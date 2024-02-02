Hyderabad vs Mizoram Match Prediction HYD 99 % Chance of Winning MIZ 1 % Bet Now! Hyderabad and Mizoram are going to meet for the first time in the Ranji Trophy Plate League from February 2 to February 5, 2024. Their encounter will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Chances of Winning

Hyderabad has been absolutely faultless so far with four wins out of four matches. They absolutely decimated Arunachal Pradesh in their last match wherein they won the toss and elected to field first. Arunachal Pradesh managed to muster a total of 172 runs in the first innings, but their bowling unit was taken to the cleaners by Hyderabad’s batsmen, particularly by the top order as Tanmay Agarwal amassed a phenomenal triple century while Rahul Singh achieved a century as well. Arunachal Pradesh did not stand the slightest chance and conceded defeat by an innings and 187 runs.

Mizoram, too, had a successful outing against Meghalaya as they won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a competitive total of 359 runs in the first innings and their bowling unit managed to defend it as they dismissed Meghalaya for 281 runs. Mizoram went on to extend their lead by scoring an additional 237 runs for the loss of nine wickets, at which point they declared the innings. Meghalaya faltered in their attempt to chase it down and lost by 191 runs.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 99%

Mizoram chance of winning - 1%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Tanmay Agarwal has been Hyderabad’s most valuable asset so far considering he has accumulated 594 runs in a mere four innings, which includes two centuries and a half-century. Rahul Singh, their skipper and opening batsman, has also been excellent since he has amassed 504 runs in four innings. On the bowling front, Tanay Thyagarajan is their leading wicket-taker with a whopping 27 wickets under his belt, followed by Chama Milind who has captured 20 wickets until now.

Agni Chopra has been beyond sensational thus far with 767 runs to his credit in eight innings which is inclusive of five centuries and a century. Mohit Jangra has showcased incredible all-rounder capabilities as the second highest run scorer with 347 runs and the leading wicket-taker with 33 wickets. KC Cariappa has also managed to bag 31 wickets so far.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. Out of six test matches played at this venue, three were won by teams batting first while two were won by the chasing side. The track is more conducive for spinners due to the nature of the pitch. However, since batting first seems to be an advantage here, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Player List

Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rahul Singh, Abhirath Reddy, Sagar Chaurasia, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Palakodeti Sairam, Elligaram Sanketh, Tanay Thyagarajan.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rahul Singh (C) Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Nitesh Reddy Batter Rohit Rayudu Batter Sagar Chaurasia Wicket-keeper Elligaram Sanketh All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Chama Milind Bowler Palakodeti Sairam Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has maintained a flawless record and have not been deterred in the slightest so far. It appears as though they will carry their current form into the next game as well.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Vikash Kumar, Zothanzuala, Parvez Ahmed, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Bobby Zothansanga, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra, Remruatdika Ralte.

Predicted Playing XI

Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Zothanzuala Batter Agni Chopra Batter Lalhruaizela Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder Vikash Kumar Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder Lalhruai Ralte (C) Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler Rosiamliana Ralte Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram has experienced a mixed bag of results so far with two wins, a loss and a draw. They do not seem to be in a position to overcome Hyderabad.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Head-to-Head

Hyderabad and Mizoram are going to meet for the first time in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram

Mizoram’s openers, Jehu Anderson and Zothanzuala, were unable to post a competitive partnership in their previous encounter against Meghalaya. During the first innings, they scored just two runs together and in the next innings, their performance did not see any improvement as they only mustered two runs again. Hyderabad’s opening pair of Rahul Singh and Tanmay Agarwal, on the other hand, achieved a partnership of 449 runs in their sole innings against Arunachal Pradesh. There is a world of difference between the two pairings and it seems highly likely that Hyderabad could establish a better first wicket partnership than Mizoram.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Best Batters

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tanmay Agarwal, Hyderabad’s opening batsman, achieved a sensational triple century in their previous match against Arunachal Pradesh. He notched up 366 runs from 181 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 202.20. He has also accumulated a total of 594 runs in a mere four innings. There is a great chance he could emerge as their leading batsman once more.

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Agni Chopra has garnered a whopping 767 runs in just eight innings so far, which includes five centuries and a half-century. He scored two consecutive centuries against Meghalaya in their previous match, wherein he amassed 105 runs off 90 deliveries in the first innings and 101 runs off 71 balls in the second innings. Taking his current form into account, he could be relied upon to be their standout batsman once again.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Best Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Tanay Thyagarajan stands as Hyderabad’s top wicket-taker with a whopping 27-wicket haul in eight innings. In their previous match against Arunachal Pradesh, he captured two wickets in eleven overs during the first innings and added three more to his tally in the following innings. Considering his consistency and wicket-taking prowess, he could be anticipated to be their top bowler in the next game as well.

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

KC Cariappa is currently Mizoram’s second highest wicket-taker with 31 wickets in eight innings. In their first innings against Meghalaya, he claimed six wickets in 33.2 overs and bagged four more in the following innings in 28 overs. He is also highly economical with an overall economy rate of 2.26. He could be anticipated to remain their premier bowler.