Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

The highly anticipated thriller between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be played on the 24th of January. The clash is scheduled to take place at the iconic venue of Atal Vihari Bajpayee Stadium, Nadaun. Speaking of their journey this season, both teams have fallen short of the expectations levied on them. However, this match is believed to turn into a cracking one as both teams will battle in a must-win match.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh's chance of winning

Considering the last few matches of the season, this one might also come down as an entertaining one. Uttar Pradesh has a long history of winning matches even in tense and hard outcomes.

The team of Himachal Pradesh currently stands at the third position in the points table whereas Uttar Pradesh stands at the fifth spot. The performance of both the teams, however, has just been average this season. However, the tides have been turning rapidly. Based on the recent performances of players, it is likely that Himachal Pradesh will take in another win and advance to the next stage.

Our Prediction

Much of Himachal Pradesh’s strength lies in its batting unit. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh too has performed well on all fronts but has fallen short in tough situations. Himachal Pradesh’s batters have been in remarkable form recently. Also, Himachal Pradesh registered a valiant win against Nagaland in their second-last match, they would look to continue their momentum. As per our predictions, Himachal Pradesh will win the match.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

Talking about the momentum, Himachal Pradesh will look to stride forward as their side has produced all-round skills in several matches. Whereas, Uttar Pradesh’s batting has proved to be a bit fragile, as any minor collapse could anytime lead towards a defeat.

A lot will depend on the shoulders of Ankit Kalsi and Prashant Chopra if Himachal Pradesh has sights on taking home the victory. Since they are playing on the home venue, a good chunk of runs is predicted to come from the bat.

The deciding factor will continue to revolve around the bowling department, if Uttar Pradesh has to grab this win, they would need to completely decimate their opponent's batting unit.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Match toss prediction

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is being played at Atal Vihar Bajpayee Stadium, Nadaun. A sublime amount of dew continues to impact the change. Since rain is likely to affect the conditions are expected to change as well. Decent totals are expected as the boundaries of the ground are not that big. Considering the pitch and weather around the stadium, the match will be beneficial for the team which chooses to bat first.

Weather Report

Unfortunately, light showers are predicted in the region on the 24th of January, similar to the rest of the state. On the next day, thunderstorms along with rain are predicted while the third day of the match is predicted to be the same as the first. However, on the final day i.e. 27th, the region will have sunlight. Thus, in such dire conditions, there are chances that the match could be severely affected and could possibly be also called-out if conditions do not improve in favour of the game.

Himachal Pradesh Players List

The players in the Himachal Pradesh team have produced some great efforts lately in every aspect of the game. They will continue to strengthen their dominance as they take on Uttar Pradesh at their home venue.

Himachal Pradesh test team for Ranji Trophy

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Himachal Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ankit Kalsi Batsman Shubham Arora Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batsman Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Sidharth Sharma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

The upcoming game, which is predicted to be affected by rain and lose some of the overs, will require some special tactics. The Himachal Pradesh team have been in great form recently and they have shown real skills on the field. They would hope to continue this in their home venue and defeat Uttar Pradesh to take in another victory.

Uttar Pradesh Players List

Looking at the overall performance, there has been a major improvement in the game of Uttar Pradesh’s players. They would also look to up their spot in the table by showing a similar performance against the Himachal Pradesh team as they seek a much-needed win.

Uttar Pradesh team for the Ranji Trophy

Karan Sharma (C), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Predicted XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyam Garg Batsman Madhav Kuahsik Batsman Aaradhya Yadav Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Rinku Singh Batsman Akshdeep Nath All-Rounder Prince Yadav All-Rounder Karan Sharma All-Rounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Sayan Mondal Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh team form

The team has some great potential but has not been able to perform as per the expectations laid upon them. Their last three matches have ended in a draw and they are in a search of much-needed momentum before they end their season this year.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh head-to-head

The upcoming clash between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is expected to be an entertaining one, only if the rain allows for a proper match. Though both the teams have poles-apart momentum right now, their performances have been great lately. Both teams have faced each other twice, while their first match in 2010 ended in a draw, the other one in 2020 was won by Himachal Pradesh by a margin of 386 runs.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Both teams are relatively close on the points table. However, the betting odds for both still differ by a big margin. Performance in the recent matches contributes a significant part to it. Also, with a victory in their bag in the last three matches, Himachal Pradesh is already on a higher note.

Himachal Pradesh betting odd: 1.85

Uttar Pradesh betting odd: 1.05

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh top team batsman

Prashant Chopra has been in remarkable form lately and a lot depends on his shoulder for the team’s future this season. He has struck 815 runs with an average of 74.09 and a strike rate of above 62. His performance is utmost needed by the team to fetch a decent total.

Top Batter Prashant Chopra @3.40 (Dafabet)

Top Batter Prashant Chopra @3.15 (Melbet)

For Uttar Pradesh, Rinku Singh has performed rather consistently in the last few matches and has received praise for his timing and hard-hitting when needed. He has struck 668 runs with an average of 55.67 and a strike rate of 76.34.

Top Batter Rinku Singh@3.65 (Dafabet)

Top Batter Rinku Singh@3.55 (Melbet)

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh top team bowler

A lot will depend on Shivam Mavi, who has been Uttar Pradesh's top bowler, given how they have been playing. He's also been doing a good job of handling hitters, so his presence on the field and effective bowling will be crucial. Furthermore, he will be looking forward to continuing his dominance. He has taken 25 wickets in 6 matches with an economy of 3.17

Top Bowler Shivam Mavi@4.35(Dafabet)

Top Bowler Shivam Mavi@3.90(Melbet)

Mayank Dagar has been in news recently for his IPL auction and ability to adapt to different conditions with ease. Along with the batters, he will play a crucial role too in defining a victory for his side. He has taken 31 wickets in 10 matches with an average of 3.49