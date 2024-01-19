Hyderabad vs Sikkim Match Prediction
HYD
99%
Chance of Winning
SIK
1%
Test
NexGen Cricket And Fitness Academy
Facts:
- Hyderabad occupy the 1st place in the group table whereas Sikkim are placed at the second position.
- Sikkim and Hyderabad have not clashed once in the format.
Hyderabad vs Sikkim Chance of Winning
Sikkim had a good season last year and finished second in the Plate group with three wins and a loss. However, the team are having a much better campaign this season where they managed to win both their games so far. With two wins, the team is placed at the second place of the Plate group. They have 13 points and a net run rate of -0.047.
Hyderabad finished at the bottom of their group table last year with no wins in the competition. They were pushed to the Plate Group this year and had a good start in the competition with two consecutive wins in the competition. With two wins, Hyderabad (India) are placed at the top of their group table with 13 points and a net run rate of +1.733. They registered a huge win in the last game and will be expected to carry on their momentum.
- Sikkim's chance of winning: 1%
- Hyderabad’s chance of winning: 99%
Hyderabad vs Sikkim Betting Tips
Hyderabad to score low before 1st dismissal
Hyderabad won both their games so far with impressive performances in the batting department. However, their opening order has failed to leave a mark in the two games. Tanmay Agarwal batted well in the two games but the problem arises in picking the suitable partner for him. He was partnered with Rohit Rayudu who lost his wicket pretty early in the 1st game of the competition. Abhirath Reddy stepped in place of Rayudu but did not produce any different result. The team posted 8 & 6 runs before losing their first wicket in the two games. This indicates the form of the openers and will most likely lose an early wicket in the next game.
Hyderabad vs Sikkim Toss Prediction
Looking at the surface conditions in Hyderabad, the team winning the toss should opt to bat first here.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain cloudy.
Sikkim Player List
Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ashish Thapa, Chandra Chettri, James Lepcha, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pankaj Kumar Rawat
|
Batter
|
Arun Chettri
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashish Thapa
|
Batter
|
Nilesh Lamichaney (C)
|
Batter
|
Sumit Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Palzor Tamang
|
All-rounder
|
Saurav Prasad
|
Batter
|
Ankur Malik
|
Bowler
|
Lee Yong Lepcha
|
Bowler
|
Chandra Chettri
|
Bowler
|
Bijay Prasad
|
Bowler
Sikkim Team Form
After two wins, Sikkim will face a hard challenge in the next game against Hyderabad. They won their last game against Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 288 runs.
Hyderabad Player List
Tilak Varma (c), Abhirath Reddy, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Nitesh Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Pragnay Reddy, Chama Milind, Elligaram Sanketh, Kartikeya Kak, Palakodeti Sairam.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanmay Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Abhirath Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Singh Gahlaut (c)
|
Batter
|
Palakodeti Sairam
|
Bowler
|
Nitesh Reddy
|
Batter
|
Ravi Teja
|
All-rounder
|
Tanay Thyagarajan
|
Bowler
|
Rohit Rayudu
|
Batter
|
Pragnay Reddy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chama Milind
|
Bowler
|
Kartikeya Kak
|
Bowler
Hyderabad Team Form
Hyderabad won their last game against Meghalaya by an innings and 81 runs. Their batting and bowling order look in good form.
Hyderabad vs Sikkim Head-to-Head Record
Hyderabad and Sikkim have not contested once in the format. This will be their first First-class game against each other.
- Sikkim Won: 0
- Hyderabad Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Hyderabad vs Sikkim Betting Odds
Hyderabad met with Meghalaya in their last game. Hyderabad is dominating the plate group with their strong batting and bowling order. Meghalaya batted first and scored 111 runs in their innings. Hyderabad replied with 346 runs that seemed a very tough task for the team to chase and present the final target for the opponents. Meghalaya failed to do so and posted 154 runs, losing the game by an innings and 81 runs. There were many impressive bowling performances. Palakodeti Sairam and Tanay Thyagarajan picked 5 wickets in the game whereas Ravi Teja picked 4 wickets in total. Rohit Rayudu was impressive with the bat with an unbeaten score of 124 runs. Chandan Sahani chipped in 52 runs.
On the other hand, Sikkim brawled against Arunachal Pradesh in their previous outing. It was a fairly easy game to conquer as Sikkim presented a very strong batting and bowling front. Sikkim batted first and scored 544 runs in the game. There were several centuries from the Sikkim batters. Nilesh Lamichaney (103), Saurav Prasad (119) and Ankur Malik (100*) were the best batters in the game. However, the total was too overwhelming for AP who only posted 98 & 158 runs in their two innings and lost the game by an innings and 288 runs. Ankur Malik and Palzor Tamang picked 5 wickets each.
Hyderabad vs Sikkim
Test
NexGen Cricket And Fitness Academy, null
Hyderabad vs Sikkim Top Batters
Nilesh Lamichaney to be the top batter for Sikkim
Nilesh Lamichaney is an aggressive top order batter in the Sikkim squad. He scored 103 off 189 balls in the last game against Arunachal Pradesh. He will be expected to score a bundle of runs for the team in the upcoming clash against Hyderabad.
Rohit Rayudu to be Hyderabad's top batter
Rohit Rayudu was the best batter for Hyderabad in the previous game. He smashed an unbeaten 124 off 216 balls in the game against Meghalaya. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.
Hyderabad vs Sikkim Top Bowlers
Ankur Malik to be the top bowler for Sikkim
Ankur Malik was fantastic with the bat and the ball in the last game. He was able to pick 5 wickets in the last game and leaked very less runs. He will be instrumental in the bowling order of the team in the next game.
Tanay Thyagarajan to be the top bowler for Hyderabad
Tanay Thyagarajan is an impressive addition in Hyderabad's bowling order. He has picked 13 wickets for the team in 4 innings. He picked 5 wickets in his last game against Meghalaya.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hyderabad
- Sikkim to win the match @ 17.00 (Parimatch)
- Hyderabad to win the match @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch