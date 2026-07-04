Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Hyderabad is all set to take on Saurashtra in their fifth group stage match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on 10th January 2023 in Hyderabad. Both of these teams are a part of Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

This has been a disastrous season for the Hyderabad team as they haven’t won even a single game in this edition of the Ranji Trophy. Out of the four matches they have played, they have lost three and drawn only one. They are at the bottom of the points table with just 1 point from four games.

Their previous match was another humiliating defeat for them as they lost to Andhra Pradesh by a huge margin. They started the match well as they bundled out Andhra Pradesh for just 135 runs and had a golden opportunity to seal the match in the first innings only. But their batters failed terribly and were all out for just 197. Andhra Pradesh made a mockery of Hyderabad’s bowling in the second innings as they scored 462 runs setting a target of 401 runs for Hyderabad. In pursuit of chasing the target, Hyderabad got all out for 246 on the fourth day.

Tanmay Agarwal has been the only positive for Hyderabad this season as far as the batting department is concerned. He has scored a lot of runs for them and is among the top-10 run scorers of this edition of the Ranji Trophy after four matches. Kartikeya Kak and T Ravi Teja have bowled really well this season and would want to continue this form to save their team from some humiliation.

Saurashtra on the other hand is sitting at the top of the points table after four matches in the group stage. They are unbeaten in this tournament till now as they have won two and drawn the other two matches that they have played this season. They have a total of 19 points to their name.

In their previous match, Saurashtra toyed with Delhi as they beat them by an inning and 214 runs. Delhi batting first was bundled out for just 133 runs, thanks to some exceptional fast bowling from Jaydev Unadkat. In response to this, Saurashtra made 574-8 and declared the innings. Delhi was again all out for just 227 runs and couldn’t even come close to Saurashtra’s first innings score even after both innings.

Harvik Desai and Arpit Vasavada have been Saurashtra’s best batters in this ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy. All the other batters have also contributed and complemented these two well. With the return of Unadkat and Pujara, this team is looking stronger than ever. D Jadeja has bowled beautifully this season till now.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the upcoming first vs last position match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Saurashtra even though playing at an away ground is in a far better position and has far more confidence than Hyderabad. The form is also with the Saurashtra team and is looking very ferocious and lethal. Considering all these factors, we would like to rule this match in favour of Saurashtra with a winning chance of 80/20.

Our Prediction

Given the current season’s performances and the form of the team, it is a no-brainer to predict the winner of this match. Saurashtra will dominate the whole match unless, of course, Hyderabad produces some magical team performance.

Our Prediction - Saurashtra to win the match.

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Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Predictions & Betting Tips 2023

Saurashtra is once again expected to go all guns blazing and put up a show against Hyderabad with their captain Jaydev Unadkat in top form and batting looking as solid as ever.

Hyderabad on the other hand has nothing to lose now as they are eliminated from this season of the Ranji Trophy. They would want to finish the season on a high though.

If Saurashtra bats first, expect the first innings score to be around 420-450 whereas if Hyderabad bats first the first innings score would be around 250-280.

Final Prediction – Saurashtra to win the match.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The pitch in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a slow pitch with little grass on it. Bowlers get assistance from the pitch as the match progresses as it becomes slow and cracks open up.

Hence, it will be a wise decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be moderate with a chance of rain. We might see a delay or some interruption due to rain in the match. The conditions along with the pitch will favour the bowlers more in the test match.

Hyderabad Player List

Hyderabad Squad – Tanmay Agarwal (c), T Ravi Teja, Prateek Reddy, Tanay Thyagarajan, Mickil Jaiswal, Abhirath Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Jaweed Ali, Bhagath Varma, Chinntla Rakshann R, Chandan Sahani, Bhavesh Seth, Tholkanti Santosh Goud, Aniketh Reddy, B Punnaiah, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud, Alankrit Agarwal.

Hyderabadpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal (c) Batter Alankrit Agarwal Batter Bhagath Varma All-rounder Bhavesh Seth (wk) Batter Chandan Sahni Batter T Ravi Teja Bowler Rohit Rayudu Batsman Chinntla Rakshann R Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Mehrotra Shashank Bowler Kartikeya Kak Batter

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has been in very poor form this season as they haven’t won a single match till now. They are almost eliminated from this season’s Ranji Trophy race. They have disappointed their fans in all departments of the game. It will take a magical effort from their side to beat Saurashtra.

Captain Tanmay Agarwal would once again need to step up and score runs for the team hoping that other batters will also complement him. T Ravi Teja needs to continue his top bowling form in order to make his team win their first match of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra Squad – Jay Gohil, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (c), D A Jadeja, Y Dodiya, Chetan Sakariya, K Patel, Snell Patel, Tarang Gohel, Devang Karamta, Navneet Vora.

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jaydev Unadkat (c) Bowler Harvik Desai Batter Sheldon Jackson Batsman D A Jadeja Bowler Chirag Jani Bowler Prerak Mankad All-rounder Chetan Sakariya Bowler Jay Gohil Batter Devang Karamta Bowler Arpit Vasavada Batter Samarth Vyas Batter

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has played an exceptional brand of cricket till now in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. They have won crucial stages in the match which has helped them win two out of their four matches. they would want to continue this form and reach the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy. The trophy is well within their reach if they continue their form.

Captain Jaydev Unadkat came back in the last match after fulfilling his national duty and made a great comeback. He took a hat-trick in the first over itself and finished the innings with 8 wickets. He is also getting great support from Jadeja in the bowling department. Arpit Vasavada has handled the batting department well and would want to continue his form.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Hyderabad winning the game is 3.74, while for Saurashtra it is 1.25. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Top Team Batsman

Tanmay Agarwal will once again be the batter to watch out for from Hyderabad’s perspective. He would be looking for a big score in this match.

Arpit Vasavada is expected to be Saurashtra’s best batter in this match as well.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Top Team Bowlers

T Ravi Teja is our top bowler pick from Hyderabad’s camp. He can pick four or more wickets in the match. Saurashtra will have to do some extra preparations in order to face this bowler.

All eyes once again will be on Jaydev Unadkat as he will once again look to dismantle the opponent’s batting line-up in the beginning only.