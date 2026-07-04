Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Match Prediction

Hyderabad and Meghalaya are going to engage in the final of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group from February 17 to February 21, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

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Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Hyderabad went up against Nagaland in the semi-final fixture of the Plate League, wherein they won the toss and elected to bat first. They went hammer and tongs during the innings and managed to achieve an incredible total of 462/8 at which point they declared the innings. Opener Tanmay Agarwal and skipper Tilak Varma anchored the innings with a ton each, having scored 164 runs off 192 deliveries and 101 runs from 135 balls, respectively. Rohit Rayudu also contributed a valuable half-century as he amassed 59 runs from 107 balls. Nagaland looked feisty during their chase as they managed to post a total of 206 runs before they were bowled out. Following on, they added 188 runs to the tally but it proved insufficient which led them to concede defeat by an innings and 68 runs.

Meghalaya’s semi-final outing against Mizoram was quite closely contested. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first, putting up a meager total of 144 runs during the first innings as they lost several wickets in quick succession. However, Meghalaya faltered in their attempt to chase the total and got dismissed for just 145 runs. Mizoram batted once more and managed to score an additional 153 runs which did not deter Meghalaya as they chased it down rather quickly and emerged victorious by six wickets.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 95%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 5%

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Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Hyderabad to put on a high score before their first dismissal

Hyderabad’s opening duo has been relatively inconsistent with their performance as their partnerships have varied greatly in their past few encounters. In the past five fixtures prior to this match, Tanmay Agarwal and Rahul Singh have achieved scores of 14, 16, 449, 132 and 6 runs together. They are projected to keep their partnership alive for a longer duration and post a high opening stand in the next game.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. Out of the last four matches hosted here during the tournament, three matches have concluded in victories for the chasing side with the exception of the previous match played between Hyderabad and Nagaland which was won by the former while batting first. Moreover, the home team has had a 100% success rate at the venue in the Plate League this season. Taking all of these factors into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunny conditions on the day of the match with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 32 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Rahul Singh, Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rahul Singh, Abhirath Reddy, Sagar Chaurasia, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Palakodeti Sairam, Elligaram Sanketh, Tanay Thyagarajan.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rahul Singh Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Tilak Varma Batter Nitesh Reddy Batter Ravi Teja All-rounder Pragnay Reddy Wicket-keeper Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Palakodeti Sairam Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler Elligaram Sanketh Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has been absolutely faultless throughout the season and stayed invincible in every match leading up to the final. It would take a monumental effort to dethrone them at this point in the season.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Akash Choudhary, Arbin Singh, Raj Biswa, Bijon Dey, Ram Gurung, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev, Sanvert Kurkalang, Dippu Sangma, Larry Sangma, Arien Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Tarique Siddique, Adarsh Joshi, Yogesh Tiwari, Aryan Bora, Chengkam Sangma.

Predicted Playing XI

Raj Biswa Batter Arien Sangma Wicket-keeper Yogesh Tiwari Batter Dippu Sangma All-rounder Kishan Lyngdoh (C) Batter Jaskirat Singh Sachdev Batter Swarajeet Das Bowler Ram Gurung Batter Akash Choudhary Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Chengkam Sangma Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya has also been in reliable form but given that they were defeated by Mizoram and Hyderabad earlier in the tournament, their chances of winning the final look slim.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Hyderabad and Meghalaya met on one occasion earlier in the season which the former won in dominant fashion.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hyderabad - 1

Meghalaya - 0

Draw - 0

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Meghalaya

Hyderabad’s opening pair, Tanmay Agarwal and Rahul Singh, have put on decent opening stands in the past three matches. They have scored 14, 16 and 449 runs together in their previous three encounters. Meghalaya’s openers, Raj Biswa and Arien Sangma, have posted opening stands of 17, 24, 39, 20, 14 and 6 in their previous three outings in six innings. Based on these recent results, Hyderabad is expected to achieve a better first wicket partnership against Meghalaya.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tanmay Agarwal achieved his third century of the season against Nagaland in their previous encounter, having scored 164 runs from 192 balls, striking at 85.41. He is also the leading batsman for Hyderabad with 764 runs in six innings, including three centuries and a half-century. He could be relied upon to be their top batter once again.

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Kishan Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s skipper, leads the team’s run charts with 657 runs in ten innings so far. He was their top run scorer in both innings against Mizoram, having amassed 32 runs from 55 deliveries in the first innings and 53 runs off 77 balls in the second innings. Given his consistency, he could emerge as their standout batsman once again in the next match.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Tanay Thyagarajan stands as the leading wicket-taker for Hyderabad with a haul of 46 wickets in 12 innings. He bowled two exceptional spells against Nagaland in their last encounter - during the first innings, he captured seven wickets in 19 overs and added six wickets to his tally in 26.3 overs in the following innings. Considering this recent performance, he could be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.

Aryan Bora to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Aryan Bora has participated in a mere four innings so far and has managed to bag a whopping 22 wickets along the way. In their previous match against Mizoram, he bagged six wickets in 20.3 overs during the first innings and claimed four more wickets in 11 overs in the second innings. There is a good possibility he could remain as their leading bowler.