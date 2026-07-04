Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will clash against each other in their fourth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The match will be played at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur from January 10. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Chhattisgarh are placed fourth in Elite Group C. They have won and lost two matches each. Jharkhand are occupying the sixth spot as they have won just one match, lost one and settled for a draw twice. The match will be a crucial one for both the teams and a defeat for either of the teams would diminish their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals. The pressure will be more on Chhattisgarh as they are entering the match on the back of two defeats.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Match Chance of Winning

Jharkhand are the more likely team to win the clash against Chhattisgarh in Jamshedpur. There is a vast difference in the talent pools both the sides are carrying with them. Jharkhand might be behind Chhattisgarh in the points table, but they are definitely ahead of Chhattisgarh in all the departments of the game. Chhattisgarh's batting display has been dismal throughout. Even during their first win of the ongoing tournament against Puducherry, they were dismissed for 162 and 184 in the two innings. Their last four scores are 311, 177, 149 and 287. It's very obvious that their batting collapse is quite a routine now.

Jharkhand would look to capitalise on this weakness of Chhattisgarh to grab their second point and climb up in the points table. Jharkhand will miss the services of Ishan Kishan but the excellent form of senior batter Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra and Virat Singh is expected to keep them in good stead again. Veteran spinner Shahbaz Nadeem will again possess a big threat for a very vulnerable Chhattisgarh batting unit. Nadeem has picked 10 wickets from two matches at the venue in this season so far. The overall home advantage is also in the favour of Jharkhand. Notably, the Virat Singh-led side have played two matches in Jamshedpur in this season. One ended in a draw, while Jharkhand won the other one by a nine-wicket margin.

Our Prediction

Jharkhand are the clear favourites to win the match. Chhattisgarh's batting woes have been a matter of concern for a while now. Against a terrific spin attack consisting of Nadeem, Anukul Roy and Utkarsh Singh - Jharkhand are expected to run through the opposition. However, Jharkhand pacers are yet to hit the deck in the ongoing season. Once they do that, Jharkhand's scope to win the match and even their qualification chances for the knockout rounds will increase by quite a margin. Further, left-arm spinner Kumar Kushagra is the leading wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh with 28 scalps, however, he did not pick a single wicket in the second innings against Karnataka. In his second-last match against Kerala, he picked a total of three wickets across two innings. Considering that Jharkhand batters are good players of spin, Chhattisgarh could again find themselves in a spot of bother.

Jharkhand to win - 1.6 (Melbet)

Chhattisgarh to win - 2.20 (Melbet)

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Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jharkhand were placed in Elite Group H and they reached the knockout stage in the previous season, but couldn’t topple Bengal in the quarter final. In the ongoing season, they suffered a loss in their first game against Kerala but came back on track after that.

However, in the ongoing season they will have to come up with a superlative performance in their next three matches (including the one against Chhattisgarh). Draw matches are not going to help them and so they will have to aim for wins in their next matches. For now, they have less than 50 percent chance of making it to the knockout rounds.

Chhattisgarh opened their campaign with a promising 8-wicket win over Jharkhand but failed to win any of their next two matches against Tamil Nadu and Delhi later. They finished second in Elite Group H and failed to qualify for the knockout rounds.

The side is placed fourth in the Elite Group C in the ongoing season, but their chances of qualifying for the knockouts are slim. They face Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Goa in their next three matches. All these opponents have a lot of quality in them and Chhattisgarh might just find it hard to clinch victories.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are placed alongside Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka, Services, Goa and Puducherry in Elite Group C. The top two teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction

Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat first against Goa in the first match of the season at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. In the following match, Services elected to bat first but lost the match by nine wickets. The match ended in a draw. No match was played at the ground during the previous season. Two matches were played in the 2019-20 season. In the second match between Haryana and Jharkhand, the former elected to bat first and the match ended in a draw. The match prior to it between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh also ended in a draw. The latter had elected to bat first. Considering the norm, the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Jamshedpur during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 27 to 29 degree celsius. 50 percent humidity is expected.

Jharkhand Player List

Jharkhand Squad:

Virat Singh (c), Ashish Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Pankaj Kumar, Raunak Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Aryaman Sen, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram.

Jharkhand Predicted XI

Kumar Deobrat Batsman Aryaman Sen Batsman Virat Singh (c) Batsman Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Kumar Suraj All-Batsman Saurabh Tiwary Batsman Kumar Kushagra (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Ashish Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

After losing their tournament opener against Kerala by 85 runs, Jharkhand have played two draws and won one match against Services. Team batters have shown supreme form and the spinners have done the job perfectly. The pacers need to step up to strengthen the unit and provide breakthroughs early on in the innings.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Chhattisgarh Squad:

Harpreet Singh (c), Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Sanidhya Hurkat, Amandeep Khare, Sourabh Majumdar, Ajay Mandal, Mayank Verma, Mayank Yadav, Aayush Pandey, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shahbaz Hussain (wk), Shashank Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Vashudev Bareth

Chhattisgarh Predicted XI

Aayush Pandey Batsman Sanidhya Hurkat Batsman Ashutosh Singh Batsman Harpreet Singh (c) Batsman Amandeep Khare Batsman Shashank Singh Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shahbaz Hussain (wk) Batsman Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Sumit Ruikar Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh defeated Puducherry by 132 runs to kick off their campaign. In the second match they defeated Services by 10 wickets. However, the team's campaign has turned south since then. Kerala defeated Chhattisgarh by seven wickets. Later Karnataka also defeated Chhattisgarh by a similar margin. The batting woes of the team have taken the centre stage lately.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Head to Head

The two teams have played two matches against each other till date. The first match in 2020 ended in a draw. In the second and last match in 2022, Chhattisgarh registered an eight-wicket win.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Jharkhand to win

Jharkhand are the clear favourites to win the match. Chhattisgarh's batting woes has been a matter of concern for a while now. Against a terrific spin attack consisting of Nadeem, Anukul Roy and Utkarsh Singh - Jharkhand are expected to run through the opposition. However, Jharkhand pacers are yet to hit the deck in the ongoing season. Once they do that, Jharkhand's scope to win the match and even their qualification chances for the knockout rounds will increase by quite a margin. Further, left-arm spinner Kumar Kushagra is the leading wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh with 28 scalps, however, he did not pick a single wicket in the second innings against Karnataka. In his second-last match against Kerala, he picked a total of three wicket across two innings. Considering that Jharkhand batters are good players of spin, Chhattisgarh could again find themselves in a spot of bother.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Top Team Batsmen

Saurabh Tiwary to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

Jharkhand's senior most batter Saurabh Tiwary is the leading run-scorer for his team with 442 runs in four matches at an average of 73.66. He smashed match-winning 165 runs against Services. In the match against Kerala, the 33-year-old scored 97 in the first innings before scoring 65 in the only innings against Goa. The India international has shown consistency and eyes will be on him once again. Overall, he has scored 7661 at an average of 47.88 in 108 matches.

Harpreet Singh to be Chhattisgarh's top batter

Chhattisgarh captain Harpreet Singh top-scored for his team in the second innings against Puducherry. He scored brisk 63 runs off 84 balls to help his team post a 310-run target for the opposition side. The innings carried more weight as Harpreet bounced back after getting out for a duck in the first innings. After scoring 27 in the only innings against Services, he scored 40 in the first innings against Kerala before smashing 152 in the second innings. Currently, he is the second-leading run-scorer for his team with 324 runs in four matches at an average of 46.28. Overall, he has featured in 74 first-class matches and scored 4813 runs at an average of 47.65. He has 15 hundreds and 23 fifties in first-class cricket.

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Top Team Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand's top bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem started this season on high and picked a five-wicket haul in each of the two innings against Kerala. The left-arm spinner continued his form against Goa and took five wickets. Nadeem again registered a five wicket haul against Services in the second inning. In the last match against Rajasthan as well, he picked wickets in the match. The veteran, who has played 128 first-class matches, is just one wicket shy of the landmark 500-wicket mark.

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh's top bowler

Ajay Mandal picked six wickets in the second innings and seven in the first to derail Puducherry batting line-up twice in a row. His bowling effort played a very crucial role in his team's emphatic 132-run win. The 26-year-old has not looked back since then. He picked eight wickets including a five-fer against Services, three wickets against Kerala and four wickets in the first innings against Karnataka. Overall, Mandal has played 26 first-class matches and picked 96 wickets at an average of 23.55.