Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu will take on each other for their first match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on 13th December. Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad form a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Tamil Nadu has won twice in the Ranji Trophy and finished runner-up 9 times, while Hyderabad on the other hand has also won the Ranji Trophy twice and finished runner-up 3 times.

Tamil Nadu finished third in the Elite Group H of the last edition of the Ranji Trophy with just 6 points to their name and not a single win. Hyderabad on the other hand also could not make it past the group stage and won 2 of the 3 matches played.

Here we are with our analysis of Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu is one of the most successful teams in the Ranji Trophy. The squad looks in good touch. They had a great run last season, finishing as the runners-up

Hyderabad on the other hand did not make it past the group stage. They are a tough opponent, but Tamil Nadu is clearly the better of the two teams.

Both the teams are equally strong but we lean more towards Tamil Nadu with a 70/30 chance to win the game given the overall form.

Our Prediction

Tamil Nadu was among the 12 teams out of 39 who didn’t win a single game in the previous Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, Hyderabad will be playing in their backyard, Hyderabad has an experienced squad to handle various challenges. Hence, we backing Hyderabad to win this match.

Our prediction - Hyderabad Win

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Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Team Tamil Nadu looks in great touch. They are performing in all departments. The team performed well in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy but lost in the quarter-final against Saurashtra.

Hyderabad on the other hand also performed well and won the same number of matches as Tamil Nadu in the league stage but couldn’t qualify for the next round due to lesser points.

We expect an intense four-day play and the match to end in the favour of Hyderabad. Hyderabad is expected to take the first-innings lead in their home ground and gain more points in this match.

We expect Hyderabad to win.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is very suitable for batting for 2 to 3 days. Spin bowlers rules on this pitch as they get help from the pitch in the last days of the Test match because on the third and fourth day, due to the foot marks of the bowlers, the ball starts to turn more. Hence, it is a wise decision to bowl first after winning the toss. Remember, first-inning victory is also an important factor in Ranji Trophy matches.

Weather Report

The weather at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to be partly cloudy. There is a slight chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 32*C and winds at 23 km/hr. The seamers might get some swing with the new ball due to the wind.

Hyderabad Player List

Hyderabad Squad - Abhirath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal(captain), Aniket Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Bhavesh Seth, Ajay Dev Goud, Tholkanti Goud, Mickil Jaiswal, Jaweed Ali, Kartikeya Kak, Prateek Reddy, B Punnaiah, Rakshan Readdi, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan.

Hyderabadpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal Captain Abhirath Reddy Batsman Rohit Rayudu Batsman Bhagath Varma Batsman Ajay Dev Goud All-rounder Mickil Jaiswal All-rounder Rakshan Readdi Bowler Ravi Teja All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Prateek Reddy Batsman Kartikeya Kak All-rounder

HyderabadTeam Form

Hyderabad will be led by Tanmay Agarwal. They will not have Hanuman Vihari in their team as he is now in Andhra. Tanmay Agarwal along with Prateek Reddy will now have to take their team ahead in the tournament.

Mickil Jaiswal and Ravi Teja will take charge of the bowling line for Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Team has the momentum and will look forward to gaining it again early on in the tournament. The team has won 4 of the last 5 matches which is a good indication. Overall, the squad looks settled and is up for the upcoming fixture.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Tamil Nadu Squad - B Indrajith (captain), R Sai Kishore (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturvedi, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk), Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, L Vignesh, Trilok Nag

Tamil Nadu Predicted Playing XI

Vijay Shankar is not the captain of the team anymore and Tamil Nadu will be led by Baba Indrajith

Player Name Role Baba Indrajith Captain Sai Sudharshan Batsman N Jagadeesan Batsman Pradosh Paul Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Aparajith All-rounder Ravi Sai Kishore Bowler Aswin Crist Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler H Trilok Nag Bowler Affan Khader All-rounder

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Baba Indrajith and his men have the potential to turn things around. Tamil Nadu didn’t perform well in the previous Ranji Trophy under the captaincy of Vijay Shankar. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Baba Indrajith showed everyone what he is capable of being the captain of the team. He will be supported by Vijay Shankar in the next game.

The bowling attack will be managed by Ravi Sai Kishore who performed brilliantly in the IPL. Aswin Crist is a player to watch out for. He has been phenomenal with both the bat and ball for Tamil Nadu.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Hyderabad to win the game is 1.55, while for Tamil Nadu it's 2.20. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Top Team Batsman

N Jagadeesan was the highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 830 runs. He is in a destructive form and can carry his form in the Ranji Trophy as well. He can top score for Tamil Nadu in this match.

Rohit Rayudu is the man to watch out for in Hyderabad. He was the top performer of the Hyderabad team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 490 runs in 7 matches at an average of 81.67. He needs to get going if Hyderabad wants to compete with Tamil Nadu.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Top Team Bowlers

Ravi Sai Kishore who performed exceptionally in the IPL will look forward to doing the same for Tamil Nadu in the forthcoming game. He can take more than 3 wickets in the game.

Mickil Jaiswal is our top pick from the Hyderabad camp. Expect him to take two or more wickets in the match.