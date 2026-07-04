Hyderabad vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Hyderabad and Mumbai will meet each other at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai for their second Ranji trophy match in the 2022-2023 season.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Mumbai, one of the most successful teams in Ranji started off their season with a comprehensive victory over Andhra Pradesh. Bowling first, they restricted AP to 238 runs, thanks to the effort of Tanush Kotian who picked 4 pickets in the 1st innings.

Tanush contributed 63 runs with the bat as well which helped Mumbai take the first-innings lead. Armaan Jaffer played brilliantly for his 116 runs helping Mumbai reach a total score of 331 runs in their first inning.

Mumbai bowlers combined to enforce batting collapse in the second innings, restricting their opponents to mere 131 runs. Needing only 40 runs to win, they achieved it with 9 wickets in hand.

On the other hand, Hyderabad did not have an encouraging start to their Ranji Trophy campaign. The batters performed exceptionally to reach 395 runs in the first innings courtesy of centuries from skipper Tanmay Agarwal and Mickil Jaiswal.

Their downfall started with the inability of the bowlers to take wickets frequently, allowing Tamil Nadu to score 510 runs and take the first-inning lead. Hyderabad managed 258 runs in their second innings and the match ended in a draw with Tamil Nadu putting up 108 runs on board in their second innings.

Let us analyse the Hyderabad vs Mumbai game further in detail.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Chance of Winning

Runners-up Mumbai started off their Ranji trophy season with a win over AP. They dominated both with the bat and the ball.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, performed well on the batting front but the inability of bowlers to strike cost them points.

Considering the next match is in BKC Mumbai where the pitch offers more assistance to the batters, we are siding with Mumbai to win the match with a 70/30 chance in their favour

Our Prediction

Mumbai, the runners-up of the previous Ranji Trophy season, will maximise the home ground advantage with a win over Hyderabad in the forthcoming match. Hyderabad will definitely put on a tough show but their efforts won’t be enough to break Mumbai’s defences.

Our prediction - Mumbai Win/Draw; Mumbai to win first innings

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Hyderabad vs Mumbai Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

After a dominating start to the season, Mumbai will play the next match their home. The batters will look to maximise the runs and bowlers will enjoy bowling at the BKC.

Hyderabad bowling has been a concern as we saw in the first match. They need to work on their strategy before facing Mumbai.

If Mumbai bats first, expect a score of more than 350 runs. As a bettor, we feel it will be safe to bet on Mumbai winning the first inning.

We expect an outright result - Mumbai to win

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The pitch in BKC Mumbai offers good bounce hence the ball will come to the bat nicely. The batters can play their shots with confidence. Expect some run fiesta and centuries from batsmen here. As the game progresses, the wear and tear will assist the spinner and they will be seen in action in the second half of the match. It is a wise choice to bat after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather at BKC Mumbai is ideal for a game of cricket. It is expected to be bright and shiny through the day and there are no chances of rain. The players could not have asked for better playing conditions.

Hyderabad Player List

Hyderabad Squad - Tanmay Agarwal (c), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prateek Reddy (wk), Mickil Jaiswal, Abhirath Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Jaweed Ali, Bhagath Varma, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Chandan Sahani, Bhavesh Seth, Tholkanti Santosh Goud, Aniketh Reddy, B Punnaiah, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud.

Hyderabadpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal Captain Ravi Teja batsman Tanay Thyagrajan Bowler Prateek Reddy Batsman Mickil Jaiswal All-rounder Abhirath Reddy batsman Rohit Rayudu Batsman Jaweed Ali Batsman Aniketh Reddy Bowler B Punnaiah Bowler Kartikeya Kak All-rounder

Hyderabad Team Form

Tanmay Agarwal will continue leading Hyderabad team. Tanmay and Mickil were the outperformers for this Hyderabad team in the first match. Thyagrajan’s all-around performance got appreciation from the team members and expectations are high.

The area where the Hyderabad team needs to work is their bowling department. If the bowlers are unable to pick regular wickets against Mumbai they are in for trouble. Kartikeya Kak can be a stand-out performer for Hyderabad.

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Squad - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Musheer Khan, Mohit Awasthi, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande. Siddharth Raut, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge.

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ajinkya Rahane Captain Prithvi Shaw Batsman Yashashvi Jaiswal Batsman Sarfaraz Khan Batsman Hardik Tamore All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Siddharth Raut Bowler Arman Jaffer Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Ajinkya and his men have kicked off in style. The batting attack was led by Arman Jaffer who played well for 116 runs. Skipper Rahane also contributed with the bat and looked in good shape.

Mumbai will be expecting some partnership from the opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Tanush Kotian was the stand-out performer for Mumbai who contributed with the bat as well as the ball in Mumbai’s victory.

The bowling attack is at their pick and they executed their plans to perfection. Every bowler added their name to the scoresheet and they are expected to continue the same.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Head to Head

Mumbai has won two of the last 5 head-to-head matches while Hyderabad has one win to their name. The remaining two matches ended in a draw.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Mumbai to win the game is 1.40, while for Hyderabad it's 2.25. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Top Team Batsman

Yashashvi Jaiswal looked good in his 45 runs first innings and remained unbeaten in the second innings with 17 runs. He can be explosive at the top for Mumbai and score three digits.

Skipper Tanmay Agarwal was the top scorer for Hyderabad in the first match. He played exceptionally in both innings. He is again expected to be the top scorer for Hyderabad.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Top Team Bowlers

Tanush Kotian contributed with both the bat and the ball. He picked up 6 wickets combined in the first match. We expect him to take four or more wickets in the upcoming match as well.

Tanay Thyagrajan is our top pick from this Hyderabad team. He can pick three for more wickets in the match.