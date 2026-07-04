Hyderabad vs Nagaland Match Prediction

In the Plate Group Semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Hyderabad and Nagaland will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, from February 9, 2024. Hyderabad were the most dominant side in the Plate Group this season, having won all five games convincingly, securing a total of 34 points.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Hyderabad were all force this year. Sure, it was plate group and they are better than that, but the way they showed their dominance this season, you could be incredibly sure of one thing that is a Hyderabad win in the next game. In the form of Tanmay Agarwal, they have got their star batter scoring runs at a free will.

Nagaland, on the other hand, weren’t very impressive, having secured just 14 points along the way and were at the fourth position on the table. They hold no chance against Hyderabad - that too, at the latter’s home venue of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. So what are you thinking then?

HYD’s chance of winning is 99%

NAG’s chance of winning is 1%

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Hyderabad vs Nagaland Betting Tips

From Rahul Singh to Tanmay Agarwal, Hyderabad have a strong batting order that capitalise on brilliant individual performances. They have scored over 600 runs in the league already and buzzing to add more in the Plate Group semi-final that starts from February 9. Sumit Kumar has been sensational for Nagaland too - so he can score enough runs as well.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2010, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal has hosted 49 matches with the batting first team winning eight games as compared to 12 games won by the batting second side. The average first innings score at the venue is 361/10, but the average first innings winning score is 388/10.

Weather Report

Hyderabad people are enjoying pretty good weather in the lead up to the match and the wicket is also going to be very true in nature as a result. The ground hosted the match between India and England a couple of weeks ago and throughout the match, it seemed favourable for batting. There is not a huge cloud cover in place.

Hyderabad Player List

Tanmay Agarwal, Gahlaut Rahul Singh (c), Chama V Milind, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rohit Rayudu, Pragnay Reddy (wk), Chandan Sahani, Elligaram Sanketh, K Nitesh Reddy, Kartikeya Kak, Palakodeti Saketh Sairam , Sagar Chaurasia, Tilak Varma, Abhirath Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Gahlaut Rahul Singh Batter Chama V Milind Batter Telukupalli Ravi Teja All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Batter Rohit Rayudu Batter Pragnay Reddy Wicket-keeper Chandan Sahani Bowler Elligaram Sanketh Bowler K Nitesh Reddy Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad have been killing it in the Plate Group and have proven why they have been way more than being a Plate side. They won all five of their encounters in the Ranji Trophy, adding a heavenly dose to it.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Sumit Kumar (wk), Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Chopise Hopongkyu, Joshua Ozukum, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Nzanthung Mozhui, Yugandhar Singh, Sepichem Jingru, Vishal Sahani

Predicted Playing XI

Rongsen Jonathan Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Jaganath Sinivas Batter Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Tahmeed Rahman All-rounder Moakumzuk Tzudir Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler Joshua Ozukum Bowler Karan Tewatiya Bowler Khrievitso Kense Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

In the Plate Group League stage, Nagaland could only secure two wins from five matches and ended up at the fourth position on the six-team points table. They were saved every time by Sumit Kumar, but for them to pose big challenge as a team, a proper step-up is needed. Do they have it in them?

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Head-To-Head

Hyderabad and Nagaland have played only once previously - that too earlier this season - in which Hyderabad won by an innings and 194 runs at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur. The result of the upcoming game is a foregone conclusion too.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Betting Odds

You can’t let go of Tanmay Agarwal. He has been an absolute force in the Ranji Trophy, and especially since that record-breaking triple-century against Arunachal Pradesh in Hyderabad, he has been the prime centre of attraction. You can also put your money on Chandan Shahni to do well. Tanay Thyagarajan, with the ball, has been the biggest source of wickets for Hyderabad, so we can bet on him to expect that wickets will keep on adding to the verses.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Best Batters

Rahul Singh to be Hyderabad’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rahul Singh has been the most consistent batter in the Plate Group Ranji Trophy, having amassed 612 runs from five innings at an average of 122.40. Just imagine the craziness. He is just behind Agni Chopra in terms of the highest runs scored in the ongoing tournament. So how can you leave him out?

Sumit Kunar to be Nagaland’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nagaland wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar has been in sensational form for his side, scoring 408 runs at an average of 58.28 in the Ranji Trophy. While Nagaland have been underperforming, Sumit Kumar stood as the only beacon of hope - making run-scoring really fun.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Best Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tanay Thyagarajan has 33 wickets in five Ranji Trophy matches, at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 21.24. He has a best bowling innings figure of 6/25, which tells you wicket-taking has become a certainty for him. I can’t really not bet on him knowing that he poses a strong affinity to deliver for the side and for us, the punters.

Imliwati Lemtur to be Nagaland's best bowler (Parimatch)

Imliwati Lemtur has 107 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and is the most successful Nagaland bowler in their history. He has 20 wickets in five matches this season, at an average of 20.90 and an economy rate of 3.29. Map that with his career bowling average of 31.34, you see a bowler delivering with incredible consistency.