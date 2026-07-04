Jharkhand vs Goa Match Prediction

Jharkhand will take on Goa in their second match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur and the action will begin from 9.00 AM IST from December 20.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

In their first match, Jharkhand lost to Kerala by 85 runs. Kerala piled up 475 runs in the first innings and took a 135-run lead after restricting Jharkhand to 340. In the second innings, Kerala batting order collapsed but managed to post a 323-run target after declaring at 187/7d. Jharkhand can manage only 237. On the other hand, Goa played a draw against Rajasthan in a high-scoring encounter. Goa declared after scoring 547 runs at the loss of nine wickets and Rajasthan replied firmly by scoring 456 runs. No team got the opportunity to bat for the second time.

In the previous season, Jharkhand lost to Bengal in the quarter-finals. Goa lost two of their three matches in Elite Group D.

Jharkhand vs Goa Match Chance of Winning

Goa performed exceptionally well in their last match but they might find it difficult to beat Jharkhand. The match will be played in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and the home side is expected to benefit from it. Ishan Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary showed a lot of class and lifted the team in the first innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra scored 92 runs in the second innings. Spin maestro Shahbaz Nadeem registered a five-wicket haul in both the matches. The team lost the match but there were a lot of positives from it. A strong batting line-up of Kerala lost seven wickets for 187 runs only in the second innings. The team would look even more dangerous once the likes of Virat Singh and Utkarsh Singh also fire with the bat.

Goa declared their first innings at 547/9 but more than half of the runs were scored by two batters in Suyash Prabhudessai and Arjun Tendulkar. The bowling unit also gave away 456 runs against a very mediocre Rajasthan batting line-up. Also, Goa hasn't been able to beat Jharkhand in their last five matches dating back to 2011. Jharkhand have won three out of their last five matches against Goa.

Our Prediction

Jharkhand are the favourites to win the match in Jamshedpur. Ishan Kishan carried his international form in the domestic circuit as well and slammed a first innings hundred against Kerala. Experienced batter Saurabh Tiwary also played a handy knock and Shahbaz Nadeem was also at his best, taking a five-wicket haul in each of the two innings. The line-up is studded with a few international stars and very promising young talents in Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra. For Goa Arjun Tendulkar has emerged as a great all-round option but he too would be tested against a very dangerous Jharkhand side. Also, as mentioned above Jharkhand haven't lost to Goa in their last five matches dating back to 2011.

Jharkhand to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

Goa to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

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Jharkhand vs Goa Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jharkhand lost their first match of the 2021-22 season against Chhattisgarh by eight wickets. However, they bounced back with two back-to-back wins against Delhi and Tamil Nadu respectively. They won the preliminary quarter-final against Nagaland on the basis of first innings lead. Later, Bengal defeated Jharkhand on the basis of first innings lead in the quarter-finals. They have now lost to Kerala in the season opener.

Goa were placed in Elite Group D and they lost two of their three matches to finish at the bottom of the 4-team group. They started their campaign with a draw before losing two matches. The side has again started with a draw.

Jharkhand and Goa are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Services, Rajasthan and Puducherry Jharkhand might have lost their first match but have a good chance of finishing in top-two to advance into the quarter-finals.

Jharkhand vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the venue between Haryana and Jharkhand. Haryana elected to bat first and the match ended in a draw. The match prior to it between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh also ended in a draw. The latter had elected to bat first. Considering the norm, the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Jamshedpur during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 27 to 29 degree celsius. 50 percent humidity is expected.

Jharkhand Player List

Jharkhand squad:

Virat Singh (c), Ashish Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Pankaj Kumar, Raunak Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Aryaman Sen, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram

Jharkhand Predicted XI:

Nazim Siddiqui Batsman Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Kumar Suraj Batsman Virat Singh (c) Batsman Saurabh Tiwary Batsman Ishan Kishan Batsman Kumar Kushagra (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Rahul Shukla Bowler Manishi Bowler Ashish Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand lost their first match to Kerala by 85 runs. The side lost the match despite a 97-run knock from Saurabh Tiwary and a hundred (132) from Ishan Kishan. The failure of all the other batters was the reason behind it. In the second innings, Kumar Kushagra was the only batter who scored a fifty. Shahbaz Nadeem picked a five-wicket haul in both the innings of the match. Out of the 17 wickets which Jharkhand took against Kerala, only one was taken by a pacer.

Goa Player List

Goa squad:

Darshan Misal (c), Felix Alemao, Sumiran Amonkar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Snehal Kauthankar, Eknath Kerkar, Siddhesh Lad, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Desai, Arjun Tendulkar

Goa XI:

Sumiran Amonkar Batsman Amogh Sunil Desai Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai Batsman Snehal Kauthankar Batsman Siddhesh Lad Batsman Eknath Kerkar Batsman and wicket-keeper Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Darshan Misal (c) All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Ruthvik Naik Bowler

Goa Team Form

On the back of a double century from Suyash Prabhudessai, a debut hundred from Arjun Tendulkar, a fifty from Snehal Kauthankar, and some handy contributions from batters lower down the order, Goa scored 547 for the loss of nine wickets before declaring against Rajasthan. There is also good news for Goa in the bowling department. Off-spinner Mohit Redkar picked a five-wicket haul. Both the teams did not get to bat in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

Jharkhand vs Goa Head to Head

Jharkhand have won three of their last five matches against Goa who haven't registered a single win against the Virat Singh-led side in their last five matches since 2011.

Jharkhand vs Goa Betting Odds

Jharkhand to win

Jharkhand are the more likely side to win this Elite Group C match. Ishan Kishan carried his international form in the new Ranji Trophy season and slammed a first innings hundred (132) against Kerala. India internationals Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem also played their parts handsomely. Tiwary missed on his hundred by three runs in the first innings, while Nadeem registered a five-wicket haul in both the innings. Jharkhand line-up is studded with a few international stars and very promising young talents in Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra. For Goa Arjun Tendulkar has emerged as a great all-round option but he too would be tested against a very dangerous Jharkhand side. Further, as mentioned above Jharkhand haven't lost to Goa in their last five matches dating back to 2011. Also, Jharkahand have won three of their last five matches. On the flip side, Goa has lost three and played two draws in their last five encounters.

Jharkhand vs Goa Top Team Batsmen

Ishan Kishan to be Jharkhand's top batter

After smashing the fastest double hundred in the history of ODI cricket, Ishan Kishan took the field against Kerala in Jharkhand's first match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, and ended up slamming a first innings hundred. The talented southpaw is yet to make his Test debut for India and he would definitely look to grab the attention of the selectors by coming up with many more superlative batting performances in the matches he plays in this season. Against not a very experienced Goa bowling unit, Kishan has a golden opportunity to leave impact again. Overall, he has featured in 47 first-class matches and scored 2959 runs at an average of 39.45.

Siddhesh Lad to be Goa's top batter

Experienced middle-order batter Siddhesh Lad scored just 17 runs against Kerala in the only innings he got an opportunity to bat. The right-hand batter would look to get back amongst runs as he takes the field against Jharkhand. Overall, the former Mumbai batsman has scored 4075 runs in 62 matches at an average of 40.34. He has eight hundreds and 26 fifties to his name in first-class cricket.

Jharkhand vs Goa Top Team Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand's top bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem picked a five-wicket haul in each of the two innings against Kerala. The left-arm spinner had picked 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 24.96 in the previous season. The veteran, who has played 125 first-class matches, and picked 484 wickets is expected to deliver again for Jharkhand.

Arjun Tendulkar to be Goa's top bowler

Arjun Tendulkar made the maximum use of his debut Ranji Trophy match and picked three wickets including that of well set Mahipal Lomror (63) and Salman Khan (40). Eyes will be on the left-arm pacer once again. Most of the Jharkhand batters have not faced Tendulkar before and this could benefit the young pacer.