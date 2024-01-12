HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs UTRH (Uttarakhand) Match Prediction HIM 44 % Chance of Winning UTRH 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will encounter each other for just the second time in the Ranji Trophy on January 12, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Himachal Pradesh’s first match of the tournament against Jammu & Kashmir was decent, but they did not seem to be on the top of their game. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Jammu & Kashmir to bat first and set the target. They went on to score 100 runs while Himachal Pradesh scored 120 runs over three days. There was no play on the fourth day and the match was concluded in a draw between both sides.

Uttarakhand, too, experienced a similar fate in their first match against Madhya Pradesh. The latter won the toss and chose to bat first, which turned out to be favorable as they scored 323 runs in the first innings and 243 runs in the second innings. Uttarakhand responded with 192 runs and 266/8, which ended the match in a draw.

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 44%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 56%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra, Himachal Pradesh’s opening batsmen, narrowly missed out on half-centuries as they scored 40 runs from 67 deliveries and 48 runs from 81 deliveries, respectively, in their first innings. Vaibhav Arora led the bowling attack with four wickets, followed closely by Rishi Dhawan who bagged three wickets in the first game.

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper, is their top run scorer at the moment with 96 runs in two innings, which is inclusive of one half-century. Priyanshu Khanduri, who also managed to achieve a half-century in the previous match, trails closely behind with 73 runs in two innings. Swapnil Singh was incredible on the bowling front with five wickets in two innings.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. So far, only one test match has been played at this venue. India and Australia encountered each other in 2017 during Australia’s Tour of India. Australia batted first and scored 300 and 137, while India amassed 332 and 106 runs. The latter won by a margin of eight wickets in the end. Taking this result into account, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts relatively overcast conditions with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 12 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Ankit Kalsi (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Naveen Kanwar, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Abhishek Galetiya, Gurvinder Singh, Shubham Arora, Amit Kumar, Abhishek Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Ekant Sen Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Ankit Kalsi (C) Batter Sumeet Verma Batter Amit Kumar Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Ankush Bains Wicket-keeper Mayank Dagar Bowler Abhishek Kumar Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh’s form seems to pale in comparison to that of Uttarakhand, particularly due to their slow rate of scoring and their inability to hit big knocks during their match against Jammu & Kashmir.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Aditya Tare, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri, Deepesh Nailwal, Jagmohan Nagarkoti.

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha All-rounder Jiwanjot Singh (C) Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Priyanshu Khanduri Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Dikshanshu Negi Bowler Abhay Negi Bowler Mayank Mishra Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand appears to be in strong form currently despite their result against Madhya Pradesh. They are projected to perform even better in the forthcoming game and outdo their adversary.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have met just once in the tournament so far, which the latter won by a margin of five wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Himachal Pradesh - 0

Uttarakhand - 1

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand played two innings in their previous match against Madhya Pradesh, wherein their opening duo of Avneesh Sudha and Jiwanjot Singh failed to achieve a respectable partnership on both occasions. In the first innings, they scored nine runs before the fall of the latter’s wicket and in the follow-on innings, they collaborated for just seven runs before the former’s wicket was taken. Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, achieved an opening partnership of 52 runs between Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra in their sole innings against Jammu & Kashmir. They are projected to establish a better first wicket partnership against Uttarakhand in the next match.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Prashant Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Prashant Chopra, Himachal Pradesh’s opening batsman, was their top run scorer against Jammu & Kashmir in their previous match. He narrowly missed out on a half-century, having scored 48 runs from 81 deliveries. Considering this recent performance, it seems likely that he could remain their top batter in the next game as well.

Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, was quite consistent in their last match against Madhya Pradesh. In the first innings, he scored 45 runs from 55 deliveries and kicked it up a notch in the follow-on innings, having amassed 51 runs from 108 deliveries. Although he was striking at a slow pace, he can be anticipated to emerge as their leading batsman.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Vaibhav Arora delivered an incredible spell against Jammu & Kashmir in their last match. In just 10.3 overs, he allowed 29 runs and bowled two maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.76. Impressively, he captured four wickets during the process, making him the leading wicket-taker of the match. He could be expected to be their top bowler once again.

Swapnil Singh to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Swapnil Singh displayed incredible wicket-taking prowess in their first match against Madhya Pradesh with a haul of five wickets in just two innings. His first spell was particularly impressive considering he bagged four wickets in 25.3 overs. In the following innings he was tied as the top wicket-taker for the team with one more wicket under his belt. There is a good possibility he could continue as their leading bowler.