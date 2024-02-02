JAK (Jammu and Kashmir) vs UTRH (Uttarakhand) Match Prediction JAK 55 % Chance of Winning UTRH 45 % Bet Now! Jammu and Kashmir will lock horns with Uttarakhand in the Elite Group D encounter at the Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu, from February 2, 2024 (Friday). With one win from four games, Jammu and Kashmir have 11 points against their name whereas Uttarakhand, with one win and two losses, have seven points to the tally. With Baroda and Madhya Pradesh surging ahead in the group, both sides will be extremely hopeful to add more crucial points to the tally.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Jammu and Kashmir’s only decent result in the ongoing competition has come in the match against Odisha, which they won by two wickets, but in other games, they have failed to capitalize and produced disappointing results. In the last game against Baroda, they managed to snatch away three crucial points with a first-innings lead.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand have only beaten Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala, apart from drawing another game. They have found themselves in the bottom half of Group D - a standing that is not going to yield any massive positive impact going forward. Even though this is going to be a home game for Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will be eager to put one past J&K to secure crucial points.

J&K’s chance of winning is 55%

UTK’s chance of winning is 45%

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Aditya Tare is having a stellar season with Uttarakhand and it is almost certain that he’s going to do well for them in the upcoming clash. Shubham Pundir from the home side is another prospect I am going to place my money on, for the batter has been incredibly consistent in his performance in the Ranji Trophy. Further, Vivrant Sharma also provides another safe option.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

The Hostel Ground in Jammu has hosted only four matches in the Ranji Trophy - with an average first innings score of 247/8 and an average first innings score of 308/10. Only one of the four games has ended with a successful result, with three matches ending up in draws.

Weather Report

Even though there is no rain predicted for the duration of the game, the extreme cold wave in North India can be an issue. In Delhi, fog impacted most games and it would be a surprise if the match could start on time in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Players List

Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria (c), Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rohit K Sharma, Abhinav Puri, Umran Malik, Musaif Ajaz, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Waseem Bashir

Predicted Playing XI

Qamran Iqbal Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Vivrant Sharma Batter Abdul Samad Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Sahil Lotra All-rounder Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Auqib Nabi All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Umar Nazir Bowler Rohit Sharma Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir are yet to lose a single game in the ongoing tournament, and their only win came against Odisha, who they beat by a margin of two wickets in a thriller at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. Apart from that, they have three draws in the remaining three games.

Uttarakhand Player List

Abhay Negi, Jiwanjot Singh (c), Kunal Chandela, Swapnil Singh, Akhil Rawat, Aditya Tare (wk), Avneesh Sudha, Devendra Singh Bora, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Priyanshu Khanduri , Deepesh Nainwal, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Rajan Kumar, Piyush Singh, Jagmohan Nagarkoti

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha Batter Jiwanjot Singh (c) Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Aditya Tare (wk) Wicket-keeper Akhil Rawat All-rounder Abhay Negi Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Devendra Singh Bora Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand haven’t been able to hit home properly in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy, having secured just one win, two losses and one draw in the process. They are above only Himachal Pradesh on the points table, which tells you why they need to step up immediately.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Head-To-Head

Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand have never come face to face in the history of Indian first-class cricket and this is going to be the very instance of both sides taking on each other. That adds an extra layer of cushion to the team’s plans.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Betting on Aditya Tare seems logical because the former Mumbai skipper knows a thing or two about taking on big bowlers with surgical precision. Swapnil Singh has been a consistent run-maker in domestic cricket, so going ahead with him will help us make a decent amount of money from this market. Then what are you waiting for?

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Subham Pundir to be Jammu and Kashmir’s best batter (Parimatch)

Subham Pundir has been incredible this season - having accumulated 235 runs in four matches at an average of 47.00. Pundir, in his short first-class career, has already amassed 882 runs with a highest score of 172 - becoming one of the most prolific run-makers for the side. So betting on him to do the grunt work and ending up as the side’s highest run-scorer doesn’t seem very ludicrous.

Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand's best batter (Parimatch)

Aditya Tare has been in incredible form this season, having scored 438 runs at an average of 54.75 in four matches. Tare has been an absolute legend of Indian domestic cricket, having managed 5255 runs at an average of 37.00 with ten centuries and 37 half-centuries to his name. So you know picking this market will reap dividends.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Rohit Sharma to be Jammu and Kashmir's best bowler (Parimatch)

Rohit Sharma has taken ten wickets from four innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, grabbing them at an average of 13.30. So prolific he has been that his economy rate of 2.29 has choked the opposition time and again. He has 36 wickets in first-class cricket at an average of 35.94, but he is growing in stature. So he seems a very good option for our bet.

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Deepak Dhapola has already taken 23 wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, at an average of 12.95 with a strike rate of 27.9, which sits in the borderline crazy category. Dhapola has 100 first-class wickets to his name at an incredible average of 18.15. In the last six innings, he has taken a minimum of four wickets four times - so it is understandable that Dhapola has been on a wild ride of his own.