JAK (Jammu and Kashmir) vs DEL (Delhi) Match Prediction
JAK
34%
Chance of Winning
DEL
66%
Test
Hostel Ground JKCA
Facts:
- Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi go head to head for the first time in 23 years in this competition.
- With 32 wickets, Abid Mushtaq was the leading wicket taker for Jammu and Kashmir in the last campaign.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Chance of Winning
Jammu and Kashmir head into this fixture after a disappointing campaign last year. In the last campaign, J&K bagged one win in seven matches and ended up seventh on the table. This season, J&K did not have a great start to the campaign as they were bowled out with 100 runs on the scoreboard and still managed to walk away with points as the game got suspended due to rain.
Delhi struggled for consistency last year as they bagged two wins in seven games and ended up sixth on the table. Delhi could not have had a worst start this year as they were outplayed by Puducherry in the opening game this season. Puducherry won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Delhi are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Jammu and Kashmir’s chances of winning - 34%
- Delhi’s chances of winning - 66%
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Shubham Pundir did not get a good run in the team last season, one of the main reasons for that was his failures in opportunities that were given to him as he averaged 12.5 runs in the last campaign. In the opening game, once against Pundir failed to show up as he got out in the first ball. We believe Pundir would struggle to score once again in the upcoming game against a quality bowling attack.
Yash Dhull had a pretty ordinary campaign last term as he ended up scoring 270 runs in six matches with an average of 27. Dhull failed to show up in the opening game this season against Puducherry as he scored two off 14 balls in the first innings which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction
We expect cloudy weather conditions in the first two games which could play a key role in this game. Regardless of what the historic data states about the pitch, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.
Jammu and Kashmir News & Player List
Jammu and Kashmir Player List
Abhinav Puri, Shubham Khajuria (c), Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Umran Malik, Umar Nazir Mir, Sahil Lotra, Rohit K Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Waseem Bashir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhinav Puri
|
Batter
|
Shubham Khajuria
|
Batter
|
Vivrant Sharma
|
Batter
|
Shubham Pundir
|
Batter
|
Fazil Rashid
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Sahil Lotra
|
Batter
|
Lone Nasir Muzaffar
|
All-rounder
|
Abid Mushtaq
|
All-rounder
|
Umar Nazir Mir
|
Bowler
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
Jammu and Kashmir Team Form
Jammu and Kashmir had a torrid campaign last season as they ended up with one win in seven games and finished seventh on the table. The opening game against Himachal Pradesh ended up in a draw as the game got suspended due to rain.
Delhi News & Player List
Delhi Player List
Yash Dhull (c), Harsh Tyagi, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Himanshu Chauhan, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Anuj Rawat, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Kuldip Yadav, Vaibhav Kandpal, Divij Mehra, Vaibhav Sharma, Prince Choudhary, Tishant Dabla, Gagan Vats, Arpit Rana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yash Dhull
|
Batter
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Rawal
|
Batter
|
Kshitiz Sharma
|
Batter
|
Lakshay Thareja
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
All-rounder
|
Navdeep Saini
|
Bowler
|
Hrithik Shokeen
|
All-rounder
|
Harsh Tyagi
|
All-rounder
|
Himanshu Chauhan
|
Bowler
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
Delhi Team Form
Delhi had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up sixth on the table. This year they have kickstarted their campaign with a loss against Puducherry as they were outplayed in the game.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Head to Head
Delhi has dominated this fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. In 40 matches between the two sides, Delhi has 37 wins. Both sides would go head to head for the first time in 23 years which makes this an interesting proposition.
Total Matches: 40
Jammu and Kashmir: 0
Delhi: 37
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Betting Odds
Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi go head to head for the first time in Ranji Trophy in 23 years. The gulf in quality between the two sides is pretty evident and this could very much turn into a one sided affair. J&K were lucky to survive the opening game against Himachal Pradesh as rain interrupted the proceedings and eventually the match was called off. J&K batted first at the venue and were bowled out with 100 runs on the scoreboard. J&K managed an opening partnership of six runs in the game. On the other hand, Delhi got outplayed in the opening game against Puducherry as they were beaten in the opening fixture. Delhi openers failed in the first innings as they could only post a six run opening stand but in the second innings they managed an opening stand of 39 runs. Looking at the quality of both sides, we believe Delhi would have a better opening partnership in the game.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi
Test
Hostel Ground JKCA, null
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Top Team Batters
Fazil Rashid to be Jammu and Kashmir’s top batter
Fazil Rashid was one of the four batsmen who scored in double digits in the opening game against Himachal Pradesh as J&K were bowled out with 100 runs on the scorecard. Last season, Rashid was one of the most consistent batsmen for his side as he scored 268 and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s top batter
This could be the year Ayush Badoni makes his mark for Delhi in this tournament. Badoni only played three matches last season but in four innings he scored 231 with an average of 57.75 which included a century. Even though Ayush Badoni had a below par performance in the opening game, he would be our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi Top Team Bowlers
Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu and Kashmir’s top bowler
Abid Mushtaq was the stand out player for J&K as he had a phenomenal campaign last term. Mushtaq was the shining light in what was a disappointing campaign for J&K as he ended up with 32 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hrithik Shokeen to be Delhi’s top bowler
With 13 wickets in five matches, Hrithik Shokeen had a decent tournament last year with Delhi. This season, Shokeen has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as in the opening game against Puducherry he ended up with 4/46 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi
- Jammu and Kashmir to win @ 2.40 (PariMatch)
- Delhi to win @ 1.51 (PariMatch)
Parimatch