Jharkhand vs Karnataka Match Prediction

Jharkhand and Karnataka will lock horns with each other in their last group match of the Elite Group C at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur from January 24. The match will kick start from 9:00 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Jharkhand started their season with a defeat against Kerala but after that they never looked back. Out of six games, the Virat Singh-led side has won three and played two draws as well. Their only defeat came against Kerala by 85 runs. Whereas, Karnataka started their campaign with a draw against Services and won their second match against Puducherry by an innings and seven runs. They settled with a draw in their last game against Kerala where Mayank Agarwal put up a show with the bat.

In the previous season, Jharkhand topped Elite Group H, but lost to Bengal in the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Karnataka lost to Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals. The team that had topped Elite Group C.

Jharkhand vs Karnataka MatchChance of Winning

After losing the first encounter of this season, Jharkhand has made a strong comeback and currently sits on number two in the point table. In the last game Jharkhand defeated Puducherry by 10 wickets and made a statement. Jharkhand’s batters were outstanding throughout the game. Jharkhand has shown all-round performance so far in this edition. Virat Singh and Saurabh Tiwary showed a lot of class and lifted the team in the first innings against Puducherry. Spin duo Shahbaz Nadeem and Anukul Roy have been terrific in the recent outings.

The star-studded Karnataka unit could prove to be too tough for Jharkhand to topple. The team have stalwart players like Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham in the side. In the first game against Services, BR Sharath scored 77 runs in the first innings. In the second innings opener Ravikumar Samarth scored a hundred and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with 73 runs and smashed double century in the last outing. Pacer Ronit More and his young partner Vidwath Kaverappa looked good in the match. Krishnappa Gowtham also picked two wickets in the match. Notably, they haven’t lost any matches this season.

Fans can expect an exciting encounter between two teams. With a more balanced side, Karnataka should manage to grab a win in Jamshedpur.

Our Prediction

Karnataka look all set to continue their winning streak. The last time they met Jharkhand was in November 2016, and the game resulted in a draw. Karnataka have won three of their last five matches and two games resulted in a draw. Also, Karnataka are the second-most successful team with eight titles in the Ranji Trophy.

Jharkhand to win - 3.20 (Melbet)

Karnataka to win - 1.30 (Melbet)

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Jharkhand vs KarnatakaTournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jharkhand were placed in Elite Group H and they reached the knockout stage in the previous season, but couldn’t topple Bengal in the quarter final. In the ongoing season, they suffered a loss in their first game against Kerala but came back on track after that.

Karnataka started their previous edition of the Ranji Trophy by settling for a draw against Railways. They later defeated J&K and Puducherry. After topping Elite Group C, Karnataka suffered a defeat against Uttar Pradesh in Elite Group C.

Jharkhand and Karnataka are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Services, Kerala, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Goa. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals and this game could decide the fate of this group. Notably, a win gives six points, a win by an innings margin gives seven points, and the first innings lead in a drawn match gives three points.

Jharkhand vs KarnatakaMatch Toss Prediction

In the match, played at the venue between Haryana and Jharkhand. Haryana elected to bat first and the match ended in a draw. The match prior to it between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh also ended in a draw. The latter had elected to bat first. Considering the norm, the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Jamshedpur during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 27 to 29 degree celsius. 50 percent humidity is expected.

Jharkhand Player List

Jharkhand Squad:

Virat Singh (c), Ashish Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Pankaj Kumar, Raunak Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Aryaman Sen, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram.

Jharkhand Predicted XI

Kumar Deobrat Batsman Kumar Suraj Batsman Virat Singh (c) Batsman Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Vinayak Vikram All-rounder Saurabh Tiwary Batsman Kumar Kushagra (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Rahul Shukla Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand suffered defeat in the season opener against Kerala by 85 runs. Ishan Kishan smashed 132 runs but they were still trailing behind 135 runs in the first inning. However, they bounced back and played a draw with Goa. In the last outing, Jharkhand defeated Puducherry, comfortably by 10 wickets and would want to continue their winning momentum.

Karnataka Player List

Karnataka squad:

Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth (vc), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath (wk), BR Sharath (wk), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Karnataka Predicted XI

Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Ravikumar Samarth (vc) Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman Vishal Onat Batsman BR Sharath Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Ronit More Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s skipper, Mayank Agarwal smashed Kerala bowlers for fun in the last game. They scored 485 runs as Mayank Agarwal scored a double hundred and Nikin Jose, BR Sharath and Shubhang Hegde contributed with half-centuries. Manish Pandey also chipped in with 48. In the bowling unit Krishnappa Gowtham and Vasuki Koushik were the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka. Koushik picked six wickets in the first innings and Gowtham scalped three wickets in the second innings.

Jharkhand vs KarnatakaHead to Head

Since 2013, both teams have faced each other twice and on both occasions they had to settle with a draw.

Jharkhand vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka to win

Karnataka look all set to register their fourth win of the season. Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka have won three of their last six games, Also, Karnataka are the second-most successful team with eight titles in the Ranji Trophy. The side boasts of star players like Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Krishnappa Gowtham. The formidable unit has the potential to topple any team around the globe on their day.

Jharkhand vs Karnataka Top Team Batsmen

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

The Jharkhand skipper, Virat Singh, has done well individually in his recent outings. He scored his ninth first class centuries against Puducherry in the last game Against a very experienced Karnataka bowling unit, Singh has a golden opportunity to leave an impact again. Overall, he has featured in 42 first-class matches and scored 2363 runs at an average of 36.35.

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka's top batsman

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal is coming after smashing a double hundred and would look to continue his form against Jharkhand. The right-hand batter has a point to prove after being dropped from Team India, and we can expect some cracking start from him. Overall, he has scored 6437 runs in 87 first-class matches at an average of 45.01.

Jharkhand vs Karnataka Top Team Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand's top bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem started this season on high and picked a five-wicket haul in each of the two innings against Kerala. The left-arm spinner continued his form against Goa and took five wickets. Nadeem again registered a five wicket haul against Services in the second inning. The veteran, who has played 130 first-class matches, and picked 509 wickets is expected to deliver again for Jharkhand

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka's top bowler

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham was the leading wicket-taker for his team in the last edition. He picked 17 wickets in four matches at an average of 28.58. In the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked 13 wickets at an economy of 4.30. In the first match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he picked only two wickets in the match and in the second game against Puducherry, he went wicketless in the first inning. However, we can expect him to come down with all guns blazing against Jharkhand in Jamshedpur. Overall, the 34-year-old has played 56 first-class matches and picked 209 wickets at an average of 27.55.