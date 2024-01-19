Hyderabad vs Sikkim Match Prediction HYD 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 In the 56th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Sikkim and Hyderabad will clash in a first-class game. The game is scheduled to be played at NexGen Cricket And Fitness Academy, Hyderabad on January 19, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Hyderabad vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Sikkim had a good season last year and finished second in the Plate group with three wins and a loss. However, the team are having a much better campaign this season where they managed to win both their games so far. With two wins, the team is placed at the second place of the Plate group. They have 13 points and a net run rate of -0.047.

Hyderabad finished at the bottom of their group table last year with no wins in the competition. They were pushed to the Plate Group this year and had a good start in the competition with two consecutive wins in the competition. With two wins, Hyderabad (India) are placed at the top of their group table with 13 points and a net run rate of +1.733. They registered a huge win in the last game and will be expected to carry on their momentum.

Sikkim's chance of winning: 1%

Hyderabad’s chance of winning: 99%

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Hyderabad vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Hyderabad to score low before 1st dismissal

Hyderabad won both their games so far with impressive performances in the batting department. However, their opening order has failed to leave a mark in the two games. Tanmay Agarwal batted well in the two games but the problem arises in picking the suitable partner for him. He was partnered with Rohit Rayudu who lost his wicket pretty early in the 1st game of the competition. Abhirath Reddy stepped in place of Rayudu but did not produce any different result. The team posted 8 & 6 runs before losing their first wicket in the two games. This indicates the form of the openers and will most likely lose an early wicket in the next game.

Hyderabad vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

Looking at the surface conditions in Hyderabad, the team winning the toss should opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain cloudy.

Sikkim Player List

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ashish Thapa, Chandra Chettri, James Lepcha, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang

Predicted Playing XI

Pankaj Kumar Rawat Batter Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Ashish Thapa Batter Nilesh Lamichaney (C) Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Saurav Prasad Batter Ankur Malik Bowler Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Chandra Chettri Bowler Bijay Prasad Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

After two wins, Sikkim will face a hard challenge in the next game against Hyderabad. They won their last game against Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 288 runs.

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Abhirath Reddy, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Nitesh Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Pragnay Reddy, Chama Milind, Elligaram Sanketh, Kartikeya Kak, Palakodeti Sairam.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy All-rounder Rahul Singh Gahlaut (c) Batter Palakodeti Sairam Bowler Nitesh Reddy Batter Ravi Teja All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Rohit Rayudu Batter Pragnay Reddy Wicket-keeper Chama Milind Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad won their last game against Meghalaya by an innings and 81 runs. Their batting and bowling order look in good form.

Hyderabad vs Sikkim Head-to-Head Record

Hyderabad and Sikkim have not contested once in the format. This will be their first First-class game against each other.

Sikkim Won: 0

Hyderabad Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hyderabad vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Hyderabad met with Meghalaya in their last game. Hyderabad is dominating the plate group with their strong batting and bowling order. Meghalaya batted first and scored 111 runs in their innings. Hyderabad replied with 346 runs that seemed a very tough task for the team to chase and present the final target for the opponents. Meghalaya failed to do so and posted 154 runs, losing the game by an innings and 81 runs. There were many impressive bowling performances. Palakodeti Sairam and Tanay Thyagarajan picked 5 wickets in the game whereas Ravi Teja picked 4 wickets in total. Rohit Rayudu was impressive with the bat with an unbeaten score of 124 runs. Chandan Sahani chipped in 52 runs.

On the other hand, Sikkim brawled against Arunachal Pradesh in their previous outing. It was a fairly easy game to conquer as Sikkim presented a very strong batting and bowling front. Sikkim batted first and scored 544 runs in the game. There were several centuries from the Sikkim batters. Nilesh Lamichaney (103), Saurav Prasad (119) and Ankur Malik (100*) were the best batters in the game. However, the total was too overwhelming for AP who only posted 98 & 158 runs in their two innings and lost the game by an innings and 288 runs. Ankur Malik and Palzor Tamang picked 5 wickets each.

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Hyderabad vs Sikkim Top Batters

Nilesh Lamichaney to be the top batter for Sikkim

Nilesh Lamichaney is an aggressive top order batter in the Sikkim squad. He scored 103 off 189 balls in the last game against Arunachal Pradesh. He will be expected to score a bundle of runs for the team in the upcoming clash against Hyderabad.

Rohit Rayudu to be Hyderabad's top batter

Rohit Rayudu was the best batter for Hyderabad in the previous game. He smashed an unbeaten 124 off 216 balls in the game against Meghalaya. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Hyderabad vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Ankur Malik to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Ankur Malik was fantastic with the bat and the ball in the last game. He was able to pick 5 wickets in the last game and leaked very less runs. He will be instrumental in the bowling order of the team in the next game.

Tanay Thyagarajan to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Tanay Thyagarajan is an impressive addition in Hyderabad's bowling order. He has picked 13 wickets for the team in 4 innings. He picked 5 wickets in his last game against Meghalaya.