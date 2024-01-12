JAK (Jammu and Kashmir) vs DEL (Delhi) Match Prediction JAK 34 % Chance of Winning DEL 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi take centre stage in the second round of fixtures of the 2023 Ranji Trophy at the Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 12 at 9:30 AM IST.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Chance of Winning

Jammu and Kashmir head into this fixture after a disappointing campaign last year. In the last campaign, J&K bagged one win in seven matches and ended up seventh on the table. This season, J&K did not have a great start to the campaign as they were bowled out with 100 runs on the scoreboard and still managed to walk away with points as the game got suspended due to rain.

Delhi struggled for consistency last year as they bagged two wins in seven games and ended up sixth on the table. Delhi could not have had a worst start this year as they were outplayed by Puducherry in the opening game this season. Puducherry won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Delhi are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Jammu and Kashmir’s chances of winning - 34%

Delhi’s chances of winning - 66%

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shubham Pundir did not get a good run in the team last season, one of the main reasons for that was his failures in opportunities that were given to him as he averaged 12.5 runs in the last campaign. In the opening game, once against Pundir failed to show up as he got out in the first ball. We believe Pundir would struggle to score once again in the upcoming game against a quality bowling attack.

Yash Dhull had a pretty ordinary campaign last term as he ended up scoring 270 runs in six matches with an average of 27. Dhull failed to show up in the opening game this season against Puducherry as he scored two off 14 balls in the first innings which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

We expect cloudy weather conditions in the first two games which could play a key role in this game. Regardless of what the historic data states about the pitch, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.

Jammu and Kashmir News & Player List

Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Abhinav Puri, Shubham Khajuria (c), Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Umran Malik, Umar Nazir Mir, Sahil Lotra, Rohit K Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Waseem Bashir

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Puri Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Vivrant Sharma Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Sahil Lotra Batter Lone Nasir Muzaffar All-rounder Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Umar Nazir Mir Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir had a torrid campaign last season as they ended up with one win in seven games and finished seventh on the table. The opening game against Himachal Pradesh ended up in a draw as the game got suspended due to rain.

Delhi News & Player List

Delhi Player List

Yash Dhull (c), Harsh Tyagi, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Himanshu Chauhan, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Anuj Rawat, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Kuldip Yadav, Vaibhav Kandpal, Divij Mehra, Vaibhav Sharma, Prince Choudhary, Tishant Dabla, Gagan Vats, Arpit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dhull Batter Himmat Singh Batter Vaibhav Rawal Batter Kshitiz Sharma Batter Lakshay Thareja Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Himanshu Chauhan Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up sixth on the table. This year they have kickstarted their campaign with a loss against Puducherry as they were outplayed in the game.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Head to Head

Delhi has dominated this fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. In 40 matches between the two sides, Delhi has 37 wins. Both sides would go head to head for the first time in 23 years which makes this an interesting proposition.

Total Matches: 40

Jammu and Kashmir: 0

Delhi: 37

Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi go head to head for the first time in Ranji Trophy in 23 years. The gulf in quality between the two sides is pretty evident and this could very much turn into a one sided affair. J&K were lucky to survive the opening game against Himachal Pradesh as rain interrupted the proceedings and eventually the match was called off. J&K batted first at the venue and were bowled out with 100 runs on the scoreboard. J&K managed an opening partnership of six runs in the game. On the other hand, Delhi got outplayed in the opening game against Puducherry as they were beaten in the opening fixture. Delhi openers failed in the first innings as they could only post a six run opening stand but in the second innings they managed an opening stand of 39 runs. Looking at the quality of both sides, we believe Delhi would have a better opening partnership in the game.

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Top Team Batters

Fazil Rashid to be Jammu and Kashmir’s top batter

Fazil Rashid was one of the four batsmen who scored in double digits in the opening game against Himachal Pradesh as J&K were bowled out with 100 runs on the scorecard. Last season, Rashid was one of the most consistent batsmen for his side as he scored 268 and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s top batter

This could be the year Ayush Badoni makes his mark for Delhi in this tournament. Badoni only played three matches last season but in four innings he scored 231 with an average of 57.75 which included a century. Even though Ayush Badoni had a below par performance in the opening game, he would be our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Top Team Bowlers

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu and Kashmir’s top bowler

Abid Mushtaq was the stand out player for J&K as he had a phenomenal campaign last term. Mushtaq was the shining light in what was a disappointing campaign for J&K as he ended up with 32 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hrithik Shokeen to be Delhi’s top bowler

With 13 wickets in five matches, Hrithik Shokeen had a decent tournament last year with Delhi. This season, Shokeen has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as in the opening game against Puducherry he ended up with 4/46 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.