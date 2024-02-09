Jharkhand vs Haryana Match Prediction JHA 44 % Chance of Winning HAR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jharkhand and Haryana are going to meet in the Ranji Trophy from February 9 to February 12, 2024. Their encounter will be held at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur, and it is scheduled to commence at 8:30 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Jharkhand breezed past Manipur in their previous outing despite having lost the toss and being asked to field first. Their bowling unit was mighty impressive as they managed to restrict the opposition to a mere 170 runs in the first innings. During their chase, they went hammer and tongs as they took the lead and posted a total of 504 runs on the board with major contributions from three batsmen - Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Tiwary and Anukul Roy - who amassed a ton each. Manipur had no response since they got bowled out for 232 runs, losing by an innings and 102 runs.

Haryana had an incredibly closely contested match against Services in their last encounter. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Services to secure the target. They went on to score just 108 runs in the first innings, but Haryana struggled to chase it down and got bowled out for 103 runs. Services extended their lead by adding 140 runs to the tally which left Haryana to chase it down. However, after scoring 144 runs, their efforts went in vain considering they got bowled out and lost by a single run.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 44%

Haryana chance of winning - 56%

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Jharkhand vs Haryana Betting Tips

Kumar Suraj and Virat Singh are among the leading run scorers for Jharkhand, separated by a single run - the former has amassed 361 runs while the skipper has scored 360 runs in eight innings so far. They are the two major contributors with the bat at the moment. Shahbaz Nadeem is their leading wicket-taker by a sizable margin as he has captured 19 wickets and Anukul Roy is next in line with just eight wickets to his credit.

Himanshu Rana leads Haryana’s run charts with 375 runs in eight innings so far. He is in a league of his own considering the second highest run scorer is Nishant Sindhu with 246 runs, followed by Ankit Kumar, their openers, with 224 runs. On the bowling front, Rahul Tewatia and Anshul Kamboj are tied as the leading wicket-takers with 12 wickets each.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The match is set to take place at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur. The last match played at this venue during the tournament was between Manipur and Jharkhand, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bat first. This, however, turned out to be a massive error as they were absolutely bested by the home side. Given this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be clear with periodic clouds on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram, Rahul Shukla, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Vikas Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Pankaj Raunak.

Predicted Playing XI

Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Aryaman Sen Batter Vikash Vishal Batter Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Anukul Roy Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler Pankaj Kumar Wicket-keeper Pankaj Raunak Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has been in terrible shape as they have languished among the tail-enders so far and only edged out a solitary victory.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Sanjay Pahal, Jayant Yadav, Vedant Bhardwaj, Ajit Chahal, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Shandilya Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has been in significantly better shape as they faced defeat just once this season in their previous encounter.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters against each other, Jharkhand has been rather dominant with three victories to their credit. Haryana emerged victorious on one occasion and their most recent fixture ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Jharkhand - 3

Haryana - 1

Draw - 1

Jharkhand vs Haryana Betting Odds

Jharkhand to have a better opening partnership than Haryana

Haryana’s openers set a decent precedent for the rest of the batting order to build on in their previous match against Services. Mayank Shandilya and Ankit Kumar achieved a partnership of 19 runs in the first innings until the former’s wicket was taken in 5.6 overs. In the following innings, Ankit Kumar and Harshal Patel collaborated for 51 runs. Jharkhand batted a single innings in their match against Manipur, wherein their opening duo, Utkarsh Singh and Aryaman Sen added 72 runs to the first wicket and kept their partnership alive for 21.2 overs. Considering these recent performances, Jharkhand could establish a better first wicket partnership than Haryana.

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Jharkhand vs Haryana Best Batters

Utkarsh Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Utkarsh Singh, Jharkhand’s opening batsman, amassed his first century of the season in their last encounter against Manipur. In a single innings, he scored 116 runs off 196 deliveries, making him their second highest run scorer in the match. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be expected to emerge as their top batter.

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Ankit Kumar, Haryana’s opener, has amassed 224 runs in right innings so far in the tournament. In their first innings against Services, he scored just five runs off 15 deliveries. However, he kicked it up a notch and nearly achieved a half-century in the second innings, having scored 41 runs from 44 balls. He could be anticipated to remain their leading batsman.

Jharkhand vs Haryana Best Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem stands as Jharkhand’s leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets in just seven innings. In their first innings against Manipur, he captured five wickets in 23.4 overs and captured an additional wicket in the second innings. Given his consistency, he could be relied upon to be their top bowler.

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Anshul Kamboj is currently tied as Haryana’s top wicket-taker with 12 wickets in eight innings. He was highly consistent against Services, having bagged three wickets in each of the two innings. He is also incredibly economical considering his overall economy rate stands at 2.47. He could continue as their best bowler in the next game.