

Nagaland Player List

Nagaland's boys are a unit of boy players who are to be the cornerstone of the team for this year. The team has been chosen carefully by taking into account the performance and form of players and is a mix of players from all age groups. Furthermore, they have been doing well this year.

Nagaland Test team for one-off Test:

Akash Singh, Chetan Bist, Hem Chetri, Chopise Hopongkyu, Rongsen Jonathan, Imliwati Lemtur, Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozokum, Mungkham Phom, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Inakato Zhimomi, Hokaito Zhimomi

Nagaland Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Joshua Ozokum Batsman Hokaito Zhimomi Batsman Chetan Bist Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rongsen Jonathan All-Rounder Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-Rounder Hem Chetri All-Rounder Mungkham Chingyang Phom Bowler Inakato Zhimomi Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Many had said that the Nagaland State team selection is sketchy while others have also said they are good. Clearly, this can be seen through their form as they haven’t produced the results that they would have liked and hence this makes them a team that is currently at the bottom of the points table.

Himachal Pradesh Players List

The upcoming match Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland is where the team Nagaland is going to face Himachal Pradesh. Moreover, the team has been doing good and hence they will be seeing how they come up with the team here.

Himachal Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Himachal Pradesh predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ankit Kalsi Batsman Shubham Arora Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batsman Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Sidharth Sharma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

The team will be looking to give out tough times to their opponents in the upcoming match too. Strategies and tactics would be laid out by the team's trainers and hence a strong fight can be expected from Himachal Pradesh as well. The team also aims at coming up with impressive results against Nagaland and hence one should keep an eye on them.

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Head to Head

Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh is going to compete with each other in a very important cricket match. For both teams, it's an important contest as one team is on the verge of elimination from the tournament and one team is on the verge of qualification for the next stage. This match is going to be a grand one as both teams are coming to the field with an equal level of confidence and lots of passion for winning this match.

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Both of the teams are in great form this season as Nagaland has been winning five games out of the seven games that they have played so far. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has also won five games out of their seven games played till now and has one game pending where they will play against Jammu and Kashmir. Since both the teams have been doing reasonably well in the tournament, it would be interesting to see who will win this match between them.

Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.40

Nagaland Betting Odds: 2.10

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Top Team Batsmen

Ankit Kalsi is an elegant right handed batsman with an orthodox technique and a game based around solid defence and good footwork. He started playing cricket when he was 6 years old, and at 19, he was the highest run scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2016-2017 with 739 runs at an average of 76.9, including three centuries.

Top Batter Ankit Kalsi@3.65 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Ankit Kalsi@3.30 (Melbet)

Shrikant Mundhe has been in excellent form, scoring at least one half century in five of the last six seasons. He is expected to deliver for his team the moment he steps out to bat. Furthermore, his batting skills have been amazing and he has been an integral part of the Nagaland team who will look to come out with a better team in the upcoming matches.

Top Batter Shrikant Mundhe@5.10 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Shrikant Mundhe@5.45 (Melbet)

Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Top Team Bowlers

Rongsen Jonathan has become the best bowler for Nagaland, just like he did for his previous teams also. He took 27 wickets in 10 games and gave away 3.39 runs per over which is really good bowling for any team. Furthermore, he has been the pillar of the team while bowling difficult overs for them.

Top Bowler Rongsen Jonathan@5.25 (Parimatch)

Top Bowler Rongsen Jonathan@5.45 (Melbet)

Being a bowler from the heartland, Mayank Dagar has always been underrated by his critics. His attempt to change his bowling style to suit conditions in different countries has helped him become more effective on the field. Moreover, his bowling skills have been great and hence will look to come out better here.