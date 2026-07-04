Hyderabad vs Andhra Pradesh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Andhra Pradesh is all set to host Hyderabad in Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket stadium on 3rh January 2022 for their 4th match in the next Ranji Trophy fixture in the ongoing season.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Hyderabad has not won a single game in this edition of the Ranji Trophy and is currently in the last place of the Group B points table. They lost their previous game against Assam by 18 runs. Hyderabad was given a target of 250 runs by Assam in the 4th innings. The bowling department of Hyderabad did quite well to restrict them to just 250 runs. T Ravi Teja was an absolute beast by taking 9 wickets during the entire match.

The batting line-up failed miserably as they were bowled out at 231 runs and lost the match from their hands. Skipper Tanmay Agarwal got the start in the second innings of Hyderabad by scoring 126 runs but could not covert it in a match-winning inning. Rohit Rayudu also top-scored for Hyderabad in the first innings.

After losing their previous match by just 18 runs, Hyderabad now sits 8th on the points table with only 1 point.

Their opponents Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, have won one game against Tamil Nadu. They lost their other two matches against Maharashtra and Mumbai. Andhra Pradesh lost against Maharashtra in their previous fixture by 131 runs.

First, Andhra Pradesh bowlers could not get rid of Saurabh Navale, who scored 70 runs for Maharashtra in the first innings. Maharashtra ended up with 200 runs on the scoreboard. Nitish Reddy was the top bowler for Andhra Pradesh picking up a fifer. KV Sasikanth also picked up three wickets.

Karan Shinde led the first innings of Andhra Pradesh as he scored 52 runs to his account. Hanuma Vihari was another prominent player for the Andhra Pradesh Team to help them take the first-innings lead by 11 runs. Andhra Pradesh posted 211 runs in their first innings.

The match ended with Andhra Pradesh getting bowled out at just 108 runs while chasing 240 runs.

Will Hyderabad register their first win of the season or are we up for another drawn match? Let’s find it out.

Hyderabad vs Andhra Pradesh Chance of Winning

Hyderabad lost against Assam at their home ground. They are not looking good this season of the Ranji Trophy and need to work on their strategy to level up in the points table. Both departments need to share equal responsibility to win in the next match.

Andhra Pradesh on the other hand will be excited to play against Hyderabad at their home ground after losing to Maharashtra. The bowling part looks sorted for now but they will need their batters to score some runs.

Given the home advantage and records, we are 70/30 in favour of Andhra Pradesh winning this match

Our Prediction

Given the current season performances and form of the team, Andhra Pradesh looks like a more confident side than Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh has won 1 of 3 matches in the Ranji Trophy. Hence, we are not hesitant to favour Andhra Pradesh to win the next match.

Our Prediction - Andhra Pradesh wins or the match ends in a Draw.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hyderabad vs Andhra Pradesh Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

While Andhra Pradesh was beaten down in the previous match by Maharashtra, they have a panel capable of making a comeback. We expect intense rivalry between both teams.

Irrespective of which team bats first, we are expecting a high-scoring first-inning total of above 300 runs, Andhra Pradesh's first-innings lead.

We Predict that the result can be in favour of Andhra Pradesh or the game ends in a draw.

Hyderabad vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The pitch in Visakhapatnam is a high-scoring batting pitch with an average first-innings score of 450 plus. The Pacers rule with some swing during the initial overs of the game. They can be lethal with the ball in the upcoming game as well.

Hence, it will be a wise decision to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Visakhapatnam is expected to be partly cloudy but mostly sunny during the match timings. There is some chance we might see a stoppage of gameplay. The temperature is expected to shuffle around 23°c to 32°c

Hyderabad Player List

Hyderabad Squad - Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prateek Reddy (wk), Mickil Jaiswal, Abhirath Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Jaweed Ali, Bhagath Varma, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Chandan Sahani, Bhavesh Seth, Tholkanti Santosh Goud, Aniketh Reddy, B Punnaiah, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud, Tanmay Agarwal (c)

Hyderabadpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal Captain Abhirath Reddy batsman Tanay Thyagrajan Bowler Akshath Batsman Mickil Jaiswal All-rounder Ravi Teja bowler Rohit Rayudu Batsman Rahul Buddhi All-rounder Aniketh Reddy Bowler Mehrotra Shashank Bowler Kartikeya Kak All-rounder

Hyderabad Team Form

Tanmay Agarwal and the team will have some working on the game plan before they clash against Andhra Pradesh. They were outplayed by Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Assam in the previous matches but here is an opportunity for Hyderabad to bounce back stronger into the competition.

The team will be expecting an all-round performance from T Thyagrajan. Tanmay Agarwal the highest run-scorer for Hyderabad must convert his start into triple digits and bowlers need to strike regularly to restrict their opponent to score big.

Players to watch out for - Kartikeya Kak, T Thyagarajan, Tanmay Agarwal and Ravi Teja

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Andhra Pradesh Squad - S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Upara Girinath, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, Lalit Mohan, Madhav Rayudu, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Reddy, Shaikh Rashid, Abhishekh Reddy, VK Shashikanth, Sohaib Khan, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Pinninti Tapaswi, Vamshi Krishna, Hanuma VIhari ©, Ricky Bhui

Andhra Pradeshpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Hanuma Vihari Captain Karan Shinde batsman Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Ashwin Hebbar Batsman CR Gnaneshwar Batsman Nitish Reddy All-rounder KV Sasikanth Bowler Ricky Bhui Batsman Lalit Mohan Bowler Pinninti Tapaswi Bowler S Ashish Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh is having a decent tournament till now and would like to see themselves in the top 2 spots of the points table.

They did well against Tamil Nadu in their second game but again got back to losing track after getting defeated by Maharashtra. Expectations will be high from Abhishek Reddy considering his wonderful knock in the match against Tamil Nadu.

The bowling needs some work though. Bowlers need to find a way to pick regular wickets,

Players to watch out for - Abhishek Reddy, Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde

Hyderabad vs Andhra Pradesh Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Andhra Pradesh to win the game is 1.65, while for Hyderabad it's 1.96 These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors. Expect an evenly contested game.

Hyderabad vs Andhra Pradesh Top Team Batsman

We are backing Abhisekh Reddy to continue from where he left in the previous game and be the top batsman for Andhra Pradesh yet again

Skipper Tanmay Agarwal is the top scorer for Hyderabad this season. He has got good starts but has not converted them to big, matching winning scores yet. He can be the top scorer for Hyderabad in this match.

Hyderabad vs Andhra Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Nitish Reddy did well in the last match against Tamil Nadu. He has the skills to turn things around. Mrinmoy is a safe bet for the top bowler in Andhra Pradesh.

Kartikeya Kak is our top bowler pick from Hyderabad’s camp. He can pick four or more wickets in the match.