Hyderabad vs Assam Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Hyderabad will host Assam in their next Ranji Trophy fixture in the ongoing season.

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Hyderabad had an unforgettable match against Mumbai as they lost to the hosts by an inning and 217 runs. The bowlers were smashed across the parks giving away 650 runs to Mumbai who were exceptional at their home ground. Kartikeya Kak worked hard for his three wickets against Mumbai.

The batting department failed miserably as they avoided a follow-on in the first innings. Skipper Tanmay Agarwal got the start in both innings but could not covert it in a match-defining inning. Rohit Rayudu and Rahul Buddhi top-scored for Hyderabad in the first and second innings respectively.

The visitors managed 214 runs in the first innings and were bowled out again for 220 runs. After 20 wickets, they still fell 217 runs short of Mumbai’s first-innings score.

After that unforgettable match, Hyderabad now sits 7th on the points table with only 1 point.

Their opponents Assam, on the other hand, have fared decently in this tournament thus far. They have drawn both their matches. They took the first-innings lead against Delhi in their previous fixture.

First, Assam bowlers could not get rid of Dhruv Sorey, who scored a double ton (252 not out) for Delhi. Delhi ended up with 439 runs all thanks to the heroics of opener Dhruv Shorey. Mrinmoy Dutta was the top bowler for Assam picking up three wickets. Sidharth Sarmah also picked up three wickets.

Rishav Das led the first innings of Assam as he registered 160 runs to his account. Gokul Sharma was another centurion for the Assam Team to help them take the first-innings lead. Assam declared their innings as soon as they got the first-innings lead.

The match ended in a draw as Delhi ended the last day’s play at 292 runs.

Will either team register their first win of the season or are we up for another draw? Let’s find out.

Hyderabad vs Assam Chance of Winning

Hyderabad was fully exposed in their fixture against Mumbai. The hosts would like to forget move on and rework their strategy to come back to their home ground. Both departments need to share equal responsibility to register a win.

Assam on the other hand will be excited to play their next fixture after a decent outing in the last match. The batting part looks sorted for now but they will need their bowlers to strike regularly.

Given the home advantage and records, we are 60/40 in favour of Hyderabad winning this match

Our Prediction

Four of the last five matches between both teams have produced an outright result. Hyderabad has won three of those matches. Hence, we are not hesitant to back Hyderabad to win the forthcoming match.

Our prediction - Hyderabad wins or the match ends in a draw

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Hyderabad vs Assam Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

While Hyderabad was beaten down in the previous match, they have a squad capable of a comeback. We expect intense competition between both teams.

Irrespective of which team bats first, we are expecting a decent first inning total of above 280 runs, Hyderabad to take first innings lead.

We predict that the result can be in favour of Hyderabad or the match ends in a draw.

Hyderabad vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The pitch in Hyderabad is suitable for batting initially but the spinners rule in the latter part of the match. The same can be the case for the forthcoming match as well.

Hence, it will be an intuitive decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be partly cloudy and there is some chance we might see a stoppage of play. The temperature is expected to hover around 22°c to 31°c

Hyderabad Player List

Hyderabad Squad - Tanmay Agarwal (c), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prateek Reddy (wk), Mickil Jaiswal, Abhirath Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Jaweed Ali, Bhagath Varma, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Chandan Sahani, Bhavesh Seth, Tholkanti Santosh Goud, Aniketh Reddy, B Punnaiah, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud.

Hyderabadpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal Captain Ravi Teja batsman Tanay Thyagrajan Bowler Akshath Batsman Mickil Jaiswal All-rounder Abhirath Reddy batsman Rohit Rayudu Batsman Rahul Buddhi All-rounder Aniketh Reddy Bowler Mehrotra Shashank Bowler Kartikeya Kak All-rounder

Hyderabad Team Form

Tanmay Agarwal and the staff will have some work to do ahead Hyderabad’s match against Assam. They were outplayed by Mumbai but here is an opportunity for Hyderabad to bounce back in the competition.

The team will be expecting an all-round performance from Thyagrajan. Tanay must convert his start into triple digits and bowlers need to strike regularly to restrict the opponent.

Players to watch out for - Tanmay Agarwal, Kartikeya Kak, T Thyagarajan

Assam Player List

Assam Squad - Kunal Saikia (captain, wk), Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Hazarika.

Assampredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Kunal Saikia Captain Rahul Hazarika batsman Rishav Das Batsman Riyan Parag All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Sibshankar Roy Batsman Akash Sengupta Bowler Swarupam Purkayastha Bowler Sunil Lachit Bowler Avinav Choudhary Bowler Gokul Sharma Batsman

Assam Team Form

Assam has fared decently thus far this season but they would surely love a victory against their name.

They did well to take the first-innings lead against Delhi. Expectations will be high from Rishav Das considering his wonderful knock in the previous match.

The bowling needs some work though. Bowlers need to find a way to pick regular wickets,

Players to watch out for - Rishav Das, G Sharma, Mrinmoy Dutta, and Akash Sengupta

Hyderabad vs Assam Head to Head

Hyderabad has won three of the last five matches while Assam has one win in the last five head to head matches.

Hyderabad vs Assam Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Assam to win the game is 1.80, while for Hyderabad it's 1.99 These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors. Expect an evenly contested game.

Hyderabad vs Assam Top Team Batsman

We are backing Rishav Das to continue from where he left in the previous game and be the top batsman for Assam yet again

Skipper Tanmay Agarwal is the top scorer for Hyderabad this season. He has got good starts but has not converted them to big, matching winning scores yet. He can be the top scorer for Hyderabad in this match.

Hyderabad vs Assam Top Team Bowlers

Mrinmoy Dutta did well in the last match against Delhi. He has the skills to turn things around. Mrinmoy is a safe bet for the top bowler in Assam.

Kartikeya Kak is our top bowler pick from Hyderabad’s camp. He can pick four or more wickets in the match.