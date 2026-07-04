Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Match Prediction

Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura will square off in the Elite Group D match at the Hostel Ground JKCA in Jammu. The match will start from 9:30 AM and will be played from 17th January to 20th January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Tripura started their campaign with a draw against Gujarat and got rattled by Vidarbha in their second game by 220 runs. In the last game they suffered a defeat against Railways by six wickets. Jammu & Kashmir started their campaign with back to back defeat. They lost to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat but defeated Vidarbha and they would have celebrated it as one of their achievements in this season so far. They lost the last game against Punjab after putting up a decent fight.

In the previous edition, Tripura were placed in the Elite Group F. Their first game was against Haryana, which resulted in a draw. Tripura suffered a massive defeat in their next two games. Himachal Pradesh hammered them by an innings and 30 runs and got knocked out from the group stage. Jammu & Kashmir started their campaign with a win against Pondicherry in Elite Group C but later they lost two consecutive games against Karnataka and Railways.

Jammu & Kashmir vs. Tripura Match Chance of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir are expected to beat Tripura at their home ground. The Wriddhiman Saha-led side started their season with a draw against Gujarat. After that they suffered a defeat by 220 runs against Vidarbha. In the third game against Punjab they settled with a draw. They lost to Railways before settling with a draw against Chandigarh.

Jammu & Kashmir doesn’t have much in their report card to show in this season. Their only win came against Vidarbha but past record shows their dominance over Tripura. In the last game against Punjab, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad and wicketkeeper batsman Fazil Rashid played some important knocks and looked in good nick.

Our Prediction

Jammu & Kashmir look all set to register their second win of this season and they will be playing at their home ground and that will be an added advantage for them. Tripura haven’t won in their last five games. They have played two draws and lost three games in their last five outings while Jammu & Kashmir have played four draws in their last five matches.

Jammu and Kashmir to win - 2.05 (Melbet)

Tripura to win - 1.7 (Melbet)

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition, Jammu & Kashmir were placed in the Elite Group C along with Karnataka, Railways and Pondicherry. They won their first game against Pondicherry by eight wickets but suffered defeat against Karnataka and Railways.

Tripura started their previous edition of the Ranji Trophy by settling for a draw against Haryana. They later suffered defeats against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. After losing back to back games, Tripura knocked out from the group stage.

Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir are placed alongside Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Railways, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Vidarbha. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

This will be the second game at this venue. In the first game between Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, visitors defeated them by a fair margin. Batting first Madhya Pradesh scored 308 runs and never looked back after that. Considering the past record Team winning the toss will be most likely to choose bat first.

Weather Report

A bit of rain is expected on the third day of the match. The temperature will hover around 10 to 18 degree celsius with a wind speed between 5 to 8 kmph.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Jammu & Kashmir Squad:

Shubham Pundir (c), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Shubham Khajuria, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Suryansh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma, Tahir Bhat, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, and Yudhvir Singh.

Jammu & Kashmir predicted XI:

Shubham Khajuria Batsman Suryansh Raina Batsman Henan Nazir Batsman Vivrant Sharma Batsman Shubham Pundir Batsman Fazil Rashid Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sahil Lotra All-rounder Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Auqib Nabi All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Bowler Umar Nazir Mir Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir suffered a massive defeat against Madhya Pradesh in their first game by an innings and 17 runs. They were up against Gujarat in their second game and again they lost it by nine wickets. After that they defeated Vidarbha by 39 runs and made a statement with their game. Their players have the potential but they will have to play as a unit to topple Tripura. The Jammu & Kashmir team consists of players like Vivrant Sharma, and Yudhvir Singh who can create some difficulties for Wriddhiman & Co.

Tripura Player List

Tripura Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Amit Ali, Udiyan Bose, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Subham Ghosh, Deepak Khatri, Sanjay Majumder, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Riman Saha, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Arkaprabha Sinha.

Tripura Predicted XI

Bishal Ghosh Batsman Bikram Kumar Das Batsman Sridam Paul All-rounder Sudip Chatterjee Batsman Deepak Khatri All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha (c) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Rajat Dey All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Parvez Sultan Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura suffered a defeat in their last game against Railways. They began their campaign with a draw against Gujarat before being defeated by Vidarbha by 220 runs in their second game. They drew their previous game against Punjab. Skipper Wriddhiman Saha has shown his class in the last game and played a crucial role. The former Bengal player has led his side with example and played some vital innings in tough situations.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Head to Head

Since 2013, both teams have played five games against each other and Jammu & Kashmir has won two out of five, the other three games resulted in a draw.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Betting Odds

Jammu & Kashmir to win

Jammu & Kashmir are favourites to win this contest at their home ground. Their batsmen are in good knick and will look to capitalise on it. Although they lost their last encounter against Punjab, they put up a decent fight. Their only win came against Vidarbha where they surprised everyone with their magnificent performance. They have the mix of experience and youth in their bowling attack that makes Jammu & Kashmir a very balanced team on paper.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Top Team Batsmen

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top batsman

Shubham Khajuria was outstanding against Vidarbha. After getting out on the first ball of the game, he came back stronger and smashed a century in the second inning. The Jammu & Kashmir team will expect a cracking start from their openers. Khajuria who bats in the top order has amassed 3157 runs in first class cricket with the average of 31.25. Khajuria has six centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name.

Sudip Chatterjee to be Tripura’s top batsman

The 31-year-old southpaw has the experience of 68 first class games. He has amassed 4420 runs with the average of 39.81. Chatterjee has 12 centuries and 21 half centuries to his name and once again his team will expect him to deliver against Jammu & Kashmir. In the last five innings, Chatterjee has smashed a century and two half centuries.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways Top Team Bowlers

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

The left arm spinner Abid Mushtaq was one of the heroes from their famous win against Vidarbha. He dismissed 11 batsmen of Vidarbha by conceding only 84 runs. Overall, Mushtaq has played 18 games and scalped 68 wickets at an economy rate of 2.95.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s top bowler

Everyone’s eye will be on him in the upcoming match against Jammu & Kashmir. The right arm medium pacer took three five wickets haul in his last five outings. Overall, he has taken 238 wickets in 78 first-class matches at an economy rate of 3.06. Not only with the bowl, Murasingh can also play some important knocks down the order and that makes him a valuable asset for his team.