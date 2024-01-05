JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction JAK 32 % Chance of Winning HIM 68 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Jammu & Kashmir are going to clash from January 5 to January 8, 2024, in the Ranji Trophy. Their encounter will be hosted at Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir encountered Haryana in their last match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Haryana won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Jammu & Kashmir to post a total on the board. They managed to score 250 runs before getting bowled out. Haryana, in their response, completed the game in 49.4 overs, having won by a margin of four wickets with two balls left to spare.

Himachal Pradesh, too, showed signs of struggle against Gujarat in their final match of the tournament. They won the toss and chose to field first, but this decision would come back to haunt them as they allowed Gujarat to score 327 runs. To give credit where it is due, Himachal Pradesh retaliated incredibly well and lost by a razor thin margin of just eight runs.

Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 32%

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 68%

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Among Jammu & Kashmir’s squad, Vivrant Sharma has been exceptionally consistent with the bat, considering he amassed 313 runs during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 264 runs during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shubham Khajuria was a close second in terms of runs with 241 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Abid Mushtaq showcased brilliant wicket-taking prowess in the Ranji Trophy last season, having captured 32 wickets in just ten innings.

Prashant Chopra is arguably Himachal Pradesh’s most valuable batsman, given that he scored 234 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 783 runs in the Ranji Trophy. Sumeet Verma trailed closely behind with 228 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Arpit Guleria was their leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 13 wickets under his belt.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu. The last match played here during the Ranji Trophy was in the previous season between Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura. The former won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored 446/6d and Tripura responded by scoring 76/4 which concluded the match in a draw. However, considering the substantial total posted by Jammu & Kashmir in the first innings, it appears to be likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for a similar strategy and bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts relatively overcast conditions on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 19 degrees Celsius.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Abhinav Puri, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Lone Nasir, Shubham Pundir, Sahil Lotra.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Khajuria (C) Batter Qamran Iqbal Batter Vivrant Sharma All-rounder Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Shubham Pundir Batter Abdul Samad Batter Sahil Lotra Bowler Auqib Nabi Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Yudhvir Singh Bowler Rasikh Salam Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir had an unfortunate run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with four losses and two wins. The remaining match was abandoned.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Arora Wicket-keeper Prashant Chopra Batter Ekant Sen Batter Nikhil Gangta (C) Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Sumeet Verma Batter Rishi Dhawan Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh experienced a middling season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with three wins and three losses.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

Himachal Pradesh has been rather dominant in their last five matches against each other, having won four of them. The remaining match concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Jammu & Kashmir - 0

Himachal Pradesh - 4

Draw - 1

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Sumeet Verma to score a half-century against Jammu & Kashmir

During the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sumeet Verma participated in just four innings and scored three half-centuries. This includes his innings against Gujarat in their final match of the season, wherein he scored 82 runs from just 47 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 174.46. In his overall First Class career, he has garnered 1255 runs in 40 innings, including two centuries and seven half-centuries. Considering these figures, he seems poised to bring home another half-century in their upcoming fixture against Jammu & Kashmir.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter

Shubham Khajuria was Jammu & Kashmir’s second highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 241 runs in six innings. In their last match of the season versus Haryana, he missed out on a half-century considering he scored 41 runs from 61 deliveries. He can be expected to emerge as their leading batsman.

Prashant Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Prashant Chopra led the run charts of Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 234 runs in six innings. Against Gujarat, in their final match of the season, he narrowly missed out on a ton, having scored 96 runs from 95 deliveries. He can be anticipated to be their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Auqib Nabi to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler

Auqib Nabi was the second highest wicket-taker for the team with eight wickets in five innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In their last match against Haryana, he was tied as the top wicket-taker of the team with two wickets in nine innings. There is a good chance he could be their top bowler once again.

Arpit Guleria to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Arpit Guleria emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 13 wickets in just four innings. He delivered an exceptional spell in their last match against Gujarat, wherein he bowled nine overs and conceded 50 runs. He bagged eight wickets in the process. Taking this recent performance into account, he could remain their top bowler in the next game as well.