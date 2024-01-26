HYD (Hyderabad) vs ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) Match Prediction HYD 55 % Chance of Winning ARU 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 75th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Arunachal Pradesh and Hyderabad will clash in a first-class game. The game is scheduled to be played at NexGen Cricket And Fitness Academy, Hyderabad on January 26, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh had a terrible season last year and finished at the bottom of the plate group with no wins. They are having a similar season this year as they have not managed to win a single game in three outings. With three losses, they are placed at the bottom of the plate group with no points and a net run rate +0.317. They will clash against Hyderabad who are at the top of their group table.

Hyderabad had an unfortunate time in last year’s competition. They ended up at the bottom of their group table that pushed them to the plate group this year. However, they are ruling in the group against the much weaker teams in the pool. With three wins and no losses, the team is placed at the top of the group table. They have 21 points and a net run rate of +1.970. They will be hopeful of continuing their winning streak.

Arunachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 45%

Hyderabad’s chance of winning: 55%

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Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh to score low before 1st dismissal

Arunachal Pradesh does not have a good cricketing squad. They are a relatively new team and will take to fully establish their side. Whereas Hyderabad is a much stronger cricketing power out of the two. They have bowled viciously in the competition and managed to win all the three games so far. Arunachal Pradesh could not decide on their openers yet. Currently, the opening order revolves around Neelam Obi, Techi Doria and Ngurang Tana who have posted very less in the three games so far. AP posted the scores of 0, 11 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games. That said, Hyderabad are positive to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

Looking at the surface conditions in Hyderabad, the team winning the toss should opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain cloudy.

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Abhirath Reddy, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Nitesh Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Pragnay Reddy, Chama Milind, Elligaram Sanketh, Kartikeya Kak, Palakodeti Sairam.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy All-rounder Rahul Singh Gahlaut (c) Batter Palakodeti Sairam Bowler Nitesh Reddy Batter Ravi Teja All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Rohit Rayudu Batter Pragnay Reddy Wicket-keeper Chama Milind Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad won their last game against Mizoram by an innings and 198 runs. Their batting and bowling order look in good form.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Nabam Tempol, Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha Jhon, Nabam Abo, Kumar Nyompu, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya, Divyanshu Yadav, Ayush Awasthi, Akshay Jain, Siddharth Balodi, Akash Bhattacharhjee, Indiya Toku, Techi Neri, Manish Pal, Rahul Popli, Ngurang Tana, Techi Sonam.

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi (C) Batter Techi Doria All-rounder Rahul Popli Batter Siddharth Balodi All-rounder Licha Jhon Batter Akash Bhattacharhjee Batter Techi Neri Bowler Ayush Awasthi Wicket-keeper Manish Pal Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler Yab Niya Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh’s form has been abhorrent with no signs of improvement on the horizon. It would take a monumental effort for them to defeat Hyderabad in the next match.

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh have not contested once in the format. This will be their first First-class game against each other.

Arunachal Pradesh Won: 0

Hyderabad Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Hyderabad met with Sikkim in their last game. Sikkim batted first but could only accumulate 79 runs in the first innings. Hyderabad spared no mercy and smashed 463 runs in their first innings. There were numerous notable batting performances in the squad of Hyderabad. Tanmay Agarwal (137), Tilak Varma (103*), Rahul Gahlaut (83) and ROhit Rayudu (75) were amongst the top scorers in the game. Sikkim did not stand a chance and bundled out for 186 runs in the second innings, losing the game by an innings and 198 runs. Tanay Thyagarajan was the top wicket taker with 9 wickets in the game whereas Chama Milind picked 7 wickets in the game.

Arunachal Pradesh has a very fragile team. There are only a few players who are doing it all for the team. The side clashed against Mizoram in the last game and faced their third tournament loss by 8 wickets. They batted first and scored 265 runs in the 1st innings. Mizoram replied with 323 runs. They were flustered in the second innings and were all out for 134 runs in the game. It was not a tough target for Mizoram who scored 80 runs to win the game with 8 wickets remaining. Techi Doria was exceptional with the bat and scored 50 & 56 runs in the two innings and also picked 3 wickets in the game. Nabam Tempol was the top bowler with 5 picks in the game.

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Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Batters

Techi Doria to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Doria has been giving his best in the competition. In his last outing, he scored 50 & 56 runs in the game against Mizoram. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Rohit Rayudu to be Hyderabad's top batter

Rohit Rayudu has been a very consistent batter for Hyderabad in the competition. He smashed 124 runs against Meghalaya followed by an innings of 75 runs in the previous game against Sikkim. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Nabam Tempol to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Nabam Tempol will be the top bowling pick from Arunachal Pradesh. He was the only effective bowler in the last game with 5 wickets to his name.

Tanay Thyagarajan to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Tanay Thyagarajann is an impressive addition in Hyderabad's bowling order. He has picked 22 wickets for the team in 5 innings. He picked 9 wickets in his last game against Sikkim. This clearly makes him the top bowling pick from the side.