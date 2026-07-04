Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways Match Prediction

Jammu & Kashmir and Railways will square off in the Elite Group D match at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi. The match will start from 9:30 AM and will be played from 3rd January to 6th January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Railways were handed a 194-run defeat by Vidarbha in their first match.They settled with a draw against Punjab and lost their third match in a close contest to Madhya Pradesh by 2 wickets. Jammu & Kashmir started their campaign with back to back defeat. They lost to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat but defeated Vidarbha and they would have celebrated it as one of their achievements in this season so far.

In the previous season, Railways found themselves in Elite Group C where they played a draw against Karnataka to start with. Their next match against Puducherry also ended in a draw before they defeated Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets in their last match. Jammu & Kashmir started their campaign with a win against Pondicherry in Elite Group C but later they lost two consecutive games against Karnataka and Railways.

Jammu & Kashmir vs. Railways Match Chance of Winning

Railways will be the favourites to win this contest against Jammu & Kashmir. Batting unit of Jammu & Kashmir has failed to make an impact. In the first two games, only two batsmen were able to cross the 50-run mark. In the first match against Madhya Pradesh, they could only manage to reach 98-run in the first inning and lost the game by an innings and 17 runs. Their bad form continued against Gujarat in the second match as they lost it by nine wickets. However, they surprised everyone by defeating Vidarbha in a convincing manner.

Railways are yet to register their first win of this tournament and they will be eyeing to attack the inexperienced side of Jammu & Kashmir. Their journey so far has also not been something they would have thought of. But their past record against Jammu & Kashmir will give some belief in their dugout.

Our Prediction

Railways, who have dominated over Jammu & Kashmir since 2007, are very likely going to beat Jammu & Kashmir in their upcoming match. Even though they are not performing up to their potential, they still fought till last against the defending champion in the last game. Railways look more balanced and more importantly their players have the experience. Jammu & Kashmir look pale and vulnerable as a team and might find it really hard to topple Railways. Further, Jammu & Kashmir have failed to beat Railways since 2007.

Jammu and Kashmir to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

Railways to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Railways found themselves in Elite Group C in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. They played a draw against Karnataka to start with. Their next match against Puducherry also ended in a draw before they defeated Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets in their last match.

In the previous edition, Jammu & Kashmir were placed in the Elite Group C along with Karnataka, Railways and Pondicherry. They won their first game against Pondicherry by eight wickets but suffered defeat against Karnataka and Railways.

Railways and Jammu & Kashmir are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Vidarbha. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Railways definitely have the potential to travel the distance but they will have to be aware of competitions from Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Punjab.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

Punjab won the toss and elected to field first as they played a draw against Railways in the last Ranji Trophy match played at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi. During the 2019-20 season, Himachal Pradesh settled with a draw against Railways after electing bat first. Considering the weather forecast and the pattern it suggests that the team winning the toss would most likely look to bat first.

Weather Report

A bit of cloud is expected on the first day of the match. Bright sunshine can be expected on the next three days. The temperature will hover around 15 to 18 degree celsius with a wind speed between 5 to 8 kmph.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Jammu & Kashmir Squad:

Shubham Pundir (c), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Shubham Khajuria, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Suryansh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma, Tahir Bhat, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, and Yudhvir Singh.

Jammu & Kashmir predicted XI:

Shubham Khajuria Batsman Suryansh Raina Batsman Henan Nazir Batsman Vivrant Sharma Batsman Shubham Pundir Batsman Fazil Rashid Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sahil Lotra All-rounder Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Auqib Nabi All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Bowler Umar Nazir Mir Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir suffered a massive defeat against Madhya Pradesh in their first game by an innings and 17 runs. They were up against Gujarat in their second game and again they lost it by nine wickets. After that they defeated Vidarbha by 39 runs and made a statement with their game. Their players have the potential but they will have to play as a unit to topple Railways. The Jammu & Kashmir team consists of players like Vivrant Sharma, and Yudhvir Singh who can create some difficulties for Karn Sharma & Co.

Railways Player List

Railways squad:

Karn Sharma (c), Shubham Chaubey, Shivam Chaudhary, Arindam Ghosh, Sagar Jadhav, Amit Kuila, Amit Mishra, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Pratham Singh, Rahul Rawat, Adarsh Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Yuvraj Singh

Railways Predicted XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batsman Pratham Singh Batsman Arindam Ghosh Batsman Mohammad Saif Batsman Upendra Yadav Batsman and Wicket Keeper Karn Sharma (c) All-rounder Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Amit Mishra All-rounder Akash Pandey Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form

They are coming for this match after losing a close game against Madhya Pradesh. Railways batting order didn’t perform and let down the morale of the team. In the second inning against Railways, they bundled out at 195 runs despite a 53-run knock from Shivam Chaudhary. If they want to beat Jammu & Kashmir, their batter must provide some assistance to their bowling unit.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways Head to Head

Railways hold the upper hand in head to head encounters. Since 2007, both teams have faced each other thrice and out of three, Railways have won two and one game were drawn.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways Betting Odds

Railways to win

Railways are favourites to win this contest at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi. Railways batsmen are in good knick and will look to capitalise on it. In the first game against Vidarbha their top order smashed Manan Vohra and Co. all around the ground. They have the mix of experience and youth in their bowling attack that makes Railways a very balanced team on paper.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways Top Team Batsmen

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top batsman

Shubham Khajuria was outstanding against Vidarbha in the last match. After getting out on the first ball of the game, he came back stronger and smashed a century. The Jammu & Kashmir team will expect a cracking start from their openers. Khajuria who bats in the top order has amassed 3118 runs in first class cricket with the average of 32.14. Khajuria has six centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name.

Arindam Ghosh to be Railways' top batsmen

The 36-year-old batsman of Railways has been terrific with the bat. Ghosh, who was born in Kolkata, currently plays for Railways on number three spot. He has the experience of 66 First Class games in which he scored 3640 runs with the average of 37.91. After falling cheaply against Vidarbha he is on the bench and likely to play the upcoming match. Ghosh would look to make an impact against Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways Top Team Bowlers

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

The left arm spinner Abid Mushtaq was one of the heroes from the last game for Jammu & Kashmir. He dismissed 11 batsmen of Vidarbha by conceding only 84 runs. Overall, Mushtaq has played 16 games and scalped 58 wickets at an economy rate of 2.78.

Amit Mishra to be Railways top bowler

The right-handed all-rounder of Railways was impressive with both bat and bowl in the first game. Mishra who is known for his accuracy and being economical can create pressure on the batting order of Jammu & Kashmir. He has played 21 matches and scalped 75 wickets with the economy of 3.10. He could only manage to get a wicket of Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh and will definitely want to add a few more numbers in his wicket column against the inexperienced Jammu & Kashmir batting lineup.